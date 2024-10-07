Throne and Liberty Specter’s Abyss dungeon guide

Specter’s Abyss is the first co-op dungeon in Throne and Liberty that unlocks at level 20. The dungeon introduces you to the general co-op gameplay and boss fighting mechanics that can make or break your party.

This dungeon also lets you get your hands on some of the first blue gear in the game, so here’s everything you need to know to clear the Specter’s Abyss dungeon in Throne and Liberty, including mechanics, attacks, and tips to avoid unnecessary deaths.

Party composition: When matchmaking or using the Party Board to play the dungeon, make sure you know your and others’ roles (DPS, healer, or tank). The role depends on the weapon selection, and you should try to have at least one healer and tank in the party.

How to complete Specter’s Abyss dungeon in Throne and Liberty

Opening and Elite Arkeum Shadowmancer

You don’t have to kill all of them if you don’t want to waste time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The opening part of the dungeon is simple. Follow the path and defeat enemies until you reach a closed gate with the Elite Arkeum Shadowmancer. She’s the first miniboss with several AoE attacks and isn’t hard to defeat. Keep dealing damage, healing teammates, or aggroing the Shadowmancer, depending on your role, and you should be done with her in no time.

Switches and Elite Arkeum Riot Squad Captain

Left or right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two paths after defeating the Shadowmancer and going through the gate. You must activate the switches in the rooms at the end of both paths. Switches open the doors and disable the poison clouds and fire floors, allowing you to proceed to the next miniboss—Elite Arkeum Riot Squad Captain.

stick with your team: Avoid splitting into two teams when doing the switches, as plenty of enemies can target you. Unless you’re way above the recommended level, make sure to stick with the team.

The Elite Arkeum Riot Squad Captain is slightly harder than the Shadowmancer. Deal damage until he casts a shield. Stop dealing damage when the Captain has a shield, as it absorbs the damage and deals it back at you. Defeat the miniboss and proceed to the final room.

Heliber, the Guide of the Abyss

A box of doom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The hardest part of the Specter’s Abyss dungeon is the final boss, Heliber. Heliber has dedicated mechanics that you must know, especially if everyone on your team is around level 20. Without knowing the mechanics, you might get stuck on this boss for quite some time.

Rest by the campfire to recover health and Mana before the fight. To start the fight, interact with the giant cage in the middle. Make sure all of the team members are near the boss. Anyone near the stairs or further back will be locked out for the entire fight. Heliber is a fast-moving boss with multiple AoE attacks and is resistant to Bind resistance, so skills like Shadow Strike are less effective.

one life: If you die during the final boss fight, you respawn back at the campfire and won’t be able to join the team until Heliber or everyone in the party is dead.

Here are the attacks you should look out for when fighting Heliber:

Blue circle: When Heliber says: “Do you truly believe you can best me on your own?” one player gets marked by a blue circle. You and the rest of the team should stand in the circle to split incoming damage (it doesn’t need to be everyone). Otherwise, Heliber might one-shot whoever is marked. Healers might want to stay out of the blue circle when low on health, as it’ll be much harder to survive further attacks if the healer is dead.

When Heliber says: “Do you truly believe you can best me on your own?” one player gets marked by a blue circle. You and the rest of the team should (it doesn’t need to be everyone). Otherwise, Heliber might one-shot whoever is marked. Healers might want to stay out of the blue circle when low on health, as it’ll be much harder to survive further attacks if the healer is dead. Dodge AoE attack: When Heliber says: “Drown, despair in the abyss,” the boss is doing a wide AoE attack. Look at the boss and time the defense skill to dodge the attack, avoiding significant damage.

As long as you deal with these two attacks and keep sticking to your role, you should be able to easily complete the Specter’s Abyss. Open the chest after defeating Heliber with 120 Dimensional Contract Tokens and claim your loot.

