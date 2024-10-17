Archetypes are one of the most interesting aspects of Metaphor ReFantazio, as picking the strongest ones can help you breeze through the trickiest battles in the game. To build the best party possible, you need the best Archetypes for each character, including the Protagonist.

This can be easier said than done, as there are heaps to choose from, each with their own advantages. To help you hit the ground running, we’ve got the best Archetype for the Protagonist in Metaphor ReFantazio, looking at both the early and late game.

Best starting Archetype for the Protagonist in Metaphor ReFantazio

Building up the Protagonist and picking the right Archetype is key to success in Metaphor ReFantazio. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the Protagonist can perform well as a Seeker or as a Warrior in the early stages of Metaphor ReFantazio, we’d recommend making them a Mage as soon as you unlock the ability to add this Archetype to your party.

Mages open access to various Affinities, with moves covering Fire, Ice, and Electric damage. They’re a little squishy in terms of their defenses, not coming close to Archetypes like the Brawler or Knight in terms of survivability, but the offensive output is worth the trade-off.

The Mage is a little squishy, but it is invaluable in most fights thanks to its type coverage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additionally, having a Mage on hand to deal Ice damage can help you hit the ground running in the Nord mines when dealing with Fire Dragon Mauna. It’s the first time your Affinity matchups will be put to the test, and this caster Archetype makes it much easier to get your hands on the final rewards.

During the early stages of the game, having one Mage and two Warriors is a build worth considering, but having a Seeker in the place of a Warrior doesn’t hurt. The Seeker isn’t an exceptional Archetype, but it does the trick in the earlier stages of the game.

As you gain access to other Archetypes and unlock the ability to inherit skills, it’s worth picking up damage buffs or support abilities for the Mage if other party members don’t have access to them.

Inheriting buffs and healing skills can make the Mage even more valuable for the party in battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having access to quick HP recovery with an ability like Dei on a character like the Protagonist can be a lifesaver in a tricky battle, and it frees up skill slots for other characters to focus purely on offensive choices.

Buffs like Tarukaja are also a worthwhile option, as they can help make other weaker Archetypes in your party more effective in combat. Taking a turn to buff an ally may make the fight take longer, but it can prevent any wipes or irritating resets.

Best later game Archetype for the Protagonist in Metaphor ReFantazio

The Protagonist has decent base stats to work with, making them a blank canvas for customization. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you progress through Metaphor ReFantazio’s vast story, a slew of other Archetypes will be available for you to choose from. The Mage is viable in the later stages of the game and makes sense for the Protagonist, but there are other options that you should consider, too.

One of the strongest Archetypes for the Protagonist is the Prince, which falls into the category of Royal Archetype. This takes a good while to unlock via the main storyline and Archetype progression, coming in as one of the last Archetypes in the game, and it’s incredibly expensive in terms of resources.

Despite this, it’s one of the strongest options. It offers heavy damage that varies from melee attacks to ranged magic attacks, covering Affinities like Pierce and Light, and it creates better party synergy.

If you’re willing to grind out Royal Archetypes, picking up the Prince for the Protagonist can help you sail through the final battles of the game.

Other Archetypes are viable for the Protagonist, though, especially if you pick up inherited skills from niche picks like the Commander and the Faker to give yourself a wider toolkit.

These two Archetypes offer a variety of intriguing buffs and damage-dealing abilities, but they’re not solid picks for a primary Archetype. Mixing their skills alongside a primary Archetype like the Knight, the Brawler, or even the Masked Dancer can be a solid choice for the Protagonist in Metaphor ReFantazio.

