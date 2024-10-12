While it is possible to use any Archetype for your party members in Metaphor ReFantazio, there are some that feel like more of a natural fit than others in terms of optimal builds and stats.

Recommended Videos

Standing out as one of the most interesting early-game Followers, it’s important to pick a good Archetype for Strohl. Here, we’ve picked out the best Archetype for Strohl in Metaphor ReFantazio, including tips on how to build a solid party with this character in mind.

What Archetype should you use for Strohl in Metaphor ReFantazio?

The roster of Followers in Metaphor ReFantazio is vibrant and intriguing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Strohl is the first Follower that you’ll fight alongside in Metaphor ReFantazio. He’s strong and honorable, and he will give you access to the Warrior Archetype, focusing on hard-hitting melee attacks that can make quick work of most early-game enemies.

While you can have Strohl as a Mage or as a Seeker during the early stages of the game, with later options including Knight and Brawler, it makes the most sense to have him as a Warrior for most of the game.

This is especially true if you’re running a party with a Mage and a Seeker, as many players likely are during their first playthrough. Warriors fill in a lot of the gaps in this standard party build.

Mages and Seekers aren’t as tanky or capable of melee output as a Warrior, and they don’t resist Fire damage either, which is essential during early-game boss fights. Strohl comes in very handy when tackling Fire Dragon Mauna, and he can make great use of the fight reward, too.

Having Strohl as a Warrior makes the most sense based on his stats, as he starts with 100 base attack and 80 base defense, compared to the protagonist’s 45 base attack and 78 base defense. Hulkenberg does have a slightly higher attack but cannot compete in terms of base defense.

Strohl’s stats lend themselves nicely to a damage-heavy Archetype, and he’s tanky enough to withstand damage without needing additional defensives. The right gear and supporting party members can make him a behemoth with this Archetype.

Strohl’s stats and position in the party make him a natural pick for a Warrior. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Warrior’s initial attacks make up for a lot of the Seeker’s weaknesses in the earlier stages of the game, too, and getting access to Synthesis skills as you progress can help make Strohl even more useful. Peerless Stonecleaver is a game-changer, and Horse-Drawn Carnage can come in handy in a number of boss battles.

Of course, if you change your mind about having a Warrior in the party or what Strohl should be, it’s possible to swap Archetypes or add Synthesis skills easily by heading to Akademia.

Picking the best Archetype in Metaphor ReFantazio isn’t a one-time decision. While Warrior is generally the best pick for Strohl, it’s worth considering other niche options as you progress throughout the game to help you stay a step ahead of your enemies.

If you end up in a situation where a higher damage output is necessary and Slash damage isn’t coming in handy, Strohl can also perform well as a Brawler or even as a Knight. Warrior is the Archetype we’d generally recommend, but experimentation is key in a game like Metaphor ReFantazio.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy