Image Credit: Bethesda
Maria and the protagonist take a walk through Sunshade Row in Grand Trad.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor ReFantazio – Maria Bond (Social Link) guide and answers

We have the answers to all her questions.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|

Published: Oct 19, 2024 03:41 pm

Maria is among the most tender of your bonds in Metaphor ReFantazio. While the game is quick to approach difficult topics, her bond (or Social Link, for Persona veterans) doesn’t have high stakes—but that doesn’t make it hit any less hard.

Maria’s follower bond starts off innocently enough, with her questioning if she is weird after being bullied by another kid in Sunshade Row. By the end, however, you help Maria find her place and her family. Her Social Link also touches on how easily Euchronian society can discriminate against anyone different and how simple actions can help change it.

That said, Maria’s Social Link has a few conditions. She locks herself in her room following the events at the Grand Cathedral, so her bond may not be immediately available. You also need Tolerance at rank two to get her bond to rank two, plus Tolerance at rank four to reach the final two ranks in her Social Link.

Here are all our answers for Maria’s bond in Metaphor ReFantazio based on our playthroughs.

Fabienne and Maria inside the Hushed Honeybee Inn in Grand Trad.
It’s Maria’s Social Link, but Fabienne also plays a role in it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rank one to two

The first prompt that matters here is after the boy picks on Maria. Everything you tell her or Fabienne before then doesn’t have any impact. Reaching this step requires Tolerance at rank two.

PromptAnswer
“Am I… weird?”“You’re not weird.”
“You didn’t forget your promise.”“I wouldn’t break a promise.”
“They don’t want to say it’s my fault Papa died?”Any (+1)
“If it’s not too much trouble, can you, um…”Any (+3)

Rank two to three

PromptAnswer
“He let me ride on his shoulders and I felt big, like a grown-up!”“Let’s go there, too.”
“…”Any (+1)
TBC“You have me.”
“I want to go on a journey too, and I promise I’ll be good…”Any (+0)
“…So I have to show her that I’m a good girl.”Any (+3)

Rank three to four

  • Any answer (+0)
  • Any answer (+0)
  • “He did it for the both of you,” or “He worked to protect everyone.”

Rank four to five

PromptAnswer
“I wonder if Papa heard me…”Any (+0)
“I was wrong that whole time.”Any (+3)
“Does that mean I can’t do it, then?”“Maybe you can make people smile?”
“This one will have Papa and Miss Fabienne and me and you, all smiling together!”“That’s the whole family.”
TBC“I know an artist.”

Rank five to six

PromptAnswer
“And no cheap trinket, either, but one that requires my assistance to create?”Any (+0)
“Mr. Neuras is really helping us… I can’t believe it…”“I’m glad we asked him.”
“So, do you like the one we made instead?”Any (+0)
“I’m glad.”“Mission Complete.”
“So, am I like Papa now?”“You did a great job.”

Rank six to seven

This social link event requires Tolerance at rank four.

PromptAnswer
“He journeys to all sorts of places.”Any (+0)
TBC“Good job.”
“They don’t know anything about him and they don’t even try to find out.”“Let’s check on him.”

Rank seven to eight

PromptAnswer
“So maybe if we get everyone to eat lots of good food together, they’ll talk to each other and get along!”“I want to help.”
“She even wants some of the townspeople to help out, too!”“That’s great.”
“We’re going to play with Hirundo and the others too, next time.”“You have a lot of friends.”
“…I’m not going to ask you not to go.”Any (+0)
“You can’t die, OK? So please come back.”“I promise.”

All Maria follower abilities in Metaphor ReFantazio

Though her story is more than enough to get you coming back to Grand Trad, Maria’s bond boasts some incredible follower perks, including Speed Cooking (cooking in the gauntlet runner doesn’t spend time) and buffs to post-battle experience. She’s easily one of the most valuable followers in Metaphor ReFantazio.

We recommend researching the Healer Archetype early on since it’s your quickest way to access Hama magic in the game. The Grand Trad catacombs are sprawling with undead, so Light damage helps, and both Strohl and Hulkenberg can flex into the Healer role for Hama or cure spells. Getting the Healer to rank 15 is also one of More’s Tasks, which improves your bond with the author.

AbilityEffectRank
Healer ArchetypeUnlocks the Healer Archetype for studyOne
Healer EnlightenmentReduces the magla cost for studying the Healer lineageTwo
Healer Archetype: AdeptUnlocks the Cleric ArchetypeThree
Scion’s SkillGives the Healer lineage an extra inherit slotThree
Purpose Increases XP received after battleFour
Speed CookingCooking aboard the gauntlet runner doesn’t pass the timeFour
Healer VenerationReduces the cost of researching the Healer lineage even furtherFive
Scion’s MeritGrants another inheritance slot for Healer lineages (three total)Six
Burning PurposeGrants even more EXP after a battle.Seven
Chef’s ChopsCooking in the gauntlet runner makes an additional dish.Seven
Healer Archetype: EliteUnlocks the Savior Archetype for researchEight
Scion’s EssenceHealer lineages get the fourth (and final) inherit slotEight

Author
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301, uttering the word "Persona," or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes (whenever that becomes available again).
