Heismay, a bat-like creature, brandishes a sword while in a ninja outfit.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor ReFantazio – Heismay Bond (Social Link) guide and answers

Improve your relationship with the ninja by choosing these answers.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
Published: Oct 19, 2024 03:36 pm

Heismay rounds out your party lineup by being the fourth combat member of your party in Metaphor ReFantazio, but that’s far from where his story stops. His bond (also called Social Link in Persona) is one of the hardest-hitting and most heartfelt in the game.

The eugief’s story picks up after Martira, where you clear his name. From then on, you can unlock the Thief Archetype to use alongside your party, either by bringing Heismay to the fight or by having another party member learn the Archetype.

Here are the answers we used to rank up Heismay’s Social Link (Bond) in Metaphor ReFantazio.

The Protagonist shakes hands with Heismay in Metaphor ReFantazio
The start of an emotional roller-coaster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Heismay’s Social Link requires you to have Eloquence at rank two to reach follower level two and Imagination rank four to get to level seven with the eugief. In most cases, we only added the choices that impact the outcome.

Rank one to two

PromptAnswer
TBC“You are so cool.”
“I shouldn’t be talking to you about this.”“I’d like to help” or “Let’s find his place.”
“I can’t put that burden on you.”Any (+3)

Rank two to three

On the gauntlet runner, after Martira.

PromptAnswer
“Hard enough for a boy his age to fit in.”“Shall we look someplace else?”
“I can feel them eyeing us from the shadows, too.”“Well, he’d not be lonely.”
“I’d like to look at other locations, if you don’t mind.”“No problem.”
“That being said, this isn’t your concern. You’ve already done more than enough for me…”“But it is my concern.”
“But…I know ’tis just an empty fantasy.”
“I know it’s difficult.”
“…A wind blows in my home, sweeter than any I’ve known.”“Let’s go already.”

Rank three to four

PromptAnswer
“You might feel some hostility in the air.”‘“I don’t mind.”
“And of course I’d go whinging to Tadari about it.”Any (+1)
“Tadari was just too afraid to refuse him. That’s all.”Any (+3)

Rank four to five

PromptAnswer
“That’s not their leader’s fault.”“Is that why you left?”
“…he took a role of leadership, determined to bring honorable change to our village.”“There’s nobility in that.”
“How can I call myself a father?”Any (+3)
“My apologies for all you’ve been made to endure.”“I’m coming with you” or “You’d leave me behind?”

Rank five to six

On the gauntlet runner.

PromptAnswer
“Which means your culprit must have…”“Taken it out of the village.”
“And the bones inside are safe, too.”“Just as you deduced!”
“Is that truly how it should end?”Any (+0)
TBC“Let’s talk to them.”

Rank six to seven

PromptAnswer
“The people of other lands won’t accept us.”“You don’t know that.”
“That’s why we must weave new hope, one step at a time.”“Let’s blaze a trail.”

Rank seven to eight

  • “Did you lay your son to rest?”
  • “I’m sure he’d want that.”
  • “I’m honored.”
  • “I won’t let anyone die.”

All Heismay follower abilities in Metaphor ReFantazio

In addition to being a great ally in battle, Heismay’s follower perks focus a bit more on the strategic, stealthy side by giving you some good utility in dungeons.

AbilityEffectRank
Thief ArchetypeLets you study the Thief ArchetypeOne
Thief EnlightenmentReduces the magla required to study the Thief lineageTwo
Preternural HealingDisplays strong enemies on the mapTwo
Thief Archetype: AdeptUnlocks the Assassin Archetype for studyThree
Scion’s SkillGrants an extra inheritance slot for the Thief lineageFour
Thief VenerationSignificantly reduces the Magla required to study the Thief lineageFive
Battle AuraHeismay gains more experience while in reservesFive
Scion’s MeritGrants another extra inheritance slot for the Thief linage (three max)Six
Battle HypnosisWhile benched, Heismay gains experience at the normal rateSix
Thief Archetype: EliteUnlocks the Ninja Archetype for studySeven
Scion’s EssenceGrants the last inheritance slot for the Thief lineage (four total)Eight
AssassinateGreatly increases Heismay’s ambush damage against stunned enemiesEight
Grand FantasyHeismay is ready to acquire a new Heroic EmbodimentEight

