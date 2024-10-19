Metaphor ReFantazio – Brigitta Bond (Social Link) guide and answers

Brigitta Lycaon, Grand Trad’s igniter merchant, speaks to you as soon as you reach the capital. Her bond gives you access to the Merchant, one of the most unique Archetypes in Metaphor ReFantazio. Getting the right answers with her already nets you some magla to spend researching this lineage.

You need Wisdom rank two to get Brigitta to open up. She then gives you the A Bullish Embargo quest to take down a monster in Belega Corridor, which isn’t too difficult. Wrap up the quest to unlock Brigitta’s bond (Or Social Link, if you’re used to Persona terms) and unlock the Merchant Archetype.

Here are the answers we’ve used to level Brigitta’s Social Link in Metaphor ReFantazio.

All Brigitta Bond (Social Link) answers in Metaphor ReFantazio

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bringing Brigitta’s bond to five requires Courage at rank three, and getting to rank seven with her requires Courage at level four.

Rank one to two

Prompt Answer “No exceptions, no mistakes.” “Is it actually some vicious monster?” “I’m entrusting this matter to you.” “Why hide it?” “Such as…using magic without an igniter.” Any (+0) “I’ll give you your pay.” Any (+2)

Rank two to three

Prompt Answer “A simple walk shouldn’t be enough for you to let your guard down.” “It’s proof she’s smart.” “Forget I said anything.” “Understood.” “What are you really aiming to do?” “To improve the country” or “To make my mark.”

Rank three to four

Prompt Answer “Meaning everyone has to fight through their own hell.” “I don’t think so.” “I’ve included what I set aside for your future visits, too.” “I’ll keep visiting.”

Rank four to five

This cutscene requires Courage rank three. This is basically a freebie since you can pick any choice, but not all prompts will give you some magla.

What’s the Church doing?

Any

Any

Any

Any

Any

Rank five to six

Prompt Answer “…There you have it.” “But they’re lying.” “From here on, they’ll ask nothing less than total, unquestioning obedience.” “What will you do?” “When you think of this world you want to create… what do you imagine there?” “Hope” or “It won’t be hell.”

Rank six to seven

Prompt Answer “So I thought I’d find a different approach.” Any “The route it had been stalking was our transport corridor for these prototypes.” “I’m glad I chose this job.” “I want to hope, no matter what it costs me—my position, my fortune, or my life.” “I won’t let you die.”

Rank seven to eight

This part only unlocks after the major story events at the end of September.

“It wasn’t Brigitta” or “The church did this to you.”

“Okay” or “That depends on what happens.”

Any

“We’ll achieve that together.”

All Brigitta bond abilities in Metaphor ReFantazio

The Merchant can be an incredible Archetype to use early, especially with its capacity to generate gold on overworld kills. It also conserves MP since it uses your money to deal Almighty damage. This lineage only has two Archetypes, however: the Merchant and the Tycoon, and the latter is locked until late in the story.

Ability Effect Rank Merchant Archetype The party can research the Merchant Archetype One Proof of Membership You can buy items in the Lycaon Magic Association shop One Merchant Enlightenment Reduces the cost of researching the Merchant Archetype Two Scion’s Skill Archetypes in the Merchant lineage get a second inheritance slot Three Merchant’s Rate The MAG Exchange gives you a better rate Three Scion’s Merit Grants another inheritance slot for the Merchant lineage Four Merchant’s Finest Brigitta’s shop has more offerings Four Guild Discount Weapon, armor, and igniter shops give you a discount Five Merchant Veneration Reduces the cost of researching the Merchant lineage even further Six Merchant’s Markdown Gives you even better rates at the MAG Exchange Six Igniter Conoisseur Brigitta’s shop sells rare items Seven Supply Crate Brigitta has a chance of sending you money at the end of a day. Seven Merchant Archetype: Elite Unlocks the Tycoon Archetype for research Eight Scion’s Essence The Merchant and Tycoon Archetypes get a fourth inherit slot Eight

