Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Brigitta Lycaon and the protagonist speak in front of her store. Brigitta is a dark-skinned woman with white hair and pale eyes wearing an Art Deco-esque coat.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor ReFantazio – Brigitta Bond (Social Link) guide and answers

Level up your relationship with the igniter merchant with these answers.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|

Published: Oct 19, 2024 03:52 pm

Brigitta Lycaon, Grand Trad’s igniter merchant, speaks to you as soon as you reach the capital. Her bond gives you access to the Merchant, one of the most unique Archetypes in Metaphor ReFantazio. Getting the right answers with her already nets you some magla to spend researching this lineage.

Recommended Videos

You need Wisdom rank two to get Brigitta to open up. She then gives you the A Bullish Embargo quest to take down a monster in Belega Corridor, which isn’t too difficult. Wrap up the quest to unlock Brigitta’s bond (Or Social Link, if you’re used to Persona terms) and unlock the Merchant Archetype.

Here are the answers we’ve used to level Brigitta’s Social Link in Metaphor ReFantazio.

A fluffy dog sits on a red couch while a blue-haired protagonist and a white-haired, elegantly dressed Brigitta Lycaon talk about the animal.
It’s like a certain movie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bringing Brigitta’s bond to five requires Courage at rank three, and getting to rank seven with her requires Courage at level four.

Rank one to two

PromptAnswer
“No exceptions, no mistakes.”“Is it actually some vicious monster?”
“I’m entrusting this matter to you.”“Why hide it?”
“Such as…using magic without an igniter.”Any (+0)
“I’ll give you your pay.”Any (+2)

Rank two to three

PromptAnswer
“A simple walk shouldn’t be enough for you to let your guard down.”“It’s proof she’s smart.”
“Forget I said anything.”“Understood.”
“What are you really aiming to do?”“To improve the country” or “To make my mark.”

Rank three to four

PromptAnswer
“Meaning everyone has to fight through their own hell.”“I don’t think so.”
“I’ve included what I set aside for your future visits, too.”“I’ll keep visiting.”

Rank four to five

This cutscene requires Courage rank three. This is basically a freebie since you can pick any choice, but not all prompts will give you some magla.

  • What’s the Church doing?
  • Any
  • Any
  • Any
  • Any
  • Any

Rank five to six

PromptAnswer
“…There you have it.”“But they’re lying.”
“From here on, they’ll ask nothing less than total, unquestioning obedience.”“What will you do?”
“When you think of this world you want to create… what do you imagine there?”“Hope” or “It won’t be hell.”

Rank six to seven

PromptAnswer
“So I thought I’d find a different approach.”Any
“The route it had been stalking was our transport corridor for these prototypes.”“I’m glad I chose this job.”
“I want to hope, no matter what it costs me—my position, my fortune, or my life.”“I won’t let you die.”

Rank seven to eight

This part only unlocks after the major story events at the end of September.

  • “It wasn’t Brigitta” or “The church did this to you.”
  • “Okay” or “That depends on what happens.”
  • Any
  • “We’ll achieve that together.”

All Brigitta bond abilities in Metaphor ReFantazio

The Merchant can be an incredible Archetype to use early, especially with its capacity to generate gold on overworld kills. It also conserves MP since it uses your money to deal Almighty damage. This lineage only has two Archetypes, however: the Merchant and the Tycoon, and the latter is locked until late in the story.

AbilityEffectRank
Merchant ArchetypeThe party can research the Merchant ArchetypeOne
Proof of MembershipYou can buy items in the Lycaon Magic Association shopOne
Merchant EnlightenmentReduces the cost of researching the Merchant ArchetypeTwo
Scion’s SkillArchetypes in the Merchant lineage get a second inheritance slotThree
Merchant’s RateThe MAG Exchange gives you a better rateThree
Scion’s MeritGrants another inheritance slot for the Merchant lineageFour
Merchant’s FinestBrigitta’s shop has more offeringsFour
Guild DiscountWeapon, armor, and igniter shops give you a discountFive
Merchant VenerationReduces the cost of researching the Merchant lineage even furtherSix
Merchant’s MarkdownGives you even better rates at the MAG ExchangeSix
Igniter ConoisseurBrigitta’s shop sells rare itemsSeven
Supply CrateBrigitta has a chance of sending you money at the end of a day.Seven
Merchant Archetype: EliteUnlocks the Tycoon Archetype for researchEight
Scion’s EssenceThe Merchant and Tycoon Archetypes get a fourth inherit slotEight

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301, uttering the word "Persona," or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes (whenever that becomes available again).
Link to muckrack.com