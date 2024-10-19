Metaphor ReFantazio puts you in many conversations that are important to how the rest of your journey will play out. Some of these conversations are had with the game’s main antagonist, Louis. He will ask you several questions you’ll need to respond correctly.

Metaphor ReFantazio – Louis guide and answers

It’s best to choose wisely here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all of Louis’ questions and their correct answers in Metaphor ReFantazio. While the answers to most don’t have drastic consequences, some do, and answering them correctly will determine whether or not you get the game’s true ending.

Question One:

He’s asking why I became a candidate… How should I respond?

Answer: To help you, Count Louis

Louis will ask you this upon your first meeting with him, which takes place on 6/26 after you gain access to the Gauntlet Runner and fight Captain Gideaux.

Question Two:

He’s testing us… What should I ask?

Answer: What’s your plan against Forden?

This question will be asked on 07/22 after Joining Louis in the Charadrius during the Touch Heart of Magic Silver mission.

Question Three:

But there’s still hope. If we’re to even these odds, there is one thing I can say…

Answer: I challenge you to a duel!

This dialogue choice can be selected after confronting Louis before his first boss fight in the Montario Opera House on 09/10. This happens after the main quest, Eliminate Virga Island’s Threat.

Question Four:

You who claim to be the prince, what do you believe the people seek in their king?

Answer: Intellect

Louis will ask this on 09/24 after encountering Louis in the Grand Trad on stage right before his second boss fight.

Question Five:

I know you detest injustice as I do. Come with me, let me lend you my power, and together we will change the unfair world we seek to destroy.

Answer: I don’t “seek to destroy.”

You can choose this option during the Skybound Avatar Conquest mission, which begins on 9/26 and is the last major mission in the game.

Question Six:

It is not a solution without cruelty. But surely the fairness it would restore to our lives is worth any sacrifice. Come with me, and we can realize this dream. What say you?

Answer: That’s false fairness.

This is asked right at the end of the Skybound Avatar Conquest mission, in the same encounter with Louis as the previous question. It is critical that you choose this answer and not the other option, “You’re absolutely right.” This is because doing so will result in the “Fantasy is Ruined” end screen, which means that you got the bad ending. However, you can simply reload a save point before encountering Louis and choose the right one.

Question Seven:

Do you wish to stop me? Or do you wish to be king? What is it you truly want?

Answer: “I want to stop you.”

This is the final question Louis will ask you in Metaphor Refantazio at Tyrant’s Star. This takes place on 10/26 in the final mission, ‘Slay your archenemy, Louis’. Choosing any of the two dialogue choices for this will not change the game’s outcome or what ending you choose.

