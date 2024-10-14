Image Credit: Bethesda
The art for Hulkenberg on Metaphor ReFantazio's Steam card.
Image via Valve
Category:
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor ReFantazio – Hulkenberg Bond (Social Link) guide and answers

A romantic date with her probably includes a swordfight and a bunch of weird food. Here's how to strengthen your bond with Hulkenberg.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|

Published: Oct 14, 2024 04:54 pm

The knight Hulkenberg is one of the prince’s most resolute defenders, and she uses that devotion to help you take down Louis. She becomes a follower early into Metaphor ReFantazio, letting you establish the Knight bond (or Social Link, in Persona terms) with you quickly.

Hulkenberg’s Bond (or Social Link) is ultimately about growth, though Metaphor ReFantazio approaches that by juxtaposing her with a ghost from her past. In Grand Trad, the knight encounters Rodanthe, a former friend who turned into a sadistic executioner. Meeting him makes Hulkenberg reevaluate what it means to be a knight.

Here are all the answers we’ve used to strengthen our bond with Hulkenberg in Metaphor ReFantazio.

A young Hulkenberg in a Metaphor:Refantazio animation
Hulkenberg was young when she was part of the royal guard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike in the Persona franchise, there doesn’t seem to be a “wrong choice” in these dialogues. We maxed out all bonds without “hanging out” with a follower—spending time and not getting a rank-up—but finding the best answers for Hulkenberg’s bond will give you more magla.

Rank one to two

In town

PromptAnswer
“Yet despite all the times we crossed blades, we never did see who was the better.”“‘Sounds like a worthy opponent” or “Sounds tough”
“I’m sorry you had to see that.”“Are you okay?”

Rank two to three

This scene takes place aboard the gauntlet runner, so you may have to wait until you leave for Martira to advance Hulkenberg’s Social Link.

PromptAnswer
TBC“My skill is being versatile.”
“Do you care nothing for the success of our mission?!”“Push me harder!”
“How can I deny it?”“This isn’t like you.”

Rank three to four

This scene occurs in town.

PromptAnswer
“Those who would do this nation harm shall be punished.”Any (+0)
“One would almost think you and your friend seek the hangman’s noose yourselves.”Any (+0)
“I’ve forced you into my troubles again.”I’m used to it.

Rank four to five

This scene takes place aboard the gauntlet runner. All options will give you the same outcomes, but only the last two prompts give you magla.

Answer
“Who am I to claim any chivalry over him?”Any (+3)
TBCAny (+3)

Rank five to six

This scene takes place aboard the gauntlet runner.

  • “You’d risk your life?”
  • “You got this.”
  • “I know you can do it.”
  • “If only to witness your victory.”

Rank six to seven

This interaction requires Wisdom at rank four and takes place in town.

Prompt
Answer
“‘Tis an outcome most unfortunate.”“You brought him to justice” or “you fought marvelously”
“I cannot say if I’ve lived up to such a title.”“You are a model knight.”

Rank seven to eight

This scene takes place on the gauntlet runner.

Prompt
Answer
“For the time being, the chaos in the capital should be still.”“But it’s not over yet.”
“Unless His Royal Highness the Price takes the throne, there will be no true rebirth for knighthood.”“I’ll forge our path forward.”
“I vow anew to use my power for you.”“You’re a true knight.”

All Hulkenberg follower perks in Metaphor ReFantazio

PerkEffectRank
Knight ArchetypeUnlocks the Knight ArchetypeOne
Knight EnlightenmentReduces the MAG cost of studying the Knight lineageTwo
Guard DutyHulkenberg may defend the protagonist when his weakness is attackedTwo
Knight Archetype: AdeptUnlocks the Magic Knight ArchetypeThree
Scion’s SkillAdds one inherit slot for Knight ArchetypesFour
Knight VenerationSignificantly reduces the MAG cost of studying the Knight lineageFive
Battle AuraIncreases Hulkenberg’s EXP gained when she’s in reserves.Five
Scion’s MeritAdds another inherit slot for the Knight lineageSix
Battle HypnosisHulkenberg gains EXP at the normal rate when benched. Six
Knight Archetype: EliteUnlocks the Paladin and Dark Paladin ArchetypesSeven
Scion’s EssenceAdds another inherit slot for the Knight lineage (four in total)Eight
Special Guard DutyHulkenberg has a “high probability” to defend the protagonist when his weakness is attacked.Eight
Grand FantasyLets Hulkenberg gain a new Heroic Embodiment. (Story-gated)Eight

