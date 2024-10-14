Metaphor ReFantazio – Hulkenberg Bond (Social Link) guide and answers

The knight Hulkenberg is one of the prince’s most resolute defenders, and she uses that devotion to help you take down Louis. She becomes a follower early into Metaphor ReFantazio, letting you establish the Knight bond (or Social Link, in Persona terms) with you quickly.
Hulkenberg’s Bond (or Social Link) is ultimately about growth, though Metaphor ReFantazio approaches that by juxtaposing her with a ghost from her past. In Grand Trad, the knight encounters Rodanthe, a former friend who turned into a sadistic executioner. Meeting him makes Hulkenberg reevaluate what it means to be a knight.
Here are all the answers we’ve used to strengthen our bond with Hulkenberg in Metaphor ReFantazio.
All Hulkenberg Bond (Social Link) answers
Unlike in the Persona franchise, there doesn’t seem to be a “wrong choice” in these dialogues. We maxed out all bonds without “hanging out” with a follower—spending time and not getting a rank-up—but finding the best answers for Hulkenberg’s bond will give you more magla.
Rank one to two
In town
|Prompt
|Answer
|“Yet despite all the times we crossed blades, we never did see who was the better.”
|“‘Sounds like a worthy opponent” or “Sounds tough”
|“I’m sorry you had to see that.”
|“Are you okay?”
Rank two to three
This scene takes place aboard the gauntlet runner, so you may have to wait until you leave for Martira to advance Hulkenberg’s Social Link.
|Prompt
|Answer
|TBC
|“My skill is being versatile.”
|“Do you care nothing for the success of our mission?!”
|“Push me harder!”
|“How can I deny it?”
|“This isn’t like you.”
Rank three to four
This scene occurs in town.
|Prompt
|Answer
|“Those who would do this nation harm shall be punished.”
|Any (+0)
|“One would almost think you and your friend seek the hangman’s noose yourselves.”
|Any (+0)
|“I’ve forced you into my troubles again.”
|I’m used to it.
Rank four to five
This scene takes place aboard the gauntlet runner. All options will give you the same outcomes, but only the last two prompts give you magla.
|Answer
|“Who am I to claim any chivalry over him?”
|Any (+3)
|TBC
|Any (+3)
Rank five to six
This scene takes place aboard the gauntlet runner.
- “You’d risk your life?”
- “You got this.”
- “I know you can do it.”
- “If only to witness your victory.”
Rank six to seven
This interaction requires Wisdom at rank four and takes place in town.
|Prompt
Answer
|“‘Tis an outcome most unfortunate.”
|“You brought him to justice” or “you fought marvelously”
|“I cannot say if I’ve lived up to such a title.”
|“You are a model knight.”
Rank seven to eight
This scene takes place on the gauntlet runner.
|Prompt
Answer
|“For the time being, the chaos in the capital should be still.”
|“But it’s not over yet.”
|“Unless His Royal Highness the Price takes the throne, there will be no true rebirth for knighthood.”
|“I’ll forge our path forward.”
|“I vow anew to use my power for you.”
|“You’re a true knight.”
All Hulkenberg follower perks in Metaphor ReFantazio
|Perk
|Effect
|Rank
|Knight Archetype
|Unlocks the Knight Archetype
|One
|Knight Enlightenment
|Reduces the MAG cost of studying the Knight lineage
|Two
|Guard Duty
|Hulkenberg may defend the protagonist when his weakness is attacked
|Two
|Knight Archetype: Adept
|Unlocks the Magic Knight Archetype
|Three
|Scion’s Skill
|Adds one inherit slot for Knight Archetypes
|Four
|Knight Veneration
|Significantly reduces the MAG cost of studying the Knight lineage
|Five
|Battle Aura
|Increases Hulkenberg’s EXP gained when she’s in reserves.
|Five
|Scion’s Merit
|Adds another inherit slot for the Knight lineage
|Six
|Battle Hypnosis
|Hulkenberg gains EXP at the normal rate when benched.
|Six
|Knight Archetype: Elite
|Unlocks the Paladin and Dark Paladin Archetypes
|Seven
|Scion’s Essence
|Adds another inherit slot for the Knight lineage (four in total)
|Eight
|Special Guard Duty
|Hulkenberg has a “high probability” to defend the protagonist when his weakness is attacked.
|Eight
|Grand Fantasy
|Lets Hulkenberg gain a new Heroic Embodiment. (Story-gated)
|Eight
Published: Oct 14, 2024 04:54 pm