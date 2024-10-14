Metaphor ReFantazio – Hulkenberg Bond (Social Link) guide and answers

The knight Hulkenberg is one of the prince’s most resolute defenders, and she uses that devotion to help you take down Louis. She becomes a follower early into Metaphor ReFantazio, letting you establish the Knight bond (or Social Link, in Persona terms) with you quickly.

Hulkenberg’s Bond (or Social Link) is ultimately about growth, though Metaphor ReFantazio approaches that by juxtaposing her with a ghost from her past. In Grand Trad, the knight encounters Rodanthe, a former friend who turned into a sadistic executioner. Meeting him makes Hulkenberg reevaluate what it means to be a knight.

Here are all the answers we’ve used to strengthen our bond with Hulkenberg in Metaphor ReFantazio.

All Hulkenberg Bond (Social Link) answers

Hulkenberg was young when she was part of the royal guard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike in the Persona franchise, there doesn’t seem to be a “wrong choice” in these dialogues. We maxed out all bonds without “hanging out” with a follower—spending time and not getting a rank-up—but finding the best answers for Hulkenberg’s bond will give you more magla.

Rank one to two

In town

Prompt Answer “Yet despite all the times we crossed blades, we never did see who was the better.” “‘Sounds like a worthy opponent” or “Sounds tough” “I’m sorry you had to see that.” “Are you okay?”

Rank two to three

This scene takes place aboard the gauntlet runner, so you may have to wait until you leave for Martira to advance Hulkenberg’s Social Link.

Prompt Answer TBC “My skill is being versatile.” “Do you care nothing for the success of our mission?!” “Push me harder!” “How can I deny it?” “This isn’t like you.”

Rank three to four

This scene occurs in town.

Prompt Answer “Those who would do this nation harm shall be punished.” Any (+0) “One would almost think you and your friend seek the hangman’s noose yourselves.” Any (+0) “I’ve forced you into my troubles again.” I’m used to it.

Rank four to five

This scene takes place aboard the gauntlet runner. All options will give you the same outcomes, but only the last two prompts give you magla.

Answer “Who am I to claim any chivalry over him?” Any (+3) TBC Any (+3)

Rank five to six

This scene takes place aboard the gauntlet runner.

“You’d risk your life?”

“You got this.”

“I know you can do it.”

“If only to witness your victory.”

Rank six to seven

This interaction requires Wisdom at rank four and takes place in town.

Prompt

Answer “‘Tis an outcome most unfortunate.” “You brought him to justice” or “you fought marvelously” “I cannot say if I’ve lived up to such a title.” “You are a model knight.”

Rank seven to eight

This scene takes place on the gauntlet runner.

Prompt

Answer “For the time being, the chaos in the capital should be still.” “But it’s not over yet.” “Unless His Royal Highness the Price takes the throne, there will be no true rebirth for knighthood.” “I’ll forge our path forward.” “I vow anew to use my power for you.” “You’re a true knight.”

All Hulkenberg follower perks in Metaphor ReFantazio

Perk Effect Rank Knight Archetype Unlocks the Knight Archetype One Knight Enlightenment Reduces the MAG cost of studying the Knight lineage Two Guard Duty Hulkenberg may defend the protagonist when his weakness is attacked Two Knight Archetype: Adept Unlocks the Magic Knight Archetype Three Scion’s Skill Adds one inherit slot for Knight Archetypes Four Knight Veneration Significantly reduces the MAG cost of studying the Knight lineage Five Battle Aura Increases Hulkenberg’s EXP gained when she’s in reserves. Five Scion’s Merit Adds another inherit slot for the Knight lineage Six Battle Hypnosis Hulkenberg gains EXP at the normal rate when benched. Six Knight Archetype: Elite Unlocks the Paladin and Dark Paladin Archetypes Seven Scion’s Essence Adds another inherit slot for the Knight lineage (four in total) Eight Special Guard Duty Hulkenberg has a “high probability” to defend the protagonist when his weakness is attacked. Eight Grand Fantasy Lets Hulkenberg gain a new Heroic Embodiment. (Story-gated) Eight

