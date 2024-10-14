How to unlock all Followers in Metaphor ReFantazio

Followers are one of the most important resources in Metaphor ReFantazio. They give you a myriad of boons and buffs that make your life easier, even if they don’t outright take up arms with you.

Recommended Videos

Deepening your bonds with your followers unlocks a series of abilities, similar to Persona 5, and even new Archetypes in a lineage. Here are all followers in Metaphor ReFantazio and how you can unlock them.

All Followers in Metaphor ReFantazio and how to unlock them

Gallica

With you until the end. Image via Valve

Archetype: Mage

Mage Adept Archetype: Wizard

Wizard Elite Archetype: Elemental Master, Warlock

Gallica’s social link progresses automatically, so your bond with her will only advance in significant story moments. It’ll be a while until you can use her Elite Archetypes.

Strohl

The noble Strohl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archetype: Warrior

Warrior Adept Archetype: Swordmaster

Swordmaster Elite Archetype: Samurai

The first member to join your party in Metaphor ReFantazio, Strohl embodies the Warrior Archetype, and as you grow closer to him, his follower arc revolves around coming to terms with his parents’ sacrifice and finding a home for the people of Halia.

Hulkenberg

She’s probably thinking of food. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archetype: Knight

Knight Adept Archetype: Magic Knight

Magic Knight Elite Archetypes: Paladin, Dark Paladin

Paladin, Dark Paladin Rank seven requires Wisdom four

Eiselin Hulkenberg will kill anything that puts her in harm’s way and eat everything put in front of her. The royal knight’s pursuit of the prince led her to the protagonist, and she awakens to the Knight Archetype in your foray into the Grand Cathedral.

Heismay

The dad friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archetype: Thief

Thief Adept Archetype: Assassin

Assassin Elite Archetype: Ninja

Ninja Rank two requires Eloquence two

Eloquence two Rank seven requires Imagination four

Heismay joins your party during the Martira storyline, where you’ll hunt him down and discover some secrets about the quaint town. His bond is easily one of our favorites in Metaphor ReFantazio. In it, he grieves his son and tries to find meaning for his life after a personal tragedy. It’s a beautiful yet tragic story that has a surprisingly heartwarming ending.

Junah

Another Persona reference. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archetype: Masked Dancer

Masked Dancer Elite Archetype: Persona Master

Persona Master Rank five requires Imagination four

The songstress Junah Cygnus joins your team after the events of Louis’ Soiree in Brilehaven on Aug. 13, and she is filled with references to the Persona series. She awakens to the Masked Dancer Archetype, which changes skills and weaknesses based on whatever mask is equipped. Her story involves facing her fears and insecurities to reinforce her love of singing.

Eupha

She ditches the helmet, thankfully. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archetype: Summoner

Summoner Elite Archetype: Devil Summoner

Devil Summoner Rank six requires Eloquence four

requires Eloquence four Rank seven requires max Wisdom, associated quest

The Dragon Priestess Eupha comes aboard your gauntlet runner after clearing Virga Island, where she awakens to the Summoner Archetype. She can summon creatures to help in battle—and they just happen to look like Personas or demons from Shin Megami Tensei.

Basilio

The Magnus brothers grow on you so quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archetype: Berserker

Berserker Elite Archetype: Destroyer

Destroyer Rank six requires Imagination five

Imagination five Rank seven requires Eloquence five and associated quest

The younger of the two Magnus Brothers, Basilio joins your party after the events in Montario (Sept. 11), though it takes a bit more time to establish him as a follower. Talk to him to see how the Magnus Brothers—and other paripus—were used as guinea pigs in the Sanctist Church’s experiments.

Neuras

The trusty pilot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archetype: Gunner

Gunner Adept Archetype: Sniper

Sniper Elite Archetype: Dragoon

Our engineer extraordinaire Neuras is behind the Gunner Archetype, which you unlock after leaving Grand Trad in June. You can advance your follower bond with him by completing a set of quests, which unlock as you visit new regions.

Maria

We must protect her at all costs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archetype: Healer

Healer Adept Archetype: Cleric

Cleric Elite Archetype: Savior

Savior Rank two requires Tolerance Two

Tolerance Two Rank seven requires Tolerance four

You gain the kind-hearted Maria as a follower on June 11, and she’s a beacon of childlike innocence and optimism in an otherwise bleak scenario. She’s also your first way to access Light damage.

Catherina

Putting the “cat” in “Catherina.” Image via Sega

Archetype: Brawler

Brawler Adept Archetype: Pugilist

Pugilist Elite Archetype: Martial Artist

Martial Artist Rank six requires Tolerance five

Catherina becomes a follower after you encounter her in the Grand Trad Catacombs early on, but the paripus bounty hunter’s bond is mostly story-locked until you reach Altabury. She doesn’t become a party member, but still helps you in some dungeons.

Alonzo

Surprisingly reliable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archetype: Faker

Faker Elite Archetype: Trickster

Trickster Unlocking requires Imagination two and associated quest to start

Imagination two and associated quest to start Rank two requires Wisdom three

Wisdom three Rank four requires Tolerance three

Tolerance three Rank seven requires max Courage

Martira’s conman requires a quest and a slew of royal virtues before you can start bonding with him, but ranking up his social link shows you a kind heart behind the deception.

Bardon

A trusty ruler. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archetype: Commander

Commander Adept Archetype: General

General Elite Archetype: Warlord

Warlord Rank five requires Eloquence three

You unlock Bardon as a follower after saving Martira in July, and his storyline revolves around rebuilding Martira and shouldering the burden of power and duty—even when it’s not convenient.

Brigitta

A soft heart is buried there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archetype: Merchant

Merchant Elite Archetype: Tycoon

Tycoon Unlocking requires: Wisdom two, A Bullish Embargo quest

Wisdom two, A Bullish Embargo quest Rank five requires Courage three

Courage three Rank seven requires Courage four

The igniter merchant Brigitta Lycaon hides a tragic, trauma-riddled backstory. Ultimately, she uses her wealth and determination to give something back to the people. The ending of her arc is story-gated.

More

The writer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archetype: Seeker

Seeker Adept Archetype: Magic Seeker

Magic Seeker Elite Archetype: Soul Hacker

Akademeia’s amnesiac writer teaches you the Seeker Archetype, and he asks you to complete a myriad of More’s Tasks. Like Neuras, each task completed gets you another rank.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy