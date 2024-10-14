Image Credit: Bethesda
Strohl, Hulkenberg, and the Protagonist as they enter the Grand Trad catacombs.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Metaphor: ReFantazio

How to unlock all Followers in Metaphor ReFantazio

There are plenty of companions in Metaphor ReFantazio, and this guide will show you exactly how each one can help you.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
Published: Oct 14, 2024 03:52 pm

Followers are one of the most important resources in Metaphor ReFantazio. They give you a myriad of boons and buffs that make your life easier, even if they don’t outright take up arms with you.

Deepening your bonds with your followers unlocks a series of abilities, similar to Persona 5, and even new Archetypes in a lineage. Here are all followers in Metaphor ReFantazio and how you can unlock them.

All Followers in Metaphor ReFantazio and how to unlock them

Gallica

The promo art for Gallica's Steam card in Metaphor Refantazio.
With you until the end. Image via Valve
  • Archetype: Mage
  • Adept Archetype: Wizard
  • Elite Archetype: Elemental Master, Warlock

Gallica’s social link progresses automatically, so your bond with her will only advance in significant story moments. It’ll be a while until you can use her Elite Archetypes.

Strohl

Image showing Strohl in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
The noble Strohl. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Archetype: Warrior
  • Adept Archetype: Swordmaster
  • Elite Archetype: Samurai

The first member to join your party in Metaphor ReFantazio, Strohl embodies the Warrior Archetype, and as you grow closer to him, his follower arc revolves around coming to terms with his parents’ sacrifice and finding a home for the people of Halia.

Hulkenberg

Hulkenberg looks in the distance in Grand Trad in Metaphor ReFantazio.
She’s probably thinking of food. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Archetype: Knight
  • Adept Archetype: Magic Knight
  • Elite Archetypes: Paladin, Dark Paladin
  • Rank seven requires Wisdom four

Eiselin Hulkenberg will kill anything that puts her in harm’s way and eat everything put in front of her. The royal knight’s pursuit of the prince led her to the protagonist, and she awakens to the Knight Archetype in your foray into the Grand Cathedral.

Heismay

Heismay has a drink with the Protagonist in front of him. The protagonist doesn't partake.
The dad friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Archetype: Thief
  • Adept Archetype: Assassin
  • Elite Archetype: Ninja
  • Rank two requires Eloquence two
  • Rank seven requires Imagination four

Heismay joins your party during the Martira storyline, where you’ll hunt him down and discover some secrets about the quaint town. His bond is easily one of our favorites in Metaphor ReFantazio. In it, he grieves his son and tries to find meaning for his life after a personal tragedy. It’s a beautiful yet tragic story that has a surprisingly heartwarming ending.

Junah

Lady Junah singing in a red dress. "O, Anguished Traveller, my name is thine and thou art I"
Another Persona reference. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Archetype: Masked Dancer
  • Elite Archetype: Persona Master
  • Rank five requires Imagination four

The songstress Junah Cygnus joins your team after the events of Louis’ Soiree in Brilehaven on Aug. 13, and she is filled with references to the Persona series. She awakens to the Masked Dancer Archetype, which changes skills and weaknesses based on whatever mask is equipped. Her story involves facing her fears and insecurities to reinforce her love of singing.

Eupha

Eupha takes off her helmet in the Dragon Temple in Metaphor ReFantazio
She ditches the helmet, thankfully. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Archetype: Summoner
  • Elite Archetype: Devil Summoner
  • Rank six requires Eloquence four
  • Rank seven requires max Wisdom, associated quest

The Dragon Priestess Eupha comes aboard your gauntlet runner after clearing Virga Island, where she awakens to the Summoner Archetype. She can summon creatures to help in battle—and they just happen to look like Personas or demons from Shin Megami Tensei.

Basilio

Basilio Magnus smiles in Metaphor ReFantazio
The Magnus brothers grow on you so quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Archetype: Berserker
  • Elite Archetype: Destroyer
  • Rank six requires Imagination five
  • Rank seven requires Eloquence five and associated quest

The younger of the two Magnus Brothers, Basilio joins your party after the events in Montario (Sept. 11), though it takes a bit more time to establish him as a follower. Talk to him to see how the Magnus Brothers—and other paripus—were used as guinea pigs in the Sanctist Church’s experiments.

Neuras

Neuras, as seen in an animation in Metaphor ReFantazio.
The trusty pilot. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Archetype: Gunner
  • Adept Archetype: Sniper
  • Elite Archetype: Dragoon

Our engineer extraordinaire Neuras is behind the Gunner Archetype, which you unlock after leaving Grand Trad in June. You can advance your follower bond with him by completing a set of quests, which unlock as you visit new regions.

Maria

Maria and the protagonist take a walk through Sunshade Row in Grand Trad.
We must protect her at all costs. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Archetype: Healer
  • Adept Archetype: Cleric
  • Elite Archetype: Savior
  • Rank two requires Tolerance Two
  • Rank seven requires Tolerance four

You gain the kind-hearted Maria as a follower on June 11, and she’s a beacon of childlike innocence and optimism in an otherwise bleak scenario. She’s also your first way to access Light damage.

Catherina

A male with blue hair shakes hands with a dirty pink woman who has ears and a tail like a fox
Putting the “cat” in “Catherina.” Image via Sega
  • Archetype: Brawler
  • Adept Archetype: Pugilist
  • Elite Archetype: Martial Artist
  • Rank six requires Tolerance five

Catherina becomes a follower after you encounter her in the Grand Trad Catacombs early on, but the paripus bounty hunter’s bond is mostly story-locked until you reach Altabury. She doesn’t become a party member, but still helps you in some dungeons.

Alonzo

The protagonist shakes hands with Alonzo.
Surprisingly reliable. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Archetype: Faker
  • Elite Archetype: Trickster
  • Unlocking requires Imagination two and associated quest to start
  • Rank two requires Wisdom three
  • Rank four requires Tolerance three
  • Rank seven requires max Courage

Martira’s conman requires a quest and a slew of royal virtues before you can start bonding with him, but ranking up his social link shows you a kind heart behind the deception.

Bardon

Bardon shakes hands with the Protagonist in Metaphor ReFantazio
A trusty ruler. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Archetype: Commander
  • Adept Archetype: General
  • Elite Archetype: Warlord
  • Rank five requires Eloquence three

You unlock Bardon as a follower after saving Martira in July, and his storyline revolves around rebuilding Martira and shouldering the burden of power and duty—even when it’s not convenient.

Brigitta

Brigitta Lycaon and the protagonist speak in front of her store
A soft heart is buried there. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Archetype: Merchant
  • Elite Archetype: Tycoon
  • Unlocking requires: Wisdom two, A Bullish Embargo quest
  • Rank five requires Courage three
  • Rank seven requires Courage four

The igniter merchant Brigitta Lycaon hides a tragic, trauma-riddled backstory. Ultimately, she uses her wealth and determination to give something back to the people. The ending of her arc is story-gated.

More inside Akadeimia in Metaphor: ReFantazio, with the signature Vitruvian Man-esque statue behind him.
The writer. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Archetype: Seeker
  • Adept Archetype: Magic Seeker
  • Elite Archetype: Soul Hacker

Akademeia’s amnesiac writer teaches you the Seeker Archetype, and he asks you to complete a myriad of More’s Tasks. Like Neuras, each task completed gets you another rank.

