How to unlock all Followers in Metaphor ReFantazio

Followers are one of the most important resources in Metaphor ReFantazio. They give you a myriad of boons and buffs that make your life easier, even if they don’t outright take up arms with you.
Deepening your bonds with your followers unlocks a series of abilities, similar to Persona 5, and even new Archetypes in a lineage. Here are all followers in Metaphor ReFantazio and how you can unlock them.
All Followers in Metaphor ReFantazio and how to unlock them
Gallica
- Archetype: Mage
- Adept Archetype: Wizard
- Elite Archetype: Elemental Master, Warlock
Gallica’s social link progresses automatically, so your bond with her will only advance in significant story moments. It’ll be a while until you can use her Elite Archetypes.
Strohl
- Archetype: Warrior
- Adept Archetype: Swordmaster
- Elite Archetype: Samurai
The first member to join your party in Metaphor ReFantazio, Strohl embodies the Warrior Archetype, and as you grow closer to him, his follower arc revolves around coming to terms with his parents’ sacrifice and finding a home for the people of Halia.
Hulkenberg
- Archetype: Knight
- Adept Archetype: Magic Knight
- Elite Archetypes: Paladin, Dark Paladin
- Rank seven requires Wisdom four
Eiselin Hulkenberg will kill anything that puts her in harm’s way and eat everything put in front of her. The royal knight’s pursuit of the prince led her to the protagonist, and she awakens to the Knight Archetype in your foray into the Grand Cathedral.
Heismay
- Archetype: Thief
- Adept Archetype: Assassin
- Elite Archetype: Ninja
- Rank two requires Eloquence two
- Rank seven requires Imagination four
Heismay joins your party during the Martira storyline, where you’ll hunt him down and discover some secrets about the quaint town. His bond is easily one of our favorites in Metaphor ReFantazio. In it, he grieves his son and tries to find meaning for his life after a personal tragedy. It’s a beautiful yet tragic story that has a surprisingly heartwarming ending.
Junah
- Archetype: Masked Dancer
- Elite Archetype: Persona Master
- Rank five requires Imagination four
The songstress Junah Cygnus joins your team after the events of Louis’ Soiree in Brilehaven on Aug. 13, and she is filled with references to the Persona series. She awakens to the Masked Dancer Archetype, which changes skills and weaknesses based on whatever mask is equipped. Her story involves facing her fears and insecurities to reinforce her love of singing.
Eupha
- Archetype: Summoner
- Elite Archetype: Devil Summoner
- Rank six requires Eloquence four
- Rank seven requires max Wisdom, associated quest
The Dragon Priestess Eupha comes aboard your gauntlet runner after clearing Virga Island, where she awakens to the Summoner Archetype. She can summon creatures to help in battle—and they just happen to look like Personas or demons from Shin Megami Tensei.
Basilio
- Archetype: Berserker
- Elite Archetype: Destroyer
- Rank six requires Imagination five
- Rank seven requires Eloquence five and associated quest
The younger of the two Magnus Brothers, Basilio joins your party after the events in Montario (Sept. 11), though it takes a bit more time to establish him as a follower. Talk to him to see how the Magnus Brothers—and other paripus—were used as guinea pigs in the Sanctist Church’s experiments.
Neuras
- Archetype: Gunner
- Adept Archetype: Sniper
- Elite Archetype: Dragoon
Our engineer extraordinaire Neuras is behind the Gunner Archetype, which you unlock after leaving Grand Trad in June. You can advance your follower bond with him by completing a set of quests, which unlock as you visit new regions.
Maria
- Archetype: Healer
- Adept Archetype: Cleric
- Elite Archetype: Savior
- Rank two requires Tolerance Two
- Rank seven requires Tolerance four
You gain the kind-hearted Maria as a follower on June 11, and she’s a beacon of childlike innocence and optimism in an otherwise bleak scenario. She’s also your first way to access Light damage.
Catherina
- Archetype: Brawler
- Adept Archetype: Pugilist
- Elite Archetype: Martial Artist
- Rank six requires Tolerance five
Catherina becomes a follower after you encounter her in the Grand Trad Catacombs early on, but the paripus bounty hunter’s bond is mostly story-locked until you reach Altabury. She doesn’t become a party member, but still helps you in some dungeons.
Alonzo
- Archetype: Faker
- Elite Archetype: Trickster
- Unlocking requires Imagination two and associated quest to start
- Rank two requires Wisdom three
- Rank four requires Tolerance three
- Rank seven requires max Courage
Martira’s conman requires a quest and a slew of royal virtues before you can start bonding with him, but ranking up his social link shows you a kind heart behind the deception.
Bardon
- Archetype: Commander
- Adept Archetype: General
- Elite Archetype: Warlord
- Rank five requires Eloquence three
You unlock Bardon as a follower after saving Martira in July, and his storyline revolves around rebuilding Martira and shouldering the burden of power and duty—even when it’s not convenient.
Brigitta
- Archetype: Merchant
- Elite Archetype: Tycoon
- Unlocking requires: Wisdom two, A Bullish Embargo quest
- Rank five requires Courage three
- Rank seven requires Courage four
The igniter merchant Brigitta Lycaon hides a tragic, trauma-riddled backstory. Ultimately, she uses her wealth and determination to give something back to the people. The ending of her arc is story-gated.
More
- Archetype: Seeker
- Adept Archetype: Magic Seeker
- Elite Archetype: Soul Hacker
Akademeia’s amnesiac writer teaches you the Seeker Archetype, and he asks you to complete a myriad of More’s Tasks. Like Neuras, each task completed gets you another rank.
Published: Oct 14, 2024 03:52 pm