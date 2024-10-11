More is one of the first followers you encounter in Metaphor ReFantazio, and the mysterious author has many tasks for you to complete in your journey. These small quests grant you some Imagination and Archetype EXP items, and they’re the only way to advance your bond with him.
More’s bond (or Social Link, to borrow from the Persona lexicon) levels up as you complete these tasks, almost like Margaret in Persona 4 Golden or the twins Caroline and Justine in Persona 5 Royal. Each task gets you to the next rank in Metaphor ReFantazio, so you must complete them all to max out your bond with him.
If you’re using the Seeker lineage, Inheritance Slots are arguably the most important reward, but there’s another big prize if you complete all More’s Tasks. At rank eight, More activates the Archetype Evangelist ability, which grants you three points to your Archetype’s bonus stats when it’s active.
All More’s Tasks in Metaphor ReFantazio and how to complete them
|More’s Task
|How to complete
|Requirements
|More’s Task: Foreword and Prologue
|Have someone with the Healer Archetype at level 10.
|Rank one with Maria (automatic)
|More’s Task Chapter One: Ordeal
|Unlock the Gunner Archetype with any of your characters.
|Rank one with Neuras (automatic after the Grand Cathedral storyline)
|More’s Task Chapter Two: Solitude
|Get the Merchant Archetype to rank 15.
|Rank one with Brigitta (requires Wisdom rank two, available in Grand Trad)
|More’s Task Chapter Three: Drifting
|Research 15 different Archetypes in total
|This is the sum of any Archetypes awakened by anyone in your party.
|More’s Task Four: Turmoil
|Get the General Archetype to 15 for anyone in your party
|Bardon rank three, Commander rank 20
|More’s Task Chapter Five: Resolve
|Study 25 Archetypes between your Protagonist and party
|This counts any Archetypes awakened at least once by anyone in your squad.
|More’s Task Chapter Six: The End
|Cultivate an Elite Archetype to rank 20
|Elite Archetypes usually require around rank seven with the matching follower.
More’s Tasks will largely progress as you go, and you can reasonably complete all of them in a single playthrough without jumping through many hoops. If you finish the first task quickly, you may have to wait a bit to unlock the Gunner Archetype—though the good news is you can’t miss it.
After that, the Archetype research quests may take some time since unlocking new Archetypes can hinge on advancing the story or social links. For instance, we’d finished the final task far before unlocking 25 Archetypes. Finishing each request grants you some Imagination and items that grant you AEXP.
All More follower abilities in Metaphor ReFantazio
Like other followers, ranking up with More lets you access a plethora of boons. Accessing the Archetypes tab from your menu is essential for quality of life, so we strongly recommend getting the Healer Archetype to 10. The Grand Trad Cathedral is a good place to do so early on in the game, given that Hama is effective.
|Follower Bonus
|Effect
|Rank Requirement
|Seeker Archetype
|Unlocks the Seeker Archetype
|One
|Bright-Eyed Student
|Lets party change Archetypes in Akadeimia
|One
|Seeker Enlightenment
|Researching the Seeker lineage costs less MAG
|Two
|Scion’s Skill
|Increases Seeker lineage’s inheritance slots to two
|Two
|More’s Magic Igniter
|You can access the Archetypes tree from the menu
|Two
|Seeker Archetype: Adept
|Unlocks the Magic Seeker Archetype
|Three
|Ability Forecast
|Lets you see all follower abilities
|Four
|Scion’s Merit
|Increases Seeker lineage’s inheritance slots to three
|Five
|Seeker Veneration
|Significantly reduces the MAG cost of researching the Seeker lineage
|Six
|Seeker Archetype: Elite
|Unlocks research for the Soul Hacker Archetype
|Seven
|Scion’s Essence
|Raises the Seeker lineage’s max inherit slots to four
|Seven
|Archetype Evangelist
|Channeling an Archetype increases its stat bonuses by three
|Eight
