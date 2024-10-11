Image Credit: Bethesda
More inside Akadeimia in Metaphor: ReFantazio, with the signature Vitruvian Man-esque statue behind him.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Metaphor: ReFantazio

All More’s Tasks in Metaphor ReFantazio

Less Elizabeth, more Margaret. Here's everything you need to know about More and his tasks to improve your bond.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
Published: Oct 11, 2024 02:29 am

More is one of the first followers you encounter in Metaphor ReFantazio, and the mysterious author has many tasks for you to complete in your journey. These small quests grant you some Imagination and Archetype EXP items, and they’re the only way to advance your bond with him.

More’s bond (or Social Link, to borrow from the Persona lexicon) levels up as you complete these tasks, almost like Margaret in Persona 4 Golden or the twins Caroline and Justine in Persona 5 Royal. Each task gets you to the next rank in Metaphor ReFantazio, so you must complete them all to max out your bond with him.

If you’re using the Seeker lineage, Inheritance Slots are arguably the most important reward, but there’s another big prize if you complete all More’s Tasks. At rank eight, More activates the Archetype Evangelist ability, which grants you three points to your Archetype’s bonus stats when it’s active.

All More’s Tasks in Metaphor ReFantazio and how to complete them

The protagonist and More shake hands inside Akadeimia, establishing the Seeker bond.
Maxing out his bond requires some story progress, but it’s worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports
More’s TaskHow to complete Requirements
More’s Task: Foreword and PrologueHave someone with the Healer Archetype at level 10.Rank one with Maria (automatic)
More’s Task Chapter One: OrdealUnlock the Gunner Archetype with any of your characters.Rank one with Neuras (automatic after the Grand Cathedral storyline)
More’s Task Chapter Two: SolitudeGet the Merchant Archetype to rank 15.Rank one with Brigitta (requires Wisdom rank two, available in Grand Trad)
More’s Task Chapter Three: DriftingResearch 15 different Archetypes in totalThis is the sum of any Archetypes awakened by anyone in your party.
More’s Task Four: TurmoilGet the General Archetype to 15 for anyone in your partyBardon rank three, Commander rank 20
More’s Task Chapter Five: ResolveStudy 25 Archetypes between your Protagonist and partyThis counts any Archetypes awakened at least once by anyone in your squad.
More’s Task Chapter Six: The EndCultivate an Elite Archetype to rank 20Elite Archetypes usually require around rank seven with the matching follower.

More’s Tasks will largely progress as you go, and you can reasonably complete all of them in a single playthrough without jumping through many hoops. If you finish the first task quickly, you may have to wait a bit to unlock the Gunner Archetype—though the good news is you can’t miss it.

After that, the Archetype research quests may take some time since unlocking new Archetypes can hinge on advancing the story or social links. For instance, we’d finished the final task far before unlocking 25 Archetypes. Finishing each request grants you some Imagination and items that grant you AEXP.

All More follower abilities in Metaphor ReFantazio

Like other followers, ranking up with More lets you access a plethora of boons. Accessing the Archetypes tab from your menu is essential for quality of life, so we strongly recommend getting the Healer Archetype to 10. The Grand Trad Cathedral is a good place to do so early on in the game, given that Hama is effective.

Follower BonusEffectRank Requirement
Seeker ArchetypeUnlocks the Seeker ArchetypeOne
Bright-Eyed StudentLets party change Archetypes in AkadeimiaOne
Seeker EnlightenmentResearching the Seeker lineage costs less MAGTwo
Scion’s SkillIncreases Seeker lineage’s inheritance slots to twoTwo
More’s Magic IgniterYou can access the Archetypes tree from the menuTwo
Seeker Archetype: AdeptUnlocks the Magic Seeker ArchetypeThree
Ability ForecastLets you see all follower abilitiesFour
Scion’s MeritIncreases Seeker lineage’s inheritance slots to threeFive
Seeker VenerationSignificantly reduces the MAG cost of researching the Seeker lineageSix
Seeker Archetype: EliteUnlocks research for the Soul Hacker ArchetypeSeven
Scion’s EssenceRaises the Seeker lineage’s max inherit slots to fourSeven
Archetype EvangelistChanneling an Archetype increases its stat bonuses by threeEight
Author
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301, uttering the word "Persona," or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes (whenever that becomes available again).
