Should you help Glodell in Metaphor ReFantazio?

Metaphor ReFantazio is full of dialogue choices, and some may even affect the story. One happens early at the end of June when the game asks you to help Glodell or see how his encounter with Gideaux plays out.

This choice takes place on the road to Martira around June 26. One of Louis’ minions, Glodell, gets ambushed by Gideaux, a rival to the throne. Here’s what happens in this story-related choice in Metaphor ReFantazio.

Should you help Glodell or see how it plays out in Metaphor ReFantazio?

Not much of a choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should help Glodell. As much as it may pain you, helping Glodell is part of an important long-con for your group. Gallica and the crew use this chance to get in Louis Guiabern’s good graces while they try to steal the formula for the Prince’s curse from him. It’s a core plot point in the story, so helping Glodell is the intended way. That said, there’s not much of a difference between the two choices.

What happens if you don’t help Glodell in Metaphor ReFantazio?

If you don’t help Glodell, Strohl will oppose the decision and tell you to help anyway. “I know, I don’t like it either,” the heir to Halia says. “But if we want Louis’ favor, this might be the strategic play we need.” This is one of many instances in which Metaphor ReFantazio gives you a choice, but all options lead to the same outcome, even if you choose the “wrong” one.

Well, he’s right, I don’t like it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless, the game will put you on the intended path for the main story, where you take on Gideaux and his minions aboard a gauntlet runner. The Royal Magic protects Gideaux, so you should just leave him alone. Instead, focus on his minions, the Spearmonk and the Mage Monk.

Use Ice damage for the Spearmonk and hit the Mage Monk with Pierce attacks. We recommend using Hulkenberg’s Synthesis abilities on the Mage. Jump Thrust works if you have a Warrior, but you gain access to the harder-hitting Hammer of Justice if you bring a Brawler or a Merchant Archetype. Landing this attack should consume two half-turns instead of two full turns, so you can take advantage of those bigger attack windows to deal more damage or exploit more weaknesses.

Once the fight ends, Glodell will “thank” you for your help (and by that, we mean he’ll be a jerk about it again), but the charming Lady Junah will kill him with kindness. The game also gives you a bit of humor, with Hulkenberg being starstruck over meeting Junah and Neuras fangirling over Glodell’s gauntlet runner.

After the dialogue, Louis Guiabern’s flying gauntlet runner will descend into the area, picking up Junah alongside his two paripus henchmen, Basilio and Fidelio Magnus. He will ask you a simple question: Why did you become a candidate? The answer is hardly simple, however.

What should you tell Louis in Metaphor ReFantazio?

Once Louis asks you why you’re entering the tournament, you have three dialogue choices:

To become king.

To help save the Prince.

To help you, Count Louis.

We already compromised our morals by helping out Glodell anyway, so in for a penny, in for a pound. We answered it was to help Louis, and Strohl backed us up. “We want nothing more than to see your vision realized, Lord Louis,” he says. Talk about commitment to the character. We don’t think the game lets you tell the Kingslayer you want to become king, but hey, better safe than sorry.

