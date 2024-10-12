In Metaphor ReFantazio, you’ll meet several characters that will help you along your journey. One of the most critical ones to your party is Strohl, a young Clemar with a resolve for justice. Here are all the right answers and how to bond easily with Strohl.

Recommended Videos

Metaphor ReFantazio – Strohl Bond (Social Link) guide and answers

Strohl will be with you from the very start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Strohl is the first party member the protagonist meets early on in Metaphor: Refantazio. He joins your party and develops his first archetype. The moment he does so, he also forms a bond with the protagonist. However, to fully develop their bond and gain the gameplay benefits in the process, you’ll have to spend time with him through Bond quests. Strohl’s Bond unlocks in Nord Mines as part of the main story on 6/6 after completing the Regalith Grand Cathedral dungeon. Each bond event has dialogue choices, and depending on your choice, you will earn extra MAG.

Here are all the best answers for all of Strohl’s eight Bond ranks in Metaphor: Refantazio.

Rank One to Two

My goodness, look how you’ve grown.

Any option.

All the more reason then that I have to help somehow

Let’s find a way to help.

All the more reason I should speak with them myself if that’s how he sees you.

Let’s go talk to him.

I’d rather not have to add my personal woes to that…

That’s what friends do.

Rank Three

I was a fool to ask for your aid.

Any option

It’s a pity.

You have terrible phrasing.

Yet you won’t help him.

Well, if there were any clues left, I’m sure they would all point to Halia.

Any option

I’ll not burden you with a wild goose chase.

No, we do this together.

Rank Four

That there may be a clue in its whereabouts in my hometown of Halia?

It can make you rich.

All that couldn’t feel more foreign to me in this life.

Any option

I need to seek out that inheritance, I know that much.

Any option

You would join me? Does your generosity know no bounds?

Any option

Rank Five

I wish you could have seen it like that.

I know I’ll see it someday.

But would you mind waiting nearby.

It’s okay to be nervous.

“The family’s treasure was dispatched to the royal capital.”

Any option

No one expected a murderous rampaging human!

Try to stay calm.

But I have no clue who that might be?

No leads?

Tell me about your father.

Rank Six

He is well-versed in such matters.

Any option

They practically bludgeoned me with it.

Any option

If you don’t mind my asking, did you hear anything else about my father in the search?

He was a man of virtue.

Rank Seven

It matters, actually.

Something is off…

…

Stick to your ideals.

I looked into it while you were helping me with inquiries.

Any option

I couldn’t have made it through without you.

I’ve done nothing.

It was all you.

Rank Eight

I question whether or not I deserve to have all this.

You do.

The people of Halia were coincidentally in the same place.

Luck is its own type of skill.

That’s my only regret in all this.

Any option

Is this all really a coincidence?

Any option

I continue to find ways I never understood my parents.

Surely, they believed in you.

I’d always thought I’d been a worthless son to them.

Any option

Strohl Bond Rewards

Rank One – Warrior Archetype : The party can now study the Warrior.

– : The party can now study the Warrior. Rank Two – Warrior Enlightenment : Reduces the MAG cost of studying the Warrior Lineage. Or Undaunted Spirit: When Strohl attacks a human-type monster, critical rate increases.

– : Reduces the MAG cost of studying the Warrior Lineage. Or When Strohl attacks a human-type monster, critical rate increases. Rank Three – Warrior Archetype: Adept : The party can now study the Swordmaster

– : The party can now study the Swordmaster Rank Four – Scion’s Skill : Increases skill inheritance slots for the Warrior Lineage to 2

– : Increases skill inheritance slots for the Warrior Lineage to 2 Rank Five – Warrior Veneration : Significantly reduces the MAG cost of studying the Warrior Lineage. Or Battle Aura : While in reserve, the amount of experience Strohl gains increases.

– : Significantly reduces the MAG cost of studying the Warrior Lineage. Or : While in reserve, the amount of experience Strohl gains increases. Rank Six – Scion’s Merit : Increases skill inheritance slots for the Warrior Lineage to 3. Or Battle Hypnosis : While in reserve, Strohl will gain experience at the normal rate.

– : Increases skill inheritance slots for the Warrior Lineage to 3. Or : While in reserve, Strohl will gain experience at the normal rate. Rank Seven – Warrior Archetype: Elit e – The party can now study the Samurai.

e – The party can now study the Samurai. Rank Eight – Scion’s Essence (Warrior): Increases skill inheritance slots for the Warrior Lineage to 4. Slayer of Humans – When Strohl attacks a human-type monster, the critical rate greatly increases. Grand Fantasy (Warrior) – Strohl is ready to acquire a new Heroic Embodiment.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy