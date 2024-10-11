Image Credit: Bethesda
The Seeker Archetype in action in Metaphor: ReFantazio
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Metaphor: ReFantazio

All Archetypes in Metaphor ReFantazio

Gotta catch 'em all.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 03:20 am

Choosing the right Archetype for the task in Metaphor ReFantazio can be the difference between an easy encounter and a hard-fought battle, and collecting as many as you can helps ensure you have a nice, well-rounded toolset.

If that wasn’t enough, Metaphor ReFantazio‘s comprehensive Skill Inheritance system is more than enough reason to collect and master as many Archetypes as possible to access their skills. This brought out the mad scientist in me during my runs and I got all Archetypes to max level on my first run.

Here are all basic, Elite, and Adept Archetypes we found in Metaphor ReFantazio. Story progress can also add new ones we’ve removed from this list.

How to unlock all Archetypes in Metaphor ReFantazio

Unless written otherwise, you need to start the matching bond to unlock an Archetype Lineage. Gallica’s social link progresses throughout the story, while More’s advances by one rank after completing each of his tasks. We’ve omitted some followers’ names to avoid spoilers, though we kept early-game bonds intact. Researching any Archetype on this list also costs Magla.

The Brawler Archetype in MEtaphor: ReFantazio
Catherina teaches you the way of the Brawler. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Archetype LineageAdept ArchetypeElite Archetype
SeekerMagic Seeker
Seeker Rank 20, More rank three		Soul Hacker
Magic Seeker rank 20, More rank seven
WarriorSwordmaster
Warrior Rank 20, Strohl rank three		Samurai
Swordmaster rank 20, General rank 10, Strohl Rank seven
MageWizard
Mage rank 20, Gallica rank three		Elemental Master
Wizard rank 20
Warlock
Wizard rank 20, Assasin Rank 10
Both require Gallica rank eight
HealerCleric
Healer Rank 20, Maria rank three		Savior
Cleric Rank 20, Maria rank eight
KnightMagic Knight
Knight Rank 20, Hulkenberg rank three		Paladin
Magic Knight rank 20
Dark Paladin
Magic Knight rank 20, Wizard Rank 10
Both require Hulkenberg rank seven
GunnerSniper
Gunner Rank 20, Neuras rank three		Dragoon
Sniper rank 20, Magic Knight rank 10, Neuras rank eight
MerchantTycoon
Merchant Rank 20, Bond rank seven/eight		The Merchant, like a handful of other lineages, only has two Archetypes.

Unlocking this lineage requires Wisdom at rank two and completion of the A Bullish Embargo quest line
BrawlerPugilist
Brawler Rank 20, Catherina rank three		Martial Artist
Pugilist rank 20, Catherina rank eight
ThiefAssassin
Thief rank 20, Bond rank three		Ninja
Assassin rank 20, Sniper rank 10, bond rank seven
CommanderGeneral
Commander rank 20, bond rank three		Warlord
General rank 20, bond rank eight
FakerTrickster
Faker rank 20, bond rank eight		This lineage only has two Archetypes.

Unlocking this lineage requires Imagination rank two and completing the A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake quest
Masked Dancer
(Mage rank 15, Thief rank 10)		Persona Master
Masked Dancer rank 20, Faker rank 10, Bond rank six		This lineage only has two Archetypes.
Summoner
(Seeker rank 15, Faker 10)		Devil Summoner
Summoner rank 20, Magic Seeker rank 10, bond rank six		This lineage only has two Archetypes.
Berserker
(Warrior 10, Brawler 10, Knight 10)		Destroyer
Berserker rank 20, bond rank TBC		This lineage only has two Archetypes.
