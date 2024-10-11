Choosing the right Archetype for the task in Metaphor ReFantazio can be the difference between an easy encounter and a hard-fought battle, and collecting as many as you can helps ensure you have a nice, well-rounded toolset.

If that wasn’t enough, Metaphor ReFantazio‘s comprehensive Skill Inheritance system is more than enough reason to collect and master as many Archetypes as possible to access their skills. This brought out the mad scientist in me during my runs and I got all Archetypes to max level on my first run.

Here are all basic, Elite, and Adept Archetypes we found in Metaphor ReFantazio. Story progress can also add new ones we’ve removed from this list.

How to unlock all Archetypes in Metaphor ReFantazio

Unless written otherwise, you need to start the matching bond to unlock an Archetype Lineage. Gallica’s social link progresses throughout the story, while More’s advances by one rank after completing each of his tasks. We’ve omitted some followers’ names to avoid spoilers, though we kept early-game bonds intact. Researching any Archetype on this list also costs Magla.

Catherina teaches you the way of the Brawler. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archetype Lineage Adept Archetype Elite Archetype Seeker Magic Seeker

Seeker Rank 20, More rank three Soul Hacker

Magic Seeker rank 20, More rank seven Warrior Swordmaster

Warrior Rank 20, Strohl rank three Samurai

Swordmaster rank 20, General rank 10, Strohl Rank seven Mage Wizard

Mage rank 20, Gallica rank three Elemental Master

Wizard rank 20

Warlock

Wizard rank 20, Assasin Rank 10

Both require Gallica rank eight Healer Cleric

Healer Rank 20, Maria rank three Savior

Cleric Rank 20, Maria rank eight Knight Magic Knight

Knight Rank 20, Hulkenberg rank three Paladin

Magic Knight rank 20

Dark Paladin

Magic Knight rank 20, Wizard Rank 10

Both require Hulkenberg rank seven Gunner Sniper

Gunner Rank 20, Neuras rank three Dragoon

Sniper rank 20, Magic Knight rank 10, Neuras rank eight Merchant Tycoon

Merchant Rank 20, Bond rank seven/eight The Merchant, like a handful of other lineages, only has two Archetypes.



Unlocking this lineage requires Wisdom at rank two and completion of the A Bullish Embargo quest line Brawler Pugilist

Brawler Rank 20, Catherina rank three Martial Artist

Pugilist rank 20, Catherina rank eight Thief Assassin

Thief rank 20, Bond rank three Ninja

Assassin rank 20, Sniper rank 10, bond rank seven Commander General

Commander rank 20, bond rank three Warlord

General rank 20, bond rank eight Faker Trickster

Faker rank 20, bond rank eight This lineage only has two Archetypes.



Unlocking this lineage requires Imagination rank two and completing the A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake quest Masked Dancer

(Mage rank 15, Thief rank 10) Persona Master

Masked Dancer rank 20, Faker rank 10, Bond rank six This lineage only has two Archetypes. Summoner

(Seeker rank 15, Faker 10) Devil Summoner

Summoner rank 20, Magic Seeker rank 10, bond rank six This lineage only has two Archetypes. Berserker

(Warrior 10, Brawler 10, Knight 10) Destroyer

Berserker rank 20, bond rank TBC This lineage only has two Archetypes.

