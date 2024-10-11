Having the right team combination in Metaphor ReFantazio is vital to mastering its combat, not just because of strengths and weaknesses. Each Archetype has a set of high-powered Synthesis abilities that can deal tremendous damage.

These combo abilities hinge on your choice of Archetype, similar to Showtime attacks in Persona 5 Royal, where different party members have different combo attacks. Each has its requirements, which usually include specific Archetypes. For instance, a Mage can deal devastating abilities with a Seeker, while a Warrior and a Brawler pair well together. Here’s a breakdown of all Synthesis abilities in Metaphor ReFantazio.

All Synthesis abilities and effects in Metaphor ReFantazio

Strohl embodies the Warrior’s virtues, and this Archetype is deadly in his hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So far, this list only includes the combinations for the first Archetype in each lineage.

Lineage Synthesis Ability Effect Second Ally Seeker Rider of the Blade (five MP) Heavy physical Light damage (single-target) Knight, Healer, Commander Seeker Horse-Drawn Carnage (five MP) Heavy Strike damage (single-target) Warrior, Brawler, Berserker Seeker Gacyc (six MP) Weak magic Wind damage (all foes) Seeker, Mage, Healer Seeker Matarukaja (18 MP) Raises party’s attack for three turns Seeker, Knight, Commander Seeker Adventurer’s Curiosity (Eight MP) Raises party’s crit rate for three turns Gunner, Masked Dancer, Berserker Seeker Gacyclo (10 MP) Medium magic Wind damage (all foes) Seeker, Mage, Healer Seeker Tetrabreak (18 MP) Disables a Repel Phys effect Thief, Faker, Merchant Warrior Round Slash (14 MP) Weak Slash damage (all foes) Knight, Healer, Commander Warrior Bamboo Splitter (Six MP) Heavy Slash damage (one foe) Warrior, Brawler, Berserker Warrior Peerless Stonecleaver (22 MP) Severe Slash damage. Adds a turn icon on killing blow. First ally: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer



Second ally: Warrior, Brawler, Berserker Mage Gabot (six MP) Weak Fire damage to all foes Seeker, Mage, Healer Mage Botra (10 MP) Medium Fire damage (single-target) Mage, Masked Dancer, Summoner Mage Gablizz (six MP) Weak Ice damage (all foes) Seeker, Mage, Healer Mage Blizza (10 MP) Medium Ice damage (single-target) Mage, Masked Dancer, Summoner Mage Gakande (six MP) Weak Lightning damage (all enemies) Seeker, Mage, Healer Mage Kandera (10 MP) Medium Lightning damage (one foe) Mage, Masked Dancer, Summoner Mage Meteophor (22 MP) Severe Fire damage (single-target) First ally: Seeker, Mage, Healer



Second ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, Summoner Knight Jump Thrust (six MP) Medium Pierce damage, lowers defense (single-target) Warrior, Brawler, Berserker Knight Protect Guard (10 MP) Nullifies one physical attack for one ally. Knight, Healer, Commander Knight Magic Guard (28 MP) Nullifies one magic (non-Almighty) attack for all allies on the same row Seeker, Mage, Healer Knight Hammer of Justice (18 MP) Heavy Pierce damage, causes a one-time weakness to Pierce (one foe) Brawler, Merchant, Summoner Healer Mahama (six MP) Weak Light damage to all foes Seeker, Mage, Healer Healer Medica (20MP) Medium HP recovery for all allies Knight, Healer, Commander

Requires Meda skill Healer Magical Injection (12MP) Nullifies one attack that would inflict a status ailment on all allies. Brawler, Merchant, Summoner Brawler Meteoric Fist (HP percent) Weak Strike damage to all foes, two to three hits

Warrior, Brawler, Berserker Brawler

Energy Ray (HP percent) Heavy physical Light damage, single-target. Power scales off remaining HP. Seeker, Mage, Healer Gunner Wild Barrage (14MP) Medium physical Pierce damage to all enemies, two to three hits. Used from back row. Gunner, Faker, Summoner Gunner Masukukaja (18MP) Raises hit/evasion by one stage for all allies during three turns Seeker, Knight, Commander Gunner Mania Bullet (22MP) Heavy Pierce damage to one enemy, causing a one-time weakness to Slash/Pierce/Strike Thief, Faker, Merchant Thief Mamudo (six MP) Weak magic Dark damage (all foes) Seeker, Mage, Healer Thief Phantom Tracer (12 MP) Extreme physical damage, removes buffs (one foe) Warrior, Thief, Masked Dancer Thief Mamudoon (10 MP) Medium magic Dark damage (all foes) Seeker, Mage, Healer Merchant All Reset (36MP) Removes nearly all beneficial effects from all enemies Thief, Faker, Merchant Merchant Fortune Slots (777 Reeve) All hits deal critical physical Almighty damage, but this ability has a low hit rate Brawler, Merchant, Summoner Commander Busterblast Maneuver (18MP) Deals extreme magic Fire damage to enemies and reduces their hit/evasion for three turns. Mage, Masked Dancer, Summoner Commander Assault Beacon (26MP) Increases attack, defense, and hit/evasion for all allies (three turns) Seeker, Knight, Commander Commander Megido (15MP) Medium magical Almighty damage to all foes Gunner, Faker, Summoner Faker Matarunda (18MP) Decreases foes’ attack for three turns Knight, Healer, Commander

Requires Tarunda Faker Marakunda (18MP) Decreases defense for all foes (three turns) Knight, Healer, Commander

Requires Rakunda Faker Masukunda (18MP) Reduces hit/evasion for all foes for three turns Knight, Healer, Commander

Requires Sukunda Faker Debilitate (24MP) Decreases one enemy’s attack, defense, and hit/evasion for three turns First ally: Thief, Faker, Merchant

Second ally: Thief, Faker, Merchant Faker Free Juggling (0MP) Deals weak physical Almighty damage to all foes. Gunner, Faker, Summoner Masked Dancer Hellfire Dance (26MP) Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Fire. (Almighty) Mage, Masked Dancer, Summoner Masked Dancer Ice-Blue Dance (26MP) Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Ice. (Almighty) Seeker, Mage, Healer Masked Dancer Sable Dance (26MP) Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Dark. (Almighty) Warrior, Thief, Masked Dancer Masked Dancer Danse Macabre (12MP) High chance of instakilling all enemies. (Dark) Thief, Faker, Merchant Masked Dancer Masquerade Charge (26MP) Greatly increases party’s physical damage once per battle Gunner, Masked Dancer, Berserker Summoner Several The Summoner’s Synthesis abilities depend on making vessels in Akadeimia. Varies on Vessel Berserker Rampage Slash (18MP) Extreme Slash damage to one enemy, ignoring resistances. Warrior, Brawler, Berserker Berserker Wild Bore (20MP) Deals extreme Pierce damage to one enemy and drastically reduces their attack for three turns. Gunner, Faker, Summoner Berserker Wanton Destruction (20MP) Extreme Strike damage to one foe. Causes a one-time weakness to Strike. Knight, Healer, Commander Berserker Battlecry Tackle (28MP) Heavy Strike damage to all enemies one to three times, ignoring resistances. Seeker, Knight, Commander

