Image Credit: Bethesda
A screenshot from the game Metaphor ReFantazio
Image via Atlus
Category:
Metaphor: ReFantazio

All Synthesis abilities in Metaphor ReFantazio

Strength in numbers. As in, the huge damage numbers they can deal.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 03:37 am

Having the right team combination in Metaphor ReFantazio is vital to mastering its combat, not just because of strengths and weaknesses. Each Archetype has a set of high-powered Synthesis abilities that can deal tremendous damage.

These combo abilities hinge on your choice of Archetype, similar to Showtime attacks in Persona 5 Royal, where different party members have different combo attacks. Each has its requirements, which usually include specific Archetypes. For instance, a Mage can deal devastating abilities with a Seeker, while a Warrior and a Brawler pair well together. Here’s a breakdown of all Synthesis abilities in Metaphor ReFantazio.

All Synthesis abilities and effects in Metaphor ReFantazio

A recently awakened Warrior Archetype in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Strohl embodies the Warrior’s virtues, and this Archetype is deadly in his hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So far, this list only includes the combinations for the first Archetype in each lineage.

LineageSynthesis AbilityEffectSecond Ally
SeekerRider of the Blade (five MP)Heavy physical Light damage (single-target)Knight, Healer, Commander
SeekerHorse-Drawn Carnage (five MP)Heavy Strike damage (single-target)Warrior, Brawler, Berserker
SeekerGacyc (six MP)Weak magic Wind damage (all foes)Seeker, Mage, Healer
SeekerMatarukaja (18 MP)Raises party’s attack for three turnsSeeker, Knight, Commander
SeekerAdventurer’s Curiosity (Eight MP)Raises party’s crit rate for three turnsGunner, Masked Dancer, Berserker
SeekerGacyclo (10 MP)Medium magic Wind damage (all foes)Seeker, Mage, Healer
SeekerTetrabreak (18 MP)Disables a Repel Phys effectThief, Faker, Merchant
WarriorRound Slash (14 MP)Weak Slash damage (all foes)Knight, Healer, Commander
WarriorBamboo Splitter (Six MP)Heavy Slash damage (one foe)Warrior, Brawler, Berserker
WarriorPeerless Stonecleaver (22 MP)Severe Slash damage. Adds a turn icon on killing blow.First ally: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer

Second ally: Warrior, Brawler, Berserker
MageGabot (six MP)Weak Fire damage to all foesSeeker, Mage, Healer
MageBotra (10 MP)Medium Fire damage (single-target)Mage, Masked Dancer, Summoner
MageGablizz (six MP)Weak Ice damage (all foes)Seeker, Mage, Healer
MageBlizza (10 MP)Medium Ice damage (single-target)Mage, Masked Dancer, Summoner
MageGakande (six MP)Weak Lightning damage (all enemies)Seeker, Mage, Healer
MageKandera (10 MP)Medium Lightning damage (one foe)Mage, Masked Dancer, Summoner
MageMeteophor (22 MP)Severe Fire damage (single-target)First ally: Seeker, Mage, Healer

Second ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, Summoner
KnightJump Thrust (six MP)Medium Pierce damage, lowers defense (single-target)Warrior, Brawler, Berserker
KnightProtect Guard (10 MP)Nullifies one physical attack for one ally.Knight, Healer, Commander
KnightMagic Guard (28 MP)Nullifies one magic (non-Almighty) attack for all allies on the same rowSeeker, Mage, Healer
KnightHammer of Justice (18 MP)Heavy Pierce damage, causes a one-time weakness to Pierce (one foe)Brawler, Merchant, Summoner
HealerMahama (six MP)Weak Light damage to all foesSeeker, Mage, Healer
HealerMedica (20MP)Medium HP recovery for all alliesKnight, Healer, Commander
Requires Meda skill
HealerMagical Injection (12MP)Nullifies one attack that would inflict a status ailment on all allies.Brawler, Merchant, Summoner
BrawlerMeteoric Fist (HP percent)Weak Strike damage to all foes, two to three hits
Warrior, Brawler, Berserker
Brawler
Energy Ray (HP percent)		Heavy physical Light damage, single-target. Power scales off remaining HP.Seeker, Mage, Healer
GunnerWild Barrage (14MP)Medium physical Pierce damage to all enemies, two to three hits. Used from back row.Gunner, Faker, Summoner
GunnerMasukukaja (18MP)Raises hit/evasion by one stage for all allies during three turnsSeeker, Knight, Commander
GunnerMania Bullet (22MP)Heavy Pierce damage to one enemy, causing a one-time weakness to Slash/Pierce/StrikeThief, Faker, Merchant
ThiefMamudo (six MP)Weak magic Dark damage (all foes)Seeker, Mage, Healer
ThiefPhantom Tracer (12 MP)Extreme physical damage, removes buffs (one foe)Warrior, Thief, Masked Dancer
ThiefMamudoon (10 MP)Medium magic Dark damage (all foes)Seeker, Mage, Healer
MerchantAll Reset (36MP)Removes nearly all beneficial effects from all enemiesThief, Faker, Merchant
MerchantFortune Slots (777 Reeve)All hits deal critical physical Almighty damage, but this ability has a low hit rateBrawler, Merchant, Summoner
CommanderBusterblast Maneuver (18MP)Deals extreme magic Fire damage to enemies and reduces their hit/evasion for three turns.Mage, Masked Dancer, Summoner
CommanderAssault Beacon (26MP)Increases attack, defense, and hit/evasion for all allies (three turns)Seeker, Knight, Commander
CommanderMegido (15MP)Medium magical Almighty damage to all foesGunner, Faker, Summoner
FakerMatarunda (18MP)Decreases foes’ attack for three turnsKnight, Healer, Commander
Requires Tarunda
FakerMarakunda (18MP)Decreases defense for all foes (three turns)Knight, Healer, Commander
Requires Rakunda
FakerMasukunda (18MP)Reduces hit/evasion for all foes for three turnsKnight, Healer, Commander
Requires Sukunda
FakerDebilitate (24MP)Decreases one enemy’s attack, defense, and hit/evasion for three turnsFirst ally: Thief, Faker, Merchant
Second ally: Thief, Faker, Merchant
FakerFree Juggling (0MP)Deals weak physical Almighty damage to all foes.Gunner, Faker, Summoner
Masked DancerHellfire Dance (26MP)Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Fire. (Almighty)Mage, Masked Dancer, Summoner
Masked DancerIce-Blue Dance (26MP)Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Ice. (Almighty)Seeker, Mage, Healer
Masked DancerSable Dance (26MP)Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Dark. (Almighty)Warrior, Thief, Masked Dancer
Masked DancerDanse Macabre (12MP)High chance of instakilling all enemies. (Dark)Thief, Faker, Merchant
Masked DancerMasquerade Charge (26MP)Greatly increases party’s physical damage once per battleGunner, Masked Dancer, Berserker
SummonerSeveralThe Summoner’s Synthesis abilities depend on making vessels in Akadeimia.Varies on Vessel
BerserkerRampage Slash (18MP)Extreme Slash damage to one enemy, ignoring resistances.Warrior, Brawler, Berserker
BerserkerWild Bore (20MP)Deals extreme Pierce damage to one enemy and drastically reduces their attack for three turns.Gunner, Faker, Summoner
BerserkerWanton Destruction (20MP)Extreme Strike damage to one foe. Causes a one-time weakness to Strike.Knight, Healer, Commander
BerserkerBattlecry Tackle (28MP)Heavy Strike damage to all enemies one to three times, ignoring resistances.Seeker, Knight, Commander

Author
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer.
