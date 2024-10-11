All Metaphor ReFantazio voice actors: Full cast list

Metaphor ReFantazio can engulf you for dozens of hours. You’ll spend a lot of that time listening to your followers and party members, and Atlus drew from a host of talented voice actors to make the game as good as it is.

Recommended Videos

From Gallica’s sweet tones to Grius’ raspy voice, here are all the major voice actors in Metaphor ReFantazio. We focused on party members and other notable characters, though we have a list of minor characters at the end.

Metaphor ReFantazio cast list

Protagonist

Protagonist: Caleb Yen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Metaphor ReFantazio‘s protagonist is far from being the silent type (looking at you, Makoto Yuki). Instead, Caleb Yen gives our hero his signature voice. It’s not the first time Yen has voiced a protagonist. He plays the male Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail and lent his voice to Gaming in Genshin Impact.

In Japanese, you can hear Natsuki Hanae when the protagonist speaks. The prolific voice actor has played many roles, including Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Tokyo Ghoul‘s Ken Kaneki.

Gallica

Gallica: Alejandra Reynoso. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our fairy companion is certainly one of the voices you’ll hear the most in Metaphor ReFantazio, and Alejandra Reynoso gives Gallica her caring demeanor. She voices Sylphia Belnades on Netflix’s Castlevania and Liko in the Pokémon Horizons TV show. The Japanese dub features Sumire Morohoshi as our sidekick, whom you may have heard as Nina Tucker in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Emma in The Promised Neverland.

Strohl

Strohl: Stewart Clarke.Screenshot by Dot Esports

The heroic noble Leon Strohl da Halietus gets his signature tone from Stewart Clarke, whose notable roles include Dion Lesage in Final Fantasy XVI and Ethan Reed in Horizon: Forbidden West. The Japanese dub lists Kensho Ono as the noble’s voice. Ono is famously the voice of Giorno Giovanna in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures and the Japanese voice for Harry Potter in the movies.

Hulkenberg

Hulkenberg: Kristin Atherton Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kristin Atherton voices the stalwart Eiselin Burchelli Meijal Hulkenberg, our red-tressed knight with a name longer than a playthrough of Metaphor ReFantazio. If you play the game in Japanese, Hulkenberg is voiced by Saori Hayami, who appears as Shinobu Kocho in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

Grius

Grius: Gordon Cooper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The grizzled veteran Grius takes his gruff voice from Gordon Cooper, whom you may have heard as the dwarf courier Danzo Arkwright in Baldur’s Gate 3, and Guangzhi, the wolf guai you fight early on to get the Red Tides transformation in Black Myth: Wukong.

The Japanese version is credited to veteran voice actor Tetsu Inada, who appears as Endeavor in My Hero Academia and Daz Bones (and other roles) in One Piece.

Count Louis Guiabern

Louis: Joseph Tweedale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The kingslayer Louis Guiabern is one of those characters you hate to love and love to hate, and the brilliant voice acting from Joseph Tweedale certainly plays a role in it. Tweedale appears in audio projects such as Torchwood, narrating audiobooks, and on stage. The Japanese version of Louis takes Yuichi Nakamura‘s voice, whom you may have heard as Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen and Hawks in My Hero Academia.

More

More: Greg Chun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our friendly author in a room outside of time is played by Greg Chun, who also voices Squid Game‘s main character in the English dub, Yu Nanba in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Garou in One Punch Man. Takehito Koyasu plays him in the Japanese version and appears as Dio in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures.

Heismay

Heismay’s Japanese VA is Solid Snake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Heismay Noctule can easily become one of your favorite characters in Atlus’ RPG, and Philippe Spall‘s voice certainly helps in that regard. You can hear him as Toussaint Beaufoy in Amnesia: The Bunker, and he also had a minor role in Hemet in the fifth episode of Netflix’s The Witcher.

The Japanese dub has Heismay as Akio Otsuka, who is none other than the voice for the legendary Solid Snake (plus Naked Snake/Big Boss, Solidus Snake, Old Snake, and Venom Snake) in the Metal Gear Solid franchise.

Junah

Junah: Emma Ballantine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Nidia singer with the voice of gold has another stellar voice behind her. Emma Ballantine plays Skye in Cyberpunk 2077. She also voices Romina, Saint of the Bud in Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, though her lines are mostly cut from FromSoftware’s title. The Japanese dub lists Yoshino Nanjo as her voice, who appears as Topaz in Honkai: Star Rail and Eli Ayase in the Love Live! School Idol series.

Fabienne

Fabienne and Maria. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Penelope Rawlins voices Fabienne, the kind-hearted owner of the Hushed Honeybee. She appears in multiple works of voice-over, ranging from video games to children’s voices in Peppa Pig. You may have heard her as the arena trainer Kalla in Horizon: Forbidden West and as Adept Merim and others in BG 3.

Maria

The gentle Maria is voiced by Scarlet Grace, who also lends her voice to Vertin, the protagonist of Reverse: 1999. In Japanese, Maria borrows the voice of Yui Ishikawa, who plays Mikasa in Attack on Titan.

Neuras

Neuras: David Monteith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The crew’s gauntlet runner pilot and engineer extraordinaire Neuras is voiced by David Monteith, who also voices an assortment of NPCs in Baldur’s Gate 3. Kazuhiko Inoue gives the inventor his voice in Japanese, and you may have heard him as Kakashi in Naruto: Shippuden.

Eupha

Eupha: Emily Burnett. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Emily Burnett voices the Virga Island priestess. The actor has won a BAFTA Children’s TV award for her role in Charlie in The Dumping Ground and is more commonly seen on screen. Her Japanese dub enlists Misato Fukuen, who played Himiko in My Hero Academia and Sakura in a handful of Street Fighter titles.

Basilio

Basilio: Matt Whitchurch Screenshot by Dot Esports

One-half of the Magnus brothers, Basilio, is voiced by Matt Whitchurch, who appears as Cashguard Artillerist Thamberg and other minor roles in Baldur’s Gate 3. In the Japanese version, the younger paribus is voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya, the voice of Reiner in Attack on Titan, and Fumikage Tokoyami in My Hero Academia.

Other voice actors in Metaphor ReFantazio

You may also recognize the rest of the voice actors in Metaphor ReFantazio:

Saint Rella: Fiona Sheehan/Mamiko Noto (Fuuka Yamagishi from Persona 3, P3 Reload)

Fiona Sheehan/Mamiko Noto (Fuuka Yamagishi from Persona 3, P3 Reload) Sanctifex Forden: Jamie Newall/Mitsuru Miyamoto

Jamie Newall/Mitsuru Miyamoto Catherina: Holly-Marie Michael/Ai Fairouz

Holly-Marie Michael/Ai Fairouz Brigitta Lycaon: Lynsey Murrell/Yoko Hikasa

Lynsey Murrell/Yoko Hikasa Alonzo: Andrew Wheildon-Dennis/Atsushi Tamaru

Andrew Wheildon-Dennis/Atsushi Tamaru Bardon: Angus King/Kenji Hamada

Angus King/Kenji Hamada Hythlodaeus V: Crispin Redman/Banjo Ginga

Crispin Redman/Banjo Ginga Fidelio: Mathew Foster/Megumi Ogata

Mathew Foster/Megumi Ogata Mysterious Voice: Elsie Lovelock/Noriko Hidaka

Elsie Lovelock/Noriko Hidaka Russell: Brian Bowles/Mitsuru Ogata

Brian Bowles/Mitsuru Ogata Gruidae: Helen Keeley/Reiko Suzuki

Helen Keeley/Reiko Suzuki Zorba: Adam Rhys Dee/Tomokazu Sugita

Adam Rhys Dee/Tomokazu Sugita Batlin: James Alper/Satoshi Mikami

James Alper/Satoshi Mikami Edeni: George Weightman/Tarusuke Shingaki

George Weightman/Tarusuke Shingaki Lady Joanna: Tracy Wiles/Rie Tanaka

Tracy Wiles/Rie Tanaka Glodell: Christopher Bonwell/Taishi Murata

Christopher Bonwell/Taishi Murata Gideaux: Dario Coates/Yoshihisa Kawahara

Dario Coates/Yoshihisa Kawahara Klinger: Tom Dussek/Kouichi Souma

Tom Dussek/Kouichi Souma Krause: Adam Rhys Dee/Kajita Mafia

Adam Rhys Dee/Kajita Mafia Lina: Harriet Kershaw/Tomomi Isomura

Harriet Kershaw/Tomomi Isomura Milo: Declan Perring/Junichi Yanagita

Declan Perring/Junichi Yanagita Loveless: Ash Rizi/Kohei Amasaki

Ash Rizi/Kohei Amasaki Julian: Frazer Blaxland/Hidenori Takahashi

Frazer Blaxland/Hidenori Takahashi Jin: Dario Coates/Kentaro Tone

Dario Coates/Kentaro Tone Agrica: Devora Wilde (Lae’zel from BG3)/Hirome Igarashi

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy