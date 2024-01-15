All Persona 3 Reload voice actors and cast (English)

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the original Persona 3 developed by Atlus, and in addition to its revamped graphics and gameplay, it features a new voice cast.

Persona 3 Reload is expected to be a faithful recreation of the original title with a heap of quality of life adjustments. This means all the original characters, ranging from Makoto to Aigis, will be present, with likely the same plot elements occurring too. If you want to learn more about Persona 3 Reload’s voice actors, here’s what you need to know.

Persona 3 Reload English cast list

Though many elements of Persona 3 Reloaded will remain the same from the original title, the remake will infuse the game with new life through improved gameplay, visuals, an entirely new English voice cast, and even a new intro song. Here are all the voice actors for the main characters in Persona 3 Reload.

Makoto Yuki – Aleks Le

Aleks Le takes on the role of Makoto Yuki in the upcoming remake | Image via ATLUS

Aleks Le is the voice actor playing the protagonist of Persona 3 Reloaded, Makoto Yuki. Le is seasoned voice actor for anime and Japanese video game projects, having had previous roles in Demon Slayer and Vinland Saga.

Yukari Takeba – Heather Gonzalez

Yukari joins Makoto as one of the core party members | Image via Official ATLUS West

Heather Gonzalez voices Yukari Takeba, another playable character in Persona 3 Reloaded. Gonzalez has had plenty of voice acting experience in the past year, lending her voice to critically claimed games such as Diablo 4, where she provided supporting voices, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, where she voiced Mineru.

Aigis – Dawn M. Bennett

Aigis in Persona 3 Reloaded is voiced by Dawn M. Bennett. Similar to other voice actors in the cast list, Bennett has had plenty of experience in voice acting roles for anime and video games. Along with performing in Diablo 4, Bennett has voiced parts in Honkai: Star Rail and My Hero Academia.

Junpei Iori – Zeno Robinson

Help out this party member in class and on the battlefield | Image by Atlus

Zeno Robinson will play Junpei Iori in Persona 4 Reloaded. With previous roles in My Hero Academia, Fire Emblem: Engage, and Pokémon Journeys, Robinson is more than fit to take on the role of high schooler Junpei Iori in the upcoming Atlus title.

Mitsuru Kirijo – Allegra Clark

Playable character Mitsuru Kirijo is voiced by Allegra Clark. Prior to being included in the Persona 3 Reloaded cast, Clark has had roles in Apex Legends, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Genshin Impact, and Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Akihiko Sanada – Alejandro Saab

Sanada is a major addition to the Persona 3 Reloaded group | Image by Atlus

Playable character Akihiko Sanada is voiced by Alejandro Saab in Persona 3 Reloaded. From projects like Honkai: Star Rail, Hell’s Paradise, and Genshin Impact, fans of the series can be sure that this party member is in good hands.