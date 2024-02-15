Persona 3 Reload: All Monad Passage locations and bosses

Monad Passages in Persona 3 Reload are a good way to test your team’s skills while exploring Tartarus. These appear alongside border floors and offer exciting rewards to aid you as you explore at higher levels.
You may want to consider your team composition before undertaking these tasks. Knowing what to expect should also make it easier to tackle whatever bosses pop up and prepare your team, all without straining them too much. Here’s what you need to know about all Monad Passage locations and the bosses you face in Persona 3 Reload.
Every Monad Passage boss weakness and location in Persona 3 Reload
The Monad Passages are different from the Monad Doors in Persona 3 Reload. The Monad Passages have a set location, typically before a border door or when you head to the next area, whereas the Monad Doors appear while you’re exploring Tartarus.
- Yabbasha Floor 91
- Cowardly Maya – No weaknesses
- Rampage Drive – Resistant to all Physical
- Shouting Tiara – Weak to Strike
- Magical Magus – Resistant to all Magical
- Yabbasha Floor 117
- Bronze Dice – Weak to Electric
- Muttering Tiara – Weak to Wind
- Iron Dice – Weak to Ice
- Silent Book – Weak to Wind
- Platinum Dice – Immune to Slashing, Electric, Light, and Dark
- Muttering Tiara – Weak to Dark
- Tziah Floor 143
- Dogmatic Tower – Weak to Electric
- Immoral Snake – Weak to Ice
- Natural Dancer – Immune to Wind and resistant to Fire and Electric
- Vehement Idol – Immune to Dark, and resistant to Ice
- Tziah Floor 171
- Minotaur II – Reflects Slashing, Striking, and Piercing damage
- Haunted Castle – Immune to Dark, resistant to Slashing, Striking, Fire, and Wind, but weak to Light
- Spiritual Castle – Immune to Light, resistant to Slashing, Striking, Ice, and Electric, but weak to Dark
- Intrepid Knight – Immune to Wind, Light, and Dark.
- Change Relic – Immune to Light and Dark
- Harabah Floor 197
- Amorous Snake – Reflects Light, heals with Fire, and is weak to Ice
- Devious Maya – Resist all attacks
- Light Balance – Reflects Dark and Light
- Heat Balance – Reflects Ice and Fire, weak to Electric and Wind
- Sky Balance – Reflects Electric and Wind, weak to Fire and Ice
- Omnipotent Balance – Immune to Fire, Ice, Electric, and Wind
- Harabah Floor 225
- Morbid Book – Reflects Light
- Phantom Master – Immune to Slashing and Dark, resistant to Electric, heals from Ice, and is weak to Piercing
- Black Hand – Heals Fire, Ice, Electric, and Dark, but is weak to Wind
- Gold Hand – Immune to Light and Dark, reflects Slashing and Striking damage
- White Hand – Resistant to Slashing, Heals from Ice, Electric, and Wind, but is weak to Fire
- Pink Hand – Heals from Fire, Electric, and Wind, but is weak to Ice
- Silver Hand – Immune to Striking, Heals from Fire, Ice, Wind, and Light, but is weak to Electric
- Adamah Floor 255
- Hallowed Turret – Immune to Slashing, and resistant to Fire and Ice
- Kaiden Musha – Reflects Slashing and Fire, but is weak to Ice
- Hakurou Musha – Reflects Slashing and Electric, but is weak to Wind
- Tenjin Musha – Reflects Slashing and Striking, heals from Light, and is resistant to Piercing
- Onnen Musha – Reflects SLashing and Dark, and heals from Ice and Wind
- Shadow of the Void – No advantages or weaknesses