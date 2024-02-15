Persona 3 Reload: All Monad Passage locations and bosses

Monad Passages in Persona 3 Reload are a good way to test your team’s skills while exploring Tartarus. These appear alongside border floors and offer exciting rewards to aid you as you explore at higher levels.

You may want to consider your team composition before undertaking these tasks. Knowing what to expect should also make it easier to tackle whatever bosses pop up and prepare your team, all without straining them too much. Here’s what you need to know about all Monad Passage locations and the bosses you face in Persona 3 Reload.

Every Monad Passage boss weakness and location in Persona 3 Reload

The Minotaur II is one of the several Monad Passage bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monad Passages are different from the Monad Doors in Persona 3 Reload. The Monad Passages have a set location, typically before a border door or when you head to the next area, whereas the Monad Doors appear while you’re exploring Tartarus.