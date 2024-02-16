Persona 3 Reload: Intrepid Knight weakness

Persona 3 Reload has a knight in shining armor, but the catch is, it’s trying to kill you. The Intrepid Knight is one of the game’s optional bosses in Tartarus, and taking him on is more than worth it if you’re up for the task.

The Intrepid Knight shows up as a Monad Passage boss on floor 171 in Tziah and returns with a vengeance as a Monad Door boss in Adamah, Tartarus’ final block. It has different weaknesses each time it appears, but he’s ruthless in both incarnations. Here’s what you need to know about both fights.

Intrepid Knight weaknesses (171F Monad Passage) in Persona 3 Reload

As a Monad Passage boss, the Intrepid Knight doesn’t have any weaknesses and blocks Wind, Light, and Dark attacks. He will also appear alongside a Change Relic, which doesn’t have any weaknesses and resists both Light and Dark.

Crits are your best choice here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Intrepid Knight (Tziah) in Persona 3 Reload

For this fight, you should be extra careful about your weaknesses, since the Change Relic can exploit them. Having a brawler like Junpei, Akihiko, or Aigis can help land critical hits, which are instrumental to setting up All-Out Attacks. Both enemies hit hard, though: the Intrepid Knight with physical damage and the Change Relic with magic.

Buff yourself and blast them with any Theurgies you still have, especially if you’ve unlocked the devastating AoE damage from Scarlet Havoc. Your healer (more likely Yukari) should keep the party topped up, which also grants her some Theurgy charge in return. These two enemies should be the last fight on this Monad Passage, so no need to be stingy with your Theurgies. They hit hard, but hit back harder and the fight will already be in your favor.

Intrepid Knight weaknesses (Adamah Monad Door) in Persona 3 Reload

Intrepid Knight has no weaknesses when it resurfaces as a Monad Door boss in Persona 3 Reload. It also blocks Pierce and reflects Ice, Light, and Dark damage, and has resistance to Confuse and Charm.

Mitsuru is sweating nervously. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Its lack of exploitable weaknesses means your main way of setting up All-Out Attacks will likely be through crits, so any of your physical-based characters may bring it down with some luck. Slow and steady wins if you can’t get crits, or you can opt for the bigger damage from Theurgies. Yukari’s fills up quite quickly, especially with brawlers on your team.

How to beat Intrepid Knight (Adamah) in Persona 3 Reload

Intrepid Knight will use Myriad Arrows (Pierce) and Mabufudyne (Ice) as its main damage, with Heat Rises and Masukunda as buffs/debuffs. Though not many Personas are weak to Pierce, make sure whatever you have on isn’t (and ideally can even block or absorb it). Avoid Personas that are weak to Ice, too.

Aigis is amazing to have for this fight, more so than usual. She can use Strike damage instead of the usual Pierce to hit the Intrepid Knight, in addition to valuable utility in Matarukaja, Marakukaja, and potentially Dekunda. As the icing on the cake, she blocks Pierce damage altogether.

Mitsuru, on the other hand, has her hands somewhat tied thanks to the Intrepid Knight’s resistance to Ice. You can use her Marakunda to debuff enemies, and if you have a full Theurgy gauge, any of her two special abilities can deal big damage, especially if you cast Concentrate before using it. The same goes for Ken. With Pierce and Light out of the equation, he can use Shock magic or Theurgies for damage

Akihiko and Koromaru are also a bit limited. Intrepid Knight nullifies Dark, though that’s hardly the one tool in Koromaru’s arsenal. The boxer’s weakness to Ice damage can make this fight a bit more difficult, though, especially if Mabufudyne connects (made easier thanks to Masukunda). Junpei continues his strategy of hitting enemies hard.