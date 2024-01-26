All Persona 3 Reload trophies and achievements

Check out these trophies before jumping in.

The team waiting for Tartarus to appear
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the 2006 classic from Atlus. Although the game plans to bring back classic characters, mechanics, and abilities, elements such as trophies and achievements are getting an update.

Persona 3 Reload is set to release on Feb. 2 for PC as well as current and previous-generation consoles. If you are a trophy or achievement hunter, then Persona 3 Reload has plenty for you to do, boasting 49 total trophies to earn.

If you are trying to learn about the Persona 3 Reload trophies and achievements ahead of time, here’s everything that we know so far.

Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements, listed

Image of the character Junpei Iori in Persona 3 Reloaded.
There’s plenty to do and earn. Image via Atlus

There are 49 total achievements and trophies currently confirmed for Persona 3 Reload upon launch. For PlayStation players, this breaks down to 38 bronze trophies, seven silver, three gold, and one platinum.

As the game inches closer to its release date and potentially receives post-launch updates, we might expect this list to expand. For now, these are all the achievements for Persona 3 Reload.

Achievement/TrophyDetails
A Most Remarkable GuestEarn all trophies/achievements.
Awakened PowerObtain Orpheus.
Sees the DayJoin the Special Extracurricular Execution Squad.
Back on TrackDefeat the Princess.
Empowered ProtectorDefeat both the Emperor and Empress.
Never Toy with Matters of the HeartDefeat both the Lovers and Hierophant.
Armor DisarmedDefeat both the Chariot and Justice.
Dodging LightningDefeat the Hermit.
Twist of FateDefeat both Fortune and Strength.
A Sense of FinalityDefeat the Hanged Man.
The Great SealSeal Nyx.
From Shadows into LightUnlock the good ending.
The Fool’s JourneyGet ten Major Arcana during Shuffle Time.
Distinguished VisitorLet Elizabeth into your room.
Top of the ClassGet a 100-percent on a test.
A Legacy of FriendshipsMax out all Social Links.
People PersonUnlock all Social Links.
That Special SomeonePursue a romance with a Social Link.
Unbreakable LinkMax out a Social Link.
A Newfound StrengthAwaken All teammates’ ultimate Personas.
The Power of ChoiceUnlock ten Personas during Shuffle Time.
There’s No I in TeamUtilize a Shift.
The Strength of Our HeartsUse all your teammates’ Theurgy.
Extracurricular ExcellenceRescue a missing person.
Get a Load of Those NumbersDeal 999 damage on a single attack (All-Out attacks do not count).
Shrouded AssassinStart 50 chance encounters.
The Thrill of the HuntDefeat a rare and golden enemy.
Making the Dream WorkUse an All-Out attack 50 times.
Briefcase BurglarOpen 50 chests.
Glimpse of the DepthsDiscover and open ten Monad doors
Shattered PlumesUse a total of 50 Twilight Fragments.
The Horror of the ShadeEncounter a Dark Zone in Tartarus.
Reaper ReapedDefeat a Reaper.
The First of ManyPerform a Dyad Fusion.
Fusion ArtisanPerform a Fusion with three or more Personas.
Birthday PresentReceive an item from a Persona conception.
Path to SalvationFuse Messiah.
Tempting FateTrigger a skill change during a fusion.
Eat Your Veggies, PeasHarvest a crop that you grew.
The Grindset MindsetEarn 50,000 total yen from part-time jobs.
SpecialistMax out a social stat.
Peak PerformanceMax out all social stats.
Dorm LifeSpend an evening in your dorm.
GourmandOrder from the secret menu at the Iwatodai strip mall at night.
Benevolent Purr-tectorHeal a cat back to full health.
In High DemandAccept an invitation to hang out five times.
Beyond the DarknessGain access to the Major Arcana.
Through Thick and ThinUnlocked a teammate’s Combat Characteristic.
Eagle EyeGet every Twilight Fragment.

