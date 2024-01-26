All Persona 3 Reload trophies and achievements

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the 2006 classic from Atlus. Although the game plans to bring back classic characters, mechanics, and abilities, elements such as trophies and achievements are getting an update.

Persona 3 Reload is set to release on Feb. 2 for PC as well as current and previous-generation consoles. If you are a trophy or achievement hunter, then Persona 3 Reload has plenty for you to do, boasting 49 total trophies to earn.

If you are trying to learn about the Persona 3 Reload trophies and achievements ahead of time, here’s everything that we know so far.

Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements, listed

There’s plenty to do and earn. Image via Atlus

There are 49 total achievements and trophies currently confirmed for Persona 3 Reload upon launch. For PlayStation players, this breaks down to 38 bronze trophies, seven silver, three gold, and one platinum.

As the game inches closer to its release date and potentially receives post-launch updates, we might expect this list to expand. For now, these are all the achievements for Persona 3 Reload.