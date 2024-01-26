All Persona 3 Reload trophies and achievements

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the 2006 classic from Atlus. Although the game plans to bring back classic characters, mechanics, and abilities, elements such as trophies and achievements are getting an update.
Persona 3 Reload is set to release on Feb. 2 for PC as well as current and previous-generation consoles. If you are a trophy or achievement hunter, then Persona 3 Reload has plenty for you to do, boasting 49 total trophies to earn.
If you are trying to learn about the Persona 3 Reload trophies and achievements ahead of time, here’s everything that we know so far.
Persona 3 Reload Trophies and Achievements, listed
There are 49 total achievements and trophies currently confirmed for Persona 3 Reload upon launch. For PlayStation players, this breaks down to 38 bronze trophies, seven silver, three gold, and one platinum.
As the game inches closer to its release date and potentially receives post-launch updates, we might expect this list to expand. For now, these are all the achievements for Persona 3 Reload.
|Achievement/Trophy
|Details
|A Most Remarkable Guest
|Earn all trophies/achievements.
|Awakened Power
|Obtain Orpheus.
|Sees the Day
|Join the Special Extracurricular Execution Squad.
|Back on Track
|Defeat the Princess.
|Empowered Protector
|Defeat both the Emperor and Empress.
|Never Toy with Matters of the Heart
|Defeat both the Lovers and Hierophant.
|Armor Disarmed
|Defeat both the Chariot and Justice.
|Dodging Lightning
|Defeat the Hermit.
|Twist of Fate
|Defeat both Fortune and Strength.
|A Sense of Finality
|Defeat the Hanged Man.
|The Great Seal
|Seal Nyx.
|From Shadows into Light
|Unlock the good ending.
|The Fool’s Journey
|Get ten Major Arcana during Shuffle Time.
|Distinguished Visitor
|Let Elizabeth into your room.
|Top of the Class
|Get a 100-percent on a test.
|A Legacy of Friendships
|Max out all Social Links.
|People Person
|Unlock all Social Links.
|That Special Someone
|Pursue a romance with a Social Link.
|Unbreakable Link
|Max out a Social Link.
|A Newfound Strength
|Awaken All teammates’ ultimate Personas.
|The Power of Choice
|Unlock ten Personas during Shuffle Time.
|There’s No I in Team
|Utilize a Shift.
|The Strength of Our Hearts
|Use all your teammates’ Theurgy.
|Extracurricular Excellence
|Rescue a missing person.
|Get a Load of Those Numbers
|Deal 999 damage on a single attack (All-Out attacks do not count).
|Shrouded Assassin
|Start 50 chance encounters.
|The Thrill of the Hunt
|Defeat a rare and golden enemy.
|Making the Dream Work
|Use an All-Out attack 50 times.
|Briefcase Burglar
|Open 50 chests.
|Glimpse of the Depths
|Discover and open ten Monad doors
|Shattered Plumes
|Use a total of 50 Twilight Fragments.
|The Horror of the Shade
|Encounter a Dark Zone in Tartarus.
|Reaper Reaped
|Defeat a Reaper.
|The First of Many
|Perform a Dyad Fusion.
|Fusion Artisan
|Perform a Fusion with three or more Personas.
|Birthday Present
|Receive an item from a Persona conception.
|Path to Salvation
|Fuse Messiah.
|Tempting Fate
|Trigger a skill change during a fusion.
|Eat Your Veggies, Peas
|Harvest a crop that you grew.
|The Grindset Mindset
|Earn 50,000 total yen from part-time jobs.
|Specialist
|Max out a social stat.
|Peak Performance
|Max out all social stats.
|Dorm Life
|Spend an evening in your dorm.
|Gourmand
|Order from the secret menu at the Iwatodai strip mall at night.
|Benevolent Purr-tector
|Heal a cat back to full health.
|In High Demand
|Accept an invitation to hang out five times.
|Beyond the Darkness
|Gain access to the Major Arcana.
|Through Thick and Thin
|Unlocked a teammate’s Combat Characteristic.
|Eagle Eye
|Get every Twilight Fragment.