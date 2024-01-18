Persona 3 Reload system requirements: PC specifications

The remake of the classic Persona 3 is set to release on Feb. 2, and everything is being completely rebuilt in a new engine to make the most of what modern hardware has to offer.

Persona 3 Reload will not be an Alan Wake 2 or a Starfield in terms of power requirements, but it feels like it only takes a few years for your powerful graphics card to be considered obsolete. As such, it’s always important to check out system requirements for new PC games, even those like Persona 3 Reload that aren’t in the upper group of hardware demands.

Recommended system specs for Persona 3 Reload

For many, the question is never “Should I run it?” but “Can I run it?” Even so, it’s worth knowing just how above or below your build is from what the developer recommends.

The recommended specs for Persona 3 Reload are:

Operating system: Windows 10 or 11 Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory (RAM): 8GB Graphics card (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon R9 290X

(4GB VRAM) Storage space: 30GB HDD or SSD

These are the hardware specs that Steam recommends if you want to play at High settings in 1080p and average 60 frames per second. If you have a 2K or 4K monitor, hardware needs will greatly increase, and if you’re okay with lower settings/fps then they will decrease. But just how much can you decrease before Persona 3 Reload can no longer run?

Minimum system requirements for Persona 3 Reload

Especially for a single-player, non-competitive game like Persona 3 Reload, you don’t need to average 500 frames per second and be able to see your opponent’s thoughts before they’re even born. In fact, you can have a highly dated PC and still be able to enjoy this game.

The minimum system specs needed for Persona 3 Reload are:

Operating system: Windows 10 or 11 Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-4350 Memory (RAM): 8GB Graphics card (GPU): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti or AMD Radeon HD 7850

(2GB VRAM) Storage space: 30GB HDD or SSD

Not too demanding at all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you aren’t as familiar with PC parts and aren’t sure how these requirements stack up to those in your build, there are two things you should know. First, these requirements are low. Like, extremely low. If you can run games from the last decade, you should be able to run Persona 3 Reload without trouble. Second, you can use the website PCGameBenchmark to run a free and safe test that will clearly tell you whether or not your machine can handle the game.

If you aren’t sure what hardware your PC has, there are tons of ways you can find out, but one of them is significantly easier.

Open your Task Manager by pressing Ctrl+Alt+Delete

Select the Performance tab on the left-hand side

tab on the left-hand side Select CPU, GPU, etc. from the menu to see the exact models and names of your hardware

If the names alone don’t intuitively inform you whether or not your parts are above or below the minimum requirements, copy and paste them into PCGameBenchmark—the site will handle the rest.