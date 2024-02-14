Persona 3 Reload: Death Castle weakness

The Death Castle can be intimidating at first in Persona 3 Reload, especially if you don’t know how to exploit its weaknesses. Just because you dispatch it once doesn’t mean you’re rid of it for good, though: it comes back with a vengeance.

Your first fight against the Death Castle should take place in Tziah, the fourth block. He can appear as a Monad Door boss as you’re in the top half of the block. Death Castle also appears as an enemy in Adamah, the final block of Tartarus, with a much higher level. We started encountering it as a regular shadow after floor 242.

As is the case in Persona, you usually see variations of enemies with different levels, weaknesses, and even abilities (for instance, Elegant Mother acts differently when it’s a Monad Door boss). That’s the case for Death Castle, with different affinities in each incarnation. Here’s how you can beat this enemy in both its apparitions in Persona 3 Reload.

Death Castle (Tziah) weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload

The Death Castle in Tziah’s Monad Doors is weak to Ice, but it resists Slash, nullifies Pierce and Light, and reflects Dark. Mitsuru is the obvious choice since she’s the only companion with easy access to Ice Magic. If she’s not with you, though, you can use a Persona with any of the Bufu skills to bring it down.

No Mitsuru, no problem. Screenshot by Dot Esports No Mitsuru, no problem. Screenshot by Dot Esports No Mitsuru, no problem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Koromaru isn’t much help because he’s up against resistances here, but you can use his Theurgies to deal damage or set up high-powered combos. If you don’t have Mitsuru, use an Ice-based Persona and Gems to get this enemy ready for All-Out Attacks.

Death Castle (Adamah) weaknesses and how to beat in Persona 3 Reload

The level 68 Death Castle in Adamah is weak to Wind magic, but nullifies Strike and Fire, absorbs Shock, and repels Dark. A bunch of abilities just went into your “do not use” list.

I guess Akihiko is probably going sitting on his phone. Screenshot by Dot Esports I guess Akihiko is probably going sitting on his phone. Screenshot by Dot Esports I guess Akihiko is probably going sitting on his phone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Death Castle (level 68) has access to Ziodyne and Maziodyne, plus a myriad of buffs that can make it tankier. Yukari and Aigis are particularly in danger here, and make sure your equipped Persona isn’t weak to Shock. Though Akihiko feels like a natural choice due to his resistance to Shock, Death Castle will nullify the pugilist’s main abilities.

Since this Shadow is weak to Wind, though, it’s easy to chain All-Out Attacks against it, especially if you brought Yukari to the fight. Her high Magic stat paired with Garudyne and Wind Amp helps take out chunks of Death Castle’s health as you set up All-Out Attacks, which make it easier. You should have a Persona with Wind abilities, too, letting you put in two huge chunks of damage before even giving it a chance to attack.

If you need a Persona with Garudyne, Loki is available from Shuffle Time in Adamah with -dyne versions of Fire, Ice, Shock, and Wind. He’s also a good general option for Magic DPS and a requirement for the Trickster Theurgy alongside Susano-o.