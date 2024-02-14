Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Crazy Twins weaknesses

Harabah feels like a flashbang to the mind.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 02:13 pm
Persona 3 Reload opening video with character and wind turbine
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’re not seeing double. Persona 3 Reload‘s Crazy Twins do come in twos, and you’ll also encounter them at least twice. And there’s a chance you’ll fight two sets of crazy twins in the kaleidoscopical Harabah, too, for a borderline lysergic experience.

Recommended Videos

There are two different types of Crazy Twins in Persona 3 Reload: a Monad boss in Tziah and a regular mob in the first half of Harabah. This is similar to the Death Castle, for instance, which returns in the sixth block of Tartarus after being a Monad Door boss.

Each version of this enemy has different weaknesses, affinities, and attacks, so make sure you know which one you’re dealing with. Here are all of Crazy Twins’ weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload.

Crazy Twins (Tziah Monad Door) weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload

The Monad Door version of the Crazy Twins is weak to Slash, but it also bears a bunch of resistances. It nullifies Wind and Fire, and resists Pierce and Light.

The Crazy Twins' weakness panel after being scanned by Fuuka. This enemy is weak to Slash, but resists Pierce and Light, nullifies Wind and Fire.
Slash everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have Mitsuru, Junpei, or Koromaru in your party (preferably all of the above), this fight becomes much easier since you get four All-Out Attacks. If Yukari is with you, she’ll have little choice but to support teammates with regen and debuffs—though you’re likely throwing a bunch of physical abilities anyway, which should help her get her Theurgy back quickly.

Crazy Twins (Harabah) weaknesses and how to beat in Persona 3 Reload

After you’re done with Tziah, you can move on to the psychedelic Harabah, which is somewhere between Club Escapade and Mario Kart‘s Rainbow Road. You can also find Crazy Twins here, and they’ll have a different weakness this go around.

Instead of being weak to Slash, this version of the Crazy Twins is weak to Dark, but nullifies Light and absorbs Shock.

The Crazy Twins' weaknesses in Harabah are different than in Tziah.
It’s weak to Dark this time around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new advantage is a double-edged sword: While Koromaru can knock the Crazy Twins down with Eiga abilities, the canine companion is also more susceptible to its (Ma)Kougaon. Ken’s skillset is also basically physical damage and support for this fight, though he can handle it without much trouble.

Crazy Twins appears as a regular mob in the first part of Harabah, and can sometimes be summoned alongside a different enemy. We’ve stumbled upon them alongside a Luxury Hand, for instance, and with another set of Crazy Twins—both encounters in the mid 170s. This means it has considerably less health than the version you fought with Tziah, making your first run-in with this enemy the hardest by far.

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Precious Hand weakness
Precious Hand Fight Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Precious Hand weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Persimmon Tree in Persona 3 Reload
The Legendary Tree Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Where to find the Persimmon Tree in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Death Castle weakness
Makoto talking in the Persona 3 Reload opening
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Death Castle weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Jack Frost Dolls for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth letting the player exit the Velvet Room, as seen in the short cutscene that plays when you leave.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get Jack Frost Dolls for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload Elizabeth fight: Weaknesses and how to beat
An image of Elizabeth readying an attack in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload Elizabeth fight: Weaknesses and how to beat
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 14, 2024
Author

Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.