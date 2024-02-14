Persona 3 Reload: Crazy Twins weaknesses

You’re not seeing double. Persona 3 Reload‘s Crazy Twins do come in twos, and you’ll also encounter them at least twice. And there’s a chance you’ll fight two sets of crazy twins in the kaleidoscopical Harabah, too, for a borderline lysergic experience.

There are two different types of Crazy Twins in Persona 3 Reload: a Monad boss in Tziah and a regular mob in the first half of Harabah. This is similar to the Death Castle, for instance, which returns in the sixth block of Tartarus after being a Monad Door boss.

Each version of this enemy has different weaknesses, affinities, and attacks, so make sure you know which one you’re dealing with. Here are all of Crazy Twins’ weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload.

Crazy Twins (Tziah Monad Door) weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload

The Monad Door version of the Crazy Twins is weak to Slash, but it also bears a bunch of resistances. It nullifies Wind and Fire, and resists Pierce and Light.

Slash everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have Mitsuru, Junpei, or Koromaru in your party (preferably all of the above), this fight becomes much easier since you get four All-Out Attacks. If Yukari is with you, she’ll have little choice but to support teammates with regen and debuffs—though you’re likely throwing a bunch of physical abilities anyway, which should help her get her Theurgy back quickly.

Crazy Twins (Harabah) weaknesses and how to beat in Persona 3 Reload

After you’re done with Tziah, you can move on to the psychedelic Harabah, which is somewhere between Club Escapade and Mario Kart‘s Rainbow Road. You can also find Crazy Twins here, and they’ll have a different weakness this go around.

Instead of being weak to Slash, this version of the Crazy Twins is weak to Dark, but nullifies Light and absorbs Shock.

It’s weak to Dark this time around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new advantage is a double-edged sword: While Koromaru can knock the Crazy Twins down with Eiga abilities, the canine companion is also more susceptible to its (Ma)Kougaon. Ken’s skillset is also basically physical damage and support for this fight, though he can handle it without much trouble.

Crazy Twins appears as a regular mob in the first part of Harabah, and can sometimes be summoned alongside a different enemy. We’ve stumbled upon them alongside a Luxury Hand, for instance, and with another set of Crazy Twins—both encounters in the mid 170s. This means it has considerably less health than the version you fought with Tziah, making your first run-in with this enemy the hardest by far.