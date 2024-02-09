Category:
Persona 3 Reload: Ethereal Hand weakness

Defeat the Ethereal Hand before it escapes.
Feb 9, 2024
An image of Junpei using his Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
The Ethereal Hand is a rare Shadow in Persona 3 Reload you can find while exploring the Tziah floors in Tartarus, and you want to defeat it before it gets away. For those attempting to nail it down, we have you covered.

Like other Shadows you encounter in Persona 3 Reload, Fuuka should be able to learn their weaknesses if you remain in combat long enough. However, the Ethereal Hand doesn’t like to stick around for too long. Here’s what you need to know about the Ethereal Hand’s weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the Ethereal Hand’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Hit the Ethereal Hand with an Electric Attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can confirm Ethereal Hands are weak to Electric damage in Persona 3 Reload. If you have any Personas in your loadout that can use this damage, or you have Akihiko in your party, hitting it once should knock it down. You need all enemies to be knocked down to execute an All-Out Attack.

Thankfully, like the other rare Shadows you can find in Persona 3 Reload, hitting their weakness once should be enough for your team to make short work of them. The only drawback might be the other Shadows you’re fighting against, which could make it more difficult to take them out simultaneously. The one I was fighting had a pair of Shadows with it, but I also knew their weaknesses, which meant I could fire out an All-Out Attack to clean up this encounter.

Having Akihiko in your party might be the best way to effectively take them out, especially as you progress through the Taziah floors. I had the Persona Uriel in my party, which always made it easy to have an Electric attack ready. Uriel plus Akihiko made it easy to hit back-to-back with multiple attacks before it could attempt to run away. Luckily, these tend to try to escape after a full round of combat, but you never want to risk it.

After defeating the Ethereal Hand, you and your Persona 3 Reload party should earn many experience points from the encounter. Hopefully, you will earn a Shuffle Time to acquire even more experience points or money, depending on your needs. Regularly exploring the Tziah floors for the Ethreal Shadows is a good idea to level up your party, or you can visit the Fortune Teller to increase your chances of getting them and elite Shadows.

