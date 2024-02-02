How to experiment with fortune telling in Persona 3 Reload

In Persona 3 Reload, quest #8 on Elizabeth’s long list of requests is “Experiment with fortune telling.” To complete this quest, you need to make use of the “Rarity Fortune” that increases the appearances of rare Shadows. And to do that, you need to go to Club Escapade.

Club Escapade is at the Paulownia Mall. But the trouble is that it’s a nightclub for adults, and you’re just a shy, nervous high school student. So when you first receive this quest, your Courage social stat is probably still at level one: Timid. If you can’t pluck up the courage to enter Club Escapade, you can’t verify the accuracy of the fortune teller’s readings and can’t complete this quest.

How to get into Club Escapade in Persona 3 Reload

Entering a demonic underworld does not require much courage, apparently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortunately, you only need to level up your Courage social stat once (to level two: Ordinary) to enter Club Escapade. The cheapest way to increase Courage is to fall asleep in class. But you can also get Courage boosts by eating Mystery Burgers at Wilduck and singing your little emo heart out at the Mandragora karaoke bar at the Paulownia Mall. Those last two options will cost you, though, so if you’ve got the patience for it, take the sleepy student route.

How to get the Rarity Fortune in Persona 3 Reload

This doesn’t increase your chances of actually catching and defeating any rare Shadows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re courageous enough to enter Club Escapade, go there during the evening on a day when going to Tartarus is possible. Inside, turn to the right and talk to the Fortune Teller sitting at a small table next to the dancefloor. She should have a ! above her head. Tell her, “I want to know my fortune,” then ask for a Rarity Fortune, which will cost you 3,000 yen and increase your chances of encountering rare enemies in Tartarus.

Rare Shadows are the ones that look like golden gloves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But you haven’t completed Elizabeth’s quest yet. The effect of the fortune only applies on the same day you get it, so you have to go to Tartarus on the same evening. Don’t do all-night activities, or that 3,000 yen will go to waste. When you first enter Tartarus, you should get a brief scene in which your character mentions getting their fortune told. Explore a few floors until you encounter a rare Shadow, then go back to Elizabeth and report your findings. You’ll get three Speed Incense I cards as a reward.