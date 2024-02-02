Category:
Persona

How to experiment with fortune telling in Persona 3 Reload

Find the courage to go clubbing.
Image of Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 04:28 am
The leader being all emo as usual
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Persona 3 Reload, quest #8 on Elizabeth’s long list of requests is “Experiment with fortune telling.” To complete this quest, you need to make use of the “Rarity Fortune” that increases the appearances of rare Shadows. And to do that, you need to go to Club Escapade.

Recommended Videos

Club Escapade is at the Paulownia Mall. But the trouble is that it’s a nightclub for adults, and you’re just a shy, nervous high school student. So when you first receive this quest, your Courage social stat is probably still at level one: Timid. If you can’t pluck up the courage to enter Club Escapade, you can’t verify the accuracy of the fortune teller’s readings and can’t complete this quest.

How to get into Club Escapade in Persona 3 Reload

The Leader entering Club Escapade
Entering a demonic underworld does not require much courage, apparently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortunately, you only need to level up your Courage social stat once (to level two: Ordinary) to enter Club Escapade. The cheapest way to increase Courage is to fall asleep in class. But you can also get Courage boosts by eating Mystery Burgers at Wilduck and singing your little emo heart out at the Mandragora karaoke bar at the Paulownia Mall. Those last two options will cost you, though, so if you’ve got the patience for it, take the sleepy student route.

How to get the Rarity Fortune in Persona 3 Reload

The Leader visiting the Fortune Teller
This doesn’t increase your chances of actually catching and defeating any rare Shadows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re courageous enough to enter Club Escapade, go there during the evening on a day when going to Tartarus is possible. Inside, turn to the right and talk to the Fortune Teller sitting at a small table next to the dancefloor. She should have a ! above her head. Tell her, “I want to know my fortune,” then ask for a Rarity Fortune, which will cost you 3,000 yen and increase your chances of encountering rare enemies in Tartarus.

The Rarity Fortune at work in Tartarus
Rare Shadows are the ones that look like golden gloves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But you haven’t completed Elizabeth’s quest yet. The effect of the fortune only applies on the same day you get it, so you have to go to Tartarus on the same evening. Don’t do all-night activities, or that 3,000 yen will go to waste. When you first enter Tartarus, you should get a brief scene in which your character mentions getting their fortune told. Explore a few floors until you encounter a rare Shadow, then go back to Elizabeth and report your findings. You’ll get three Speed Incense I cards as a reward.

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: What is the protagonist’s canon name?
Protagonist from Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: What is the protagonist’s canon name?
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
The Leader's face
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload
Twlight Fragments Outside Velvet Door Persona 3
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Persimmon Tree in Persona 3 Reload
The Legendary Tree Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Where to find the Persimmon Tree in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get a Juzumaru in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get a Juzumaru in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: What is the protagonist’s canon name?
Protagonist from Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: What is the protagonist’s canon name?
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
The Leader's face
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload
Twlight Fragments Outside Velvet Door Persona 3
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Persimmon Tree in Persona 3 Reload
The Legendary Tree Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Where to find the Persimmon Tree in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get a Juzumaru in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get a Juzumaru in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024

Author

Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie has been playing video games since the early 80s, and writing about them professionally since the late 90s. Having been a writer and editor on various British magazines including PLAY, GamesTM, and X360, he's now a freelance guides specialist at Dot Esports.