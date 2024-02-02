All Persona 3 Reload stats and how they work

Your character and Persona stats in Persona 3 Reload determine their overall playstyle and how they operate in combat. These are important factors to consider as you ascend Tartarus and undertake the more difficult challenges that the Dark Hour throws you.

You can view these various stats between combat encounters, but understanding how they work is important. Every stat for your character makes them an essential piece to your team, and you better optimize your playstyle on these critical details. Here’s what you need to know about how all stats in Persona 3 Reload work and what they do.

All character stats guide in Persona 3 Reload

Head to the menu to review each of your party member's stats.

Every Persona 3 Reload character has four stats you can keep track of while you play: HP, SP, Attack, and Defense. These directly affect how they perform in combat and their overall prowess when battling against shadows.

You can directly influence these stats by leveling them up or giving them specific equipment to wear during combat. When a character levels up, their HP and SP increase, whereas the Attack and Defense are directly influenced by the type of items you’ve picked up for them. Many of these items can be purchased at the Police Station or found while exploring Tartarus and looting chests. I find that going out of your way to purchase items that reflect each character is the best way to diversify your team, especially as the combat difficulty increases in Persona 3 Reload.

Here’s a full breakdown of how these stats work in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Character Stat Description Attack The Attack stat shows how much physical damage this character can use in combat when they use their weapon or if they use a Physical Persona attack. Defense The character’s Defense stat shows how durable they are in combat. When a character with a high defense is hit by a Physical or Magical ability, the total damage is reduced. You can increase this stat by giving a character new equipment, or by using Persona abilities to enhance it for a short period of time in combat. HP (Health Points) A character’s HP stands for their Health Points. This is the amount of health they have in combat, and how much damage they can take before they are knocked out. You will be unable to use a character who has fallen below zero HP in Persona 3 Reload and must revive them. Following every combat encounter, any character that has been knocked out is revived with one HP. SP (Skill Points) A character’s SP stands for Skill Points, which is how they unleash their Persona attacks during combat. Many Persona skills require SP for you to use; if this reaches zero, a character can use their Persona’s abilities. You can refresh this stat by using items like Soul Drops, Snuff Souls, and others you can pick up while exploring Tartarus or buying them.

All Persona stats guide in Persona 3 Reload

Upgrade and level up Personas to enhance their stats.

There are five stats that each Persona has in Persona 3 Reload: Strength, Magic, Endurance, Agility, and Luck. These can also factor into a character’s stats, such as Strength, augmenting a character’s Attack, while Endurance improves a character’s Defense, making them more durable in combat.

You won’t see these stat influences on a character’s stat page, but they occur in combat if your character uses a basic strike or has to protect against an incoming attack. The protagonist of Persona 3 Reload can swap out their primary Persona, giving them access to various unique skills and augmenting their stats much more freely than the other characters.

I also discovered that the Arcana of each Persona was vital to becoming stronger, which means increasing certain Social Links. For example, spending time at the Student Council increases the Emperor Arcana, and meeting with the Old Couple at the bookstore influences the Hierophant Arcana. These increase the Strength of any Persona that falls under these Arcana categories as I spend more time with those respective activities, but it also means not missing out on the others, such as playing the online game to rank with the Hermit or running on the school’s track team.

These are all the Persona stats you need to know in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Persona Stat Description Ag (Agility) A Persona’s Agility stat determines their turn in the initiative order. If a character has a Persona with a higher Agility, expect them to make the first move in combat. In addition to this, Agility has to do with a Persona evading incoming attacks and their attack accuracy when using special attacks. En (Endurance) A Persona’s Endurance makes the character more durable. A higher endurance gives a character a better defense against physical and magical attacks, making it more challenging to defeat them. Lu (Luck) The Luck stat influences the chances of a character landing a critical hit against a Shadow and the chances of them being hit by one. Ma (Magic) A Persona’s Magic stat influences the amount of damage they can do when unleashing a magic-based attack. These attacks require a character to use SP, and they have an element attachedhat could potentially cause a Weak effect on a Shadow. St (Strength) A Persona’s Strength stat influences the damage a physical attack inflicts. A physical attack requires a character to give up HP to use it, and they can potentially cause a Weak effect on a Shadow during combat.

All Social Stats in Persona 3 Reload

There are multiple locations and events in town to increase Social Skills.

The protagonist in Persona 3 Reload also comes with Social Stats called Academics, Charm, and Courage. These have to do with unique activities your character can do while outside of the Dark Hour, such as interacting with other students, participating in unique events, and getting to know someone.

Only your main character has Social Skills. The other characters do not have these, and you don’t need to manage these stats across others. Several events and locations are blocked until your character increases these stats. The way you level up Social Skills does not have to do with participating in combat. Instead, you make specific choices throughout the day about what activities you want to do after school, and before you enter Tartarus in your Persona 3 Reload playthrough. These choices are limited, and you have to wisely select them based on which of the three Social Skills you want to improve.

These are how all the Social Stats work in Persona 3 Reload.