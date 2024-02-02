Charm is one of the three Social Skills you manage on your character during your Persona 3 Reload playthrough. It’s a talent you need to go out of your way to improve outside of battling in combat.

Rather than leveling it up in combat, Charm is a skill you improve with specific activities and events in the real world. There are a handful of opportunities where you can do this, and they’re not always available. You need to be selective about what activities you choose to do and decide how you should best spend your time during your playthrough. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase Charm in Persona 3 Reload.

Best ways to improve Charm in Persona 3 Reload

Playing a dating simulator at the arcade increases your Charm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to improve your character’s Charm in Persona 3 Reload is through the activities you can choose to do after school and before you visit Tartarus. You have to balance picking which you want to do as they advance time and progress the main story.

There are multiple activities for you to select to do after school to help improve your character’s Charm. However, there are two other Social Skills you need to level up: Academics and Courage. These are also important for other gameplay moments in Persona 3 Reload. If you don’t adequately level them up, you might miss critical opportunities in the story. Thankfully, before you accept to do any activity, there’s a quick notification detailing what Social Skill it levels up, and you have the option to accept or decline before going forward with it.

You need to be strategic, though. Each activity you pick advances the timeline of Persona 3 Reload‘s main story. Not all activities are available every day, either. It’s important to search around town to double-check everything available on that day to see what you can and cannot do before accepting to do a task. Running through these choices gives you the best chance of reaching the maximum level of Charm.

These are all the activities you can choose to do in Persona 3 Reload to increase your character’s Charm.