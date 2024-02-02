Charm is one of the three Social Skills you manage on your character during your Persona 3 Reload playthrough. It’s a talent you need to go out of your way to improve outside of battling in combat.
Rather than leveling it up in combat, Charm is a skill you improve with specific activities and events in the real world. There are a handful of opportunities where you can do this, and they’re not always available. You need to be selective about what activities you choose to do and decide how you should best spend your time during your playthrough. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase Charm in Persona 3 Reload.
Best ways to improve Charm in Persona 3 Reload
The best way to improve your character’s Charm in Persona 3 Reload is through the activities you can choose to do after school and before you visit Tartarus. You have to balance picking which you want to do as they advance time and progress the main story.
There are multiple activities for you to select to do after school to help improve your character’s Charm. However, there are two other Social Skills you need to level up: Academics and Courage. These are also important for other gameplay moments in Persona 3 Reload. If you don’t adequately level them up, you might miss critical opportunities in the story. Thankfully, before you accept to do any activity, there’s a quick notification detailing what Social Skill it levels up, and you have the option to accept or decline before going forward with it.
You need to be strategic, though. Each activity you pick advances the timeline of Persona 3 Reload‘s main story. Not all activities are available every day, either. It’s important to search around town to double-check everything available on that day to see what you can and cannot do before accepting to do a task. Running through these choices gives you the best chance of reaching the maximum level of Charm.
These are all the activities you can choose to do in Persona 3 Reload to increase your character’s Charm.
|Persona 3 Reload Charm activity
|Where to find
|Answering questions in class correctly
|During school, there’s a chance a teacher might call on you or one of your classmates to answer a question. These are multiple-choice, and if you answer correctly, your character’s Charm skill increases. However, if you answer wrong, you miss out on this, but nothing negative happens.
|Be Blue V
|When the Be Blue V shop opens on July 26, there’s the option to work there part-time, Mondays to Fridays. Your character’s Charm will go up, along with their Academics, and they earn a paycheck for spending the evening there.
|Chagall Café
|The Chagall Café in Paulownia Mall offers part-time work for you in the evenings. When you work here, not only does your Charm go up, but so does Courage, and you earn a modest paycheck when you close for the night.
|Completing Exams
|Midterm exams come to your school every so often to test everything you’ve learned. These exams are tough, and your character can improve their Charm based on how well they did on the exam.
|Game Parade Arcade
|The Game Parade Arcade in Paulownia Mall occasionally features a romance game called High School of Youth. You can pay 1,500 Yen to play it for the evening, increasing your character’s Charm.
|Hagakure Ramen
|There’s a restaurant you can visit in Iwatodai Station Strip Mall called Hagakure Ramen. It’s on the second floor of the building. You can pay 900 Yen to eat there and improve your Charm. You can only eat here if the restaurant is open.
|Screen Shot Movie Theater
|The Screen Shot Movie Theater at Port Island Station is a good way to increase your character’s Charm. However, it depends on the movie. The movie switches out every day, and it could improve your Academics, Courage, or Charm. Make sure to double-check which movie is playing before buying a ticket.