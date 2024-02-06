Category:
Persona 3 Reload: Avenger Knight weakness

Sati is our best friend.
Pedro Peres
Published: Feb 6, 2024 05:07 pm
The protagonist at the victory screen in Persona 3 Reload.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload‘s Yabbashah block of Tartarus will pit you against new enemies, including the Avenger Knight. It will appear as a common Shadow in the third block, though it may not pose much of a threat if you know how to navigate its weaknesses.

The Avenger Knight looks like the Fleetfooted Cavalry, but thankfully for players, it has weaknesses. Fighting it should be a walk in the park if you’ve already survived the Jotun of Power, one of the deadliest strong Shadows you’ll find. Here’s how you can defeat it.

What is Avenger Knight’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Avenger Knight's weakness in Persona 3 Reload is Fire, but it nullifies Ice and Pierce.
Mitsuru, Yukari, and Aigis may struggle a bit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Avenger Knight is weak to fire, but it nullifies all damage from Ice and Pierce attacks. If you brought Junpei with you, you’ll have a leg up the competition, but Aigis and Yukari may have a hard time if you use the wrong attacks.

How to beat Avenger Knight in Persona 3 Reload

Agi and its cousins are a somewhat easy skill to find in Personas at this point in the game, so you can make use of it fairly easily. If Junpei is in your party, use him and the protagonist to keep Avenger Knight down.

The Ice resistance isn’t too terrible for Mitsuru, since at this point, she can provide utility through Marin Karin and damage through Fatal End anyway, and the ice resist can be a positive for you if it casts Bufula. Aigis has a similar serendipitous advantage: She resists Pierce attacks, and she can at least do some damage with Swift Strike. It’s not the end of the world if they’re in your party.

You shouldn’t have too much trouble if all you’re facing is a single Avenger Knight. Sometimes, though, it will appear alongside other enemies with different weaknesses, which may make it a bit trickier. Our second encounter against this shadow had a couple of other enemies with Dark weaknesses in tow, and we’re happy we had Sati equipped to switch quickly.

Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.