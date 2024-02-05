Persona 3 Reload: Fleetfooted Cavalry weakness

Going through Tartarus is a core part of Persona 3 Reload, but the Shadows won’t make your life much easier there. Fleetfooted Cavalry is one of the droves of enemies that will attempt to make a stand and keep you from advancing.

Fleetfooted Cavalry can be a bit of trouble with its lack of weaknesses, turning this battle into a more protracted engagement. You have to rely on luck instead of skill if you want to open up All-Out Attacks, but destroy this Shadow to unlock the way past the 60th floor of Tartarus. Here are our tips on how to fight this enemy.

Does Fleetfooted Cavalry have a weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Fleetfooted Cavalry doesn’t have a weakness in Persona 3 Reload. And, for some extra spice, it will absorb Wind and nullify Dark and Light attacks. This means you don’t have to be remorseful about putting Yukari in more of a healer/debuffer role in this fight, though her Theurgy should bypass any negative effects. You were likely saving your Dark damage for Precious Hands anyway.

Sorry, Akihiko, but I’m going with Mitsuru all the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to defeat Fleetfooted Cavalry in Persona 3 Reload

Though you can’t easily knock down Fleetfooted Cavalry through its weaknesses, you can still bring it to its knees (well, to its horse’s knees?) with critical attacks. We got lucky with a freeze from Mitsuru’s Theurgy, which forced a critical attack from Yukari and opened the way for an All-Out Attack. Junpei, Ace Detective, hit another critical and gave us a second opening.

If you don’t get lucky with critical hits, make sure Yukari or the protagonist keeps the party topped up, and use your other party members to their fullest. The main character has a bunch of versatility, so you can play them however you prefer, but everyone else is sort of set in stone. As an advantage, Mitsuru has Bufula, which is one of the stronger abilities you may have at this point in the game, and the chance of freezing Fleetfooted Cavalry is just icing on the cake (I’m sure the chairman is proud of that fortuituous pun.)

Use Theurgies whenever you get them, including Fuuka’s for some extra stats. You can also explore Tartarus beforehand for some buffs from Major Arcanas, which can boost your All-Out Damage if you’re lucky enough to find the cards and drop the Fleetfooted Cavalry to its knees anyway.

If you’re at the right level, you’ll likely whittle down Fleetfoot Cavalry before it can wipe your party. Don’t forget your Theurgy moves for maximum damage, and the gatekeeper will soon be down for the count.