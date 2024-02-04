Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Precious Hand weakness

Get those rewards.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Feb 4, 2024 06:47 am
Precious Hand Fight Persona 3 Reload
Rare find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the later stages of Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload, you occasionally come across a rare shadow called Precious Hand.

Recommended Videos

These enemies are distinguished by their gold appearance, and they appear on your minimap as a red dot with a gold border. Precious Hands have a very small chance of spawning, so you have to get lucky to find one. They try to escape as you approach them, so chase after them and strike to initiate battle.

Just like the previous iterations, Wealth Hands and Treasure Hands, these shadows tend to run away if you don’t kill them as quickly as possible. This can be a pain, as not only are they fast, they also dodge most of your attacks due to their high evasiveness. Defeating one nets you lots of EXP and Gold, but to beat them, you need to know their weakness.

What is Precious Hand’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Orpheus in Persona 3 Reload
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload’s Precious Hand’s weakness is Dark elemental damage. The best teammate to have in your party that deals Dark damage is Koromaru, who specializes in Dark attacks and has the spell Eiha and insta-kill abilities that should make the fight easier.

It’s also worth having Dark elemental attacks on your protagonist by equipping a Persona that knows such moves.

related content
Read Article When does Akihiko join the party in Persona 3 Reload?
Akihiko just before midnight
Category:
Persona
Persona
When does Akihiko join the party in Persona 3 Reload?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Facing off against a Steel Gigas
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 4, 2024
Read Article All difficulty settings in Persona 3 Reload: Which should you choose?
A Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing the character Mitsuru
Category:
Persona
Persona
All difficulty settings in Persona 3 Reload: Which should you choose?
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Mutatsu Old Monk Tower Social Link guide
Old Monk time. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Mutatsu Old Monk Tower Social Link guide
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 3, 2024
Read Article How to redeem your Persona 3 Reload pre-order bonuses
Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing Persona 5 outfits
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to redeem your Persona 3 Reload pre-order bonuses
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When does Akihiko join the party in Persona 3 Reload?
Akihiko just before midnight
Category:
Persona
Persona
When does Akihiko join the party in Persona 3 Reload?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Facing off against a Steel Gigas
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 4, 2024
Read Article All difficulty settings in Persona 3 Reload: Which should you choose?
A Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing the character Mitsuru
Category:
Persona
Persona
All difficulty settings in Persona 3 Reload: Which should you choose?
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Mutatsu Old Monk Tower Social Link guide
Old Monk time. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Mutatsu Old Monk Tower Social Link guide
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 3, 2024
Read Article How to redeem your Persona 3 Reload pre-order bonuses
Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing Persona 5 outfits
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to redeem your Persona 3 Reload pre-order bonuses
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 3, 2024

Author

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.