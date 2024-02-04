Persona 3 Reload: Precious Hand weakness

In the later stages of Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload, you occasionally come across a rare shadow called Precious Hand.

These enemies are distinguished by their gold appearance, and they appear on your minimap as a red dot with a gold border. Precious Hands have a very small chance of spawning, so you have to get lucky to find one. They try to escape as you approach them, so chase after them and strike to initiate battle.

Just like the previous iterations, Wealth Hands and Treasure Hands, these shadows tend to run away if you don’t kill them as quickly as possible. This can be a pain, as not only are they fast, they also dodge most of your attacks due to their high evasiveness. Defeating one nets you lots of EXP and Gold, but to beat them, you need to know their weakness.

What is Precious Hand’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Persona 3 Reload’s Precious Hand’s weakness is Dark elemental damage. The best teammate to have in your party that deals Dark damage is Koromaru, who specializes in Dark attacks and has the spell Eiha and insta-kill abilities that should make the fight easier.

It’s also worth having Dark elemental attacks on your protagonist by equipping a Persona that knows such moves.