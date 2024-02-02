Persona 3 Reload: Wealth Hand and Treasure Hand weaknesses

Persona 3 Reload’s Wealth Hand and Treasure Hand are among the rarest and most challenging enemies in the game if you don’t know their weaknesses. That’s because these shadows are hard to find, and they dodge or are immune to most attacks, or take very little damage depending on your level.

While these enemies are usually very rare throughout Tartarus, you can increase the odds of one spawning by purchasing a Rarity Fortune from the Fortune Teller at Paulownia Mall’s club for 3,000 Yen.

What is Wealth Hand’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Wealth Hands’ main weakness is Strike damage. This is the physical damage option represented by a Fist Icon.

Wealth Hands are rare enemies that spawn from the first floor until the 26th floor. Most of the time, you’re aware when one shows up, but you can also look out for their gold bodies on the map. You need to chase them down into a corner to fight one and press the attack button to initiate an attack.

Once in battle, they try to run, so kill them quickly to get a bunch of gold and XP.

What is Treasure Hand’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Treasure Hands have only one weakness in Persona 3 Reload, and that’s Light damage.

Just like their weaker incarnation, Wealth Hands, these shadows run away from you when you approach them, fleeing at first sight. They only appear from floor 28 until the 42nd floor before being replaced by a stronger variant.

Light damage can be hard to come by, as none of your party members can learn a Light-based attack at this stage of the game. As a result, it is up to the protagonist to find a Persona, like Unicorn, that knows Light elemental moves to take advantage of its weakness.