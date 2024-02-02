Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: What is the protagonist’s canon name?

What should you call yourself?

Adam Newell

Published: Feb 2, 2024 04:51 am
Protagonist from Persona 3 Reload
Image via Sega/Atlus

At the very beginning of Persona 3 Reload, you’re tasked with giving the main character a name.

While this is fairly straightforward, and most players will use their own name or a name they created on the fly, hardcore Persona fans want to experience the world canonically. Finding out what the main character is officially called is crucial to playing out that fantasy.

What is the main character’s canon name in Persona 3 Reload?

Deciding your name in Persona 3 Reload
Name time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main character is called Yuki Makoto in the movies and spin-off games, including Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and various Persona-themed collaborations.

Outside of that, though, the protagonist does have two other names that fans of older Persona media might recognize. One of them is Minato Arisato, the name of the protagonist in the official manga series. There’s also the name Sakuya Shiomi, a niche name given to the protagonist in a few other pieces of media, including the musical Persona 3: The Weird Masquerade.

If you want to be different, you could also name your protagonist after his female counterpart from Persona 3 Portable: Kotone Shiomi.

What is the name order in Persona 3 Reload?

In Persona 3 Reload, when you start the game for the first time, you’re asked to sign your name, but the game doesn’t tell you whether you should put your first name or family name first.

In the Western release, you need to put your first name first, so in the case of the protagonist’s canon name, you need to write it as Yuki Makoto. If you’re playing the Japanese version, though, you need to write it as Makoto Yuki, as Japan usually writes the family name first.

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.