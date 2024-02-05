Persona 3 Reload: Supreme Hand weakness

The higher you climb in Persona 3 Reload’s Tartarus dungeons, the rarer the enemies you encounter. The Supreme Hand is one such enemy.

Recommended Videos

These Rare Shadows are different from the other creatures spawning around Tartarus. For starters, in the Tartarus overworld, they appear as gold hands and scuttle away from you if you get close to them. It would be best to chase them down and hit them to initiate a battle before they run.

Following the appearance of Precious Hand, Supreme Hand is the next Rare Shadow to appear in Tartarus, but unlike the other three before it, its weakness is a little bit more unpleasant.

What is Supreme Hand’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Not many weaknesses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Supreme Hands in Persona 3 Reload have no weaknesses and are immune to every type of Elemental attack.

Supreme Hands are rare enemies that spawn from the 77th floor (77F) all the way until the 117th floor (117F) and give a large amount of EXP and items that you can sell for a high price. Its dropped items are also required for certain Elizabeth requests missions later in the story.

Due to Supreme Hand’s lack of weaknesses, the only way to take it down is to focus on dealing either Slash, Strike, or Pierce physical damage. Just like with other Rare Shadows, it’ll run away if you don’t take it down quickly, so be sure to focus it above all else in case it appears alongside other enemy allies.