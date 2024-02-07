Category:
All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload

Appease Elizabeth's curiosity.
Hadley Vincent
Published: Feb 6, 2024 07:46 pm
Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Screenshot by Dot Esports

We cannot blame you if you get distracted while completing the long list of Elizabeth Requests as you ascend through the Tartarus tower in Persona 3 Reload, especially considering she throws so many strange ones your way.

Here are all the Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload: Elizabeth Requests, listed

Velvet room on ground one in Tarturus tower in Persona 3 Reload
Visit Elizabeth in the Velvet Room to hand her items relevant to her Request. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must defeat The Priestess in the Tartarus tower to unlock Elizabeth’s Requests. These are side quests that give you cosmetics, materials, money, and other rewards. Elizabeth Requests can have deadlines, giving you a restricted amount of time to complete. Some Requests follow others and are only unlocked by completing a specific Request.

Here is every Elizabeth Request in Persona 3 Reload, in chronological order.

May Requests

Request nameUnlock dateDeadlineHow to completeReward
Bring me a muscle drinkMay. 10Go to Aohige Pharmacy and purchase for 1,000 yen.Five Soul Drops
Retrieve the first old documentMay. 10Found on Tartarus floor 22.10,000 yen
Shadow hunting milestoneMay. 10Defeat 100 ShadowsThree Cure Waters
Treasure hunting milestoneMay. 10Open 50 treasure chestsTwo Snuff Souls
Create a Persona that’s level 13 or aboveMay. 10Three Bufula Gems
Create a Persona with KouhaMay. 10Fuse Valkyrie and ArchangelFierce Sutra
Bring me a Juzumaru swordComplete Request #2Found in Arqa or Thebel in treasure chests that require three Twilight Fragments to open.Makouha Skill Card
Experiment with fortunetellingMay. 10Ask a fortune teller about rare Shadows in Tartarus in Club Escapade.Three Speed Incense
I’d like to try all kinds of drinksMay. 10Find 12 different drinks from the vending machines at Dorm, Iwatodai Station, Port Island Station, and Iwatodai Strip Mall.Media Skill Card
I’d like to try a beef bowlComplete Request #1Read the Umiushi Fan Book at the Net Café and head to Umiushi in Iwatodai Strip Mall to purchase the bowl for 300 yen.Male Uniforms
Please prevail in the Big Eater ChallengeComplete Request #9Complete the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger at night. Select “look away from burgers,” “eat without stopping,” and “imagine something sour.”Three Twilight Fragment
Bring me Pine ResinMay. 10June. 6In the evening, talk to Yukari in the dorms for a Pine Resin. Toy Bow
Bring me a handheld game consoleMay. 10June. 6 In the evening, speak to Junpei at the dorms.Pixel Vest
Retrieve the second old documentMay. 10Found on Tartarus floor 43.20,000 yen
Shadow hunting milestone twoComplete Request #3Defeat 200 ShadowsThree Umugii Waters
Treasure hunting milestone twoComplete Request #4Open 100 treasure chestsTwo Chewing Souls
Fusion Series one: Emperor OberonMay. 10Get Oberon by fusing Limin or Neko Shogun with Unicorn. Level up the Persona to level 17 to unlock Mazio.Female Uniforms
Go to the menu and select Quest to check for any new Elizabeth Requests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

June Requests

Request nameUnlock dateDeadlineHow to completeReward
I’d like to be gifted a bouquet of flowersJune. 13Buy a Rose Bouquet (2,000 yen) at the Rafflesia in Port Island Station.Female Winter Garb
I want Jack Frost dollsComplete Request #18Get three dolls at the Crane Game in Paulownia Mall on Saturdays.Three Twilight Fragments
Bring me some potent medicineJune. 13Get the medicine from the nurses’ office.Steel Pipe
Retrieve the third old documentJune. 13Found on Tartarus floor 69.30,000 yen
Shadow hunting milestone threeJune. 13Defeat 300 Shadows.Three Beads
Persona Fusion milestoneJune. 13Fuse Personas a total of 20 times.Five Twilight Fragments
Create a Persona that’s level 23 or aboveJune. 13Sugar Key
Fusion Series two: Chariot MithrasJune. 13Fuse Chariot with Oberon and Tam Lin for a Mithras. Level up to 26 using the Chariot Social Link.Male Winter Garb
Bring me an Onimaru KunitsunaJune. 13Find in locked chest on floor 54 in Arqa.Crit Rate Boost Skill Card
Bring me a triangular swordJune. 13July. 5Talk to Mitsuru at night in the dorms to get the Fencing Epee.Gallant Sneakers
Bring me a protein not for prosJune. 13July. 5Talk to Akihiko at night in the dorms to get the Amateur Protein.Spiked Bat
I want to look fashionableJune. 13July. 5Get the Black Quartz in Arqa from the Lustful Snake, trade this for the Designer Glasses in Club Escapade.Five Power Incense I

July Requests

Request nameUnlock dateDeadlineHow to completeReward
Retrieve the fourth old documentJuly. 9Found on Tartarus floor 92.40,000 yen
Shadow hunting milestone fourComplete Request #22Defeat 450 Shadows.Two Kamimusubi Water
Treasure hunting milestone threeComplete Request #16Open 150 treasure chests.Six Snuff Souls
Persona Fusion milestone twoComplete Request #23Fuse Personas 35 times.Five Twilight Fragments
Create a Persona with Torrent ShotJuly. 9Fuse a Mokoi with Lamia to get a Matador. Torrent Shot is obtained at level 22.Three Attack Mirrors
Fusion Series three: Hermit MothmanJuly. 9Get the Vibrant Feather from the level 82 boss in Tartarus. Fuse Mothman with Agilao.Maid Outfit
Defeat a rare Shadow oneJuly. 9Defeat rare Shadow found in Yabbashah.Seven Onyx
Traverse the Monad PassageJuly. 9Beat the bosses in Monad Passage after completing the 80th floor.Black Sword
I want to eat some chilled taiyakiJuly. 9Buy Lukewarm Taiyaki for 200 yen at the school and refrigerate overnight in the dorm.Nihil Cloth
Let me hear music unique to GekkoukanJuly. 9Get Gekkoukan Boogie from the PA Room in school.Female Uniforms
I’d like to see a pair of Max Safety ShoesJuly. 9Buy from Tanaka Commodities on July 12. Three Twilight Fragments
Bring me the mysterious person’s autographJuly. 9Reach Hermit Social Link level four for Tanaka to spawn in Paulownia Mall.Nihil Blade
Please feed the catJuly. 9Get four Super Cat Food from Aohige Pharmacy, head to Port Island for the cat and feed it on four separate days.Male Summer Garb
Bring me a Christmas starJuly. 9Aug. 4Speak to Fuuka in the dorm at night.Jack’s Globes
I wish to feel the oceanJuly. 9Go to Yakushima Beach (July 20) and bring back either Strange Seaweed, Pretty Seashell, Small Crab, or Yakushima Wood for Elizabeth.Five Amethysts
Remember to check for possible deadlines on Elizabeth's Requests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

August Requests

Request nameUnlock dateDeadlineHow to completeReward
Retieve the fifth old documentAug. 8Found on Tartarus floor 11850,000 yen
Shadow hunting milestone fiveComplete Request #31Defeat 600 ShadowsTwo Bead Chains
Treasure hunting milestone fourComplete Request #20Open 200 treasure chestsTwo Precious Eggs
Persona Fusion milestone threeAug. 8Fuse Personas 50 timesFive Twilight Fragments
Create a Persona that’s level 38 or aboveAug. 8Marionette
Perform King & IAug. 8Create Black Frost by fusing Jack Frost, Jack-o’-Lantern, and King Frost.Three Guard Incense II
Bring me an Outenta MitsuyoAug. 8Find a Outenta Mitsuyo Sword in Yabbashah.Multi-Target Boost Skill Card
I’d like to try a home-cooked mealAug. 8Cook with someone in the kitchen inside the dorm.Legendary Cleaver
I’d like to see a mysterious potatoAug. 8Grow a Tarakaja Potato on the dorm rooftop.Ergotite Shard
Attempt a hundred shrine visitsAug. 8Go to Monetary Offering Shrine at the Naganaki Shrine three times for the 500-Yen Bill.Lime Swimwear
I’d like to see proof of a bondAug. 8Reach max level on any Social Link.Space Badge
Look for a drink with my nameAug. 8Go to Que Sera Sera bar in Port Station Island for a Queen Elizabeth bottle.AS Generic Matierla
I’d like to try AojiruAug. 8Trade a Vintage Yagen for the Aohige Aojiru at the Pharmacy. Get the Yagen from the Antique Store for Turquoise and two Topaz.Eight Twilight Fragments
I wish to become a straw millionaireAug. 8Aug. 31Trade Bandage Wrap with the Fierce Looking Delinquent in Station Outskirts. Then trade the now obtained Student Handbook for the Irresistible Catnip by interacting with the Flustered Student in Port Island Station. Finally, trade the Catnip for the Cat Ear Headband by seeing the Cat-Loving Boy at Iwatodai Strip Mall.20 Turquoise

September Requests

Request nameUnlock dateDeadlineHow to completeReward
Retrieve the sixth old documentSep. 10Found on Tartarus floor 14470,000 yen
Shadow hunting milestone sixComplete Request #46Defeat 800 Shadows.Soma
Create a Persona that’s level 46 or aboveSep. 10Two Atrophying Sutra
Fusion Series four: Lovers TitaniaSep. 10Fuse Black Frost with Throne to make Titania.Male Uniform
Fusion Series five: Magician RangdaSep. 10Sep. 10Fuse Titania with Sarasvati for Rangda. Have a high Magician Social Link or level up Rangda to level 54.Female Summer Garb
Defeat a rare Shadow twoSep. 10Find the rare Shadow in Tziah.Topaz
Bring me an Ote-gineSep. 10Find the weapon in Tziah boss floor.Quality Nihil Ore
Bring me a giant, creepy dollSep. 10Get the Anatomical Model from the Science Lab in Gekkoukan High.Quality Nihil Blade
Find me a beautiful tileSep. 10Use the tile tile for Request #92Win Rock, Paper, Scissors at Mahjong Parlor Red Hawk in Port Island Station. Scrub Brush
Bring me a fruit knifeSep. 10Oct. 2Speak to Aragaki at night in the dorm.Bus Stop Sign
Bring me oilSep. 10Oct. 2Speak to Aigis at night in the dorm.Rocket Punch
Some Requests are specific to trips you can go on. Don't forget to check for these Requests as you can easily miss them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

October Requests

Request nameUnlock dateDeadlineHow to completeReward
Retrieve the seventh old documentOct. 6Found on Tartarus floor 172.90,000 yen
Fusion Series six: Strength SiegfriedOct. 6Fuse a Siegfried and use Endure Skill Card.Sky Sundress
Fusion Series seven: Hierophant DaisoujouOct. 6Get a Regenerate III Skill Card from Mayoido Antiwues in Paulownia Mall, and fuse Daisoujou with Hariti and Suzaku.Blue Shorts
Bring me a Mikazuka MunechikaOct. 6Purchase from Mayoido Antiques for a Qualoty Nihil Blade, three Emeralds, and two Silver Quartz.Endure Skill Card
I’d like to try sushiOct. 6With max level Academics, go to the Inari Shrine at the Naganaki Shrine to get the Inari Sushi.Ergotite Chunk
Bring me a Sengoku-era HelmOct. 6Go to the Faculty Office seven times and talk to Mr Ono each time to get the Kanetsugu’s Helm on the seventh visit.Seven Twilight Fragments
Bring me a glasses wipeOct. 6Nov. 1Talk to Ikutsuki at the dorms.Three Garnet
I’d like to walk around Paulownia MallOct. 6Show Elizabeth around the Paulownia Mall.Small Cheongsam
I’d like to visit Iwatodai StationOct. 6Show Elizabeth Iwatodai Station.Book of the Ancients
I’d like to visit Naganaki ShrineComplete 50 RequestsShow Elizabeth Naganaki Shrine.Vitality Sash
I’d like to visit Gekkoukan HighComplete 70 RequestsShow Elizabeth Gekkoukan High.Sorcerer’s Mask

November Requests

Request nameUnlock dateDeadlineHow to completeReward
I’d like to visit your roomComplete 80 RequestsShow Elizabeth your dorm room.Tyrant’s Horn
Retrieve the last old documentNov. 6Found on Tarturus floor 198120,000 yen
Create a Persona with Tempest SlashNov. 6Found on Tarturus floor 226150,000 yen
Fusion Series eight: Death AliceNov. 6After reaching level 68, fuse Lilim, Pixie, Narcissus, and Titania for Alice.Maid Outfit
Fusion Series nine: Fool LokiNov. 6Reach max level on Fool Social Link and fuse Succubus and Seth for Loki.Masakados
Defeat a Greed ShadowNov. 6Get the Gold Medal from the Greed Shadow in Harabah. Life Aid Skill Card
Bring me a Rai KunimitsuNov. 6Find in locked chests in Harabah.Prime Nihil ore
Go clean a restroomNov. 6Clean the restroom in the Port Island Station.Maid Outfit
Go water the flowersComplete Request #75Water the flowers on the Gekkoukan High rooftop.Maid Outfit
Bring me food for a furry friendNov. 6Nov. 30Talk to Koromaru at night in the dorms.Three Bones
Bring me a Featherman R action figureComplete Request #90Nov. 30Talk to Amada at night in the dorms.Sacrificial Doll
I’d like to try Oden JuiceNov. 6Talk to the Friendly Student in Gekkoukan High. Go to Kyoto and pick up a Durian Soda, Jumbo Juice, and V6 from the Godaigo Inn. Trade and pay 5,000 yen to the Friendly Student for Oden Juice.Winter Uniform
Bring me my Christmas presentNov. 6Dec. 25Find the Thank You Note after saving someone in Tartarus. Show this to the Eccentric Man in Iwatodai Strip Mall for the Santa Hat. Give this to Elizabeth.Three Ruby
Fusion Series 10: Tower MasakadoComplete Request #87Fuse Bishamontent, Jikokuten, Koumokuten, and Zouchouten for Masakado. Use the Charge Skill Card to get a Masakado Charge Persona.Two Nihil White Models
Defeat the Shadow of the VoidNov. 6Defeat the Shadow of the Void at Monad Passage on Tartarus floor 255.Dead Moon’s Husk
Take out the ultimate adversaryNov. 6Defeat Elizabeth by entering the final door in Monad Passage on New Game Plus.Omnipotent Orb
There isn't a rush. Take your time to enjoy each side quest in Persona 3 Reload. Screenshot by Dot Esports

December Requests

Request nameUnlock dateDeadlineHow to completeReward
Retrieve the progress reportDec. 4Found on Tartarus 226th floor.150,000 yen
Create a Persona with Auto-MarakuDec. 4Complete Yukari Social Link and fuse Cybele Lovers Persona. Auto-Maraku is learnt at level 70.Debilitator Sutra
Bring me a Dojigiri YasutsunaDec. 4Head to Harabah floor 212 and unlock a chest using three Twilight Fragments.AS Refined Material

January Requests

Request nameUnlock dateDeadlineHow to completeReward
Bring me a Tonbo-kiriJan. 1Purchase the Tonbo-kiri in Mayoido Antiques, Paulownia Mall. Requires one Prime Nihil Blade, five Diamonds, and two Gold Quartz.Two Nihil Black Model
Bring me Bloody ButtonJan. 1Defeat the Reaper to get the Bloody Button.Divine Pillar
