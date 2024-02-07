All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload

We cannot blame you if you get distracted while completing the long list of Elizabeth Requests as you ascend through the Tartarus tower in Persona 3 Reload, especially considering she throws so many strange ones your way.
You must defeat The Priestess in the Tartarus tower to unlock Elizabeth’s Requests. These are side quests that give you cosmetics, materials, money, and other rewards. Elizabeth Requests can have deadlines, giving you a restricted amount of time to complete. Some Requests follow others and are only unlocked by completing a specific Request.
Here is every Elizabeth Request in Persona 3 Reload, in chronological order.
May Requests
Request name
Unlock date
Deadline
How to complete
Reward
Bring me a muscle drink
May. 10
–
Go to Aohige Pharmacy and purchase for 1,000 yen.
Five Soul Drops
Retrieve the first old document
May. 10
–
Found on Tartarus floor 22.
10,000 yen
Shadow hunting milestone
May. 10
–
Defeat 100 Shadows
Three Cure Waters
Treasure hunting milestone
May. 10
–
Open 50 treasure chests
Two Snuff Souls
Create a Persona that’s level 13 or above
May. 10
–
–
Three Bufula Gems
Create a Persona with Kouha
May. 10
–
Fuse Valkyrie and Archangel
Fierce Sutra
Bring me a Juzumaru sword
Complete Request #2
–
Found in Arqa or Thebel in treasure chests that require three Twilight Fragments to open.
Makouha Skill Card
Experiment with fortunetelling
May. 10
–
Ask a fortune teller about rare Shadows in Tartarus in Club Escapade.
Three Speed Incense
I’d like to try all kinds of drinks
May. 10
–
Find 12 different drinks from the vending machines at Dorm, Iwatodai Station, Port Island Station, and Iwatodai Strip Mall.
Get four Super Cat Food from Aohige Pharmacy, head to Port Island for the cat and feed it on four separate days.
Male Summer Garb
Bring me a Christmas star
July. 9
Aug. 4
Speak to Fuuka in the dorm at night.
Jack’s Globes
I wish to feel the ocean
July. 9
–
Go to Yakushima Beach (July 20) and bring back either Strange Seaweed, Pretty Seashell, Small Crab, or Yakushima Wood for Elizabeth.
Five Amethysts
August Requests
Request name
Unlock date
Deadline
How to complete
Reward
Retieve the fifth old document
Aug. 8
–
Found on Tartarus floor 118
50,000 yen
Shadow hunting milestone five
Complete Request #31
–
Defeat 600 Shadows
Two Bead Chains
Treasure hunting milestone four
Complete Request #20
–
Open 200 treasure chests
Two Precious Eggs
Persona Fusion milestone three
Aug. 8
–
Fuse Personas 50 times
Five Twilight Fragments
Create a Persona that’s level 38 or above
Aug. 8
–
–
Marionette
Perform King & I
Aug. 8
–
Create Black Frost by fusing Jack Frost, Jack-o’-Lantern, and King Frost.
Three Guard Incense II
Bring me an Outenta Mitsuyo
Aug. 8
–
Find a Outenta Mitsuyo Sword in Yabbashah.
Multi-Target Boost Skill Card
I’d like to try a home-cooked meal
Aug. 8
–
Cook with someone in the kitchen inside the dorm.
Legendary Cleaver
I’d like to see a mysterious potato
Aug. 8
–
Grow a Tarakaja Potato on the dorm rooftop.
Ergotite Shard
Attempt a hundred shrine visits
Aug. 8
–
Go to Monetary Offering Shrine at the Naganaki Shrine three times for the 500-Yen Bill.
Lime Swimwear
I’d like to see proof of a bond
Aug. 8
–
Reach max level on any Social Link.
Space Badge
Look for a drink with my name
Aug. 8
–
Go to Que Sera Sera bar in Port Station Island for a Queen Elizabeth bottle.
AS Generic Matierla
I’d like to try Aojiru
Aug. 8
–
Trade a Vintage Yagen for the Aohige Aojiru at the Pharmacy. Get the Yagen from the Antique Store for Turquoise and two Topaz.
Eight Twilight Fragments
I wish to become a straw millionaire
Aug. 8
Aug. 31
Trade Bandage Wrap with the Fierce Looking Delinquent in Station Outskirts. Then trade the now obtained Student Handbook for the Irresistible Catnip by interacting with the Flustered Student in Port Island Station. Finally, trade the Catnip for the Cat Ear Headband by seeing the Cat-Loving Boy at Iwatodai Strip Mall.
20 Turquoise
September Requests
Request name
Unlock date
Deadline
How to complete
Reward
Retrieve the sixth old document
Sep. 10
–
Found on Tartarus floor 144
70,000 yen
Shadow hunting milestone six
Complete Request #46
–
Defeat 800 Shadows.
Soma
Create a Persona that’s level 46 or above
Sep. 10
–
–
Two Atrophying Sutra
Fusion Series four: Lovers Titania
Sep. 10
–
Fuse Black Frost with Throne to make Titania.
Male Uniform
Fusion Series five: Magician Rangda
Sep. 10Sep. 10
–
Fuse Titania with Sarasvati for Rangda. Have a high Magician Social Link or level up Rangda to level 54.
