All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload

We cannot blame you if you get distracted while completing the long list of Elizabeth Requests as you ascend through the Tartarus tower in Persona 3 Reload, especially considering she throws so many strange ones your way.

Here are all the Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload: Elizabeth Requests, listed

Visit Elizabeth in the Velvet Room to hand her items relevant to her Request. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must defeat The Priestess in the Tartarus tower to unlock Elizabeth’s Requests. These are side quests that give you cosmetics, materials, money, and other rewards. Elizabeth Requests can have deadlines, giving you a restricted amount of time to complete. Some Requests follow others and are only unlocked by completing a specific Request.

Here is every Elizabeth Request in Persona 3 Reload, in chronological order.

May Requests

Request name Unlock date Deadline How to complete Reward Bring me a muscle drink May. 10 – Go to Aohige Pharmacy and purchase for 1,000 yen. Five Soul Drops Retrieve the first old document May. 10 – Found on Tartarus floor 22. 10,000 yen Shadow hunting milestone May. 10 – Defeat 100 Shadows Three Cure Waters Treasure hunting milestone May. 10 – Open 50 treasure chests Two Snuff Souls Create a Persona that’s level 13 or above May. 10 – – Three Bufula Gems Create a Persona with Kouha May. 10 – Fuse Valkyrie and Archangel Fierce Sutra Bring me a Juzumaru sword Complete Request #2 – Found in Arqa or Thebel in treasure chests that require three Twilight Fragments to open. Makouha Skill Card Experiment with fortunetelling May. 10 – Ask a fortune teller about rare Shadows in Tartarus in Club Escapade. Three Speed Incense I’d like to try all kinds of drinks May. 10 – Find 12 different drinks from the vending machines at Dorm, Iwatodai Station, Port Island Station, and Iwatodai Strip Mall. Media Skill Card I’d like to try a beef bowl Complete Request #1 – Read the Umiushi Fan Book at the Net Café and head to Umiushi in Iwatodai Strip Mall to purchase the bowl for 300 yen. Male Uniforms Please prevail in the Big Eater Challenge Complete Request #9 – Complete the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger at night. Select “look away from burgers,” “eat without stopping,” and “imagine something sour.” Three Twilight Fragment Bring me Pine Resin May. 10 June. 6 In the evening, talk to Yukari in the dorms for a Pine Resin. Toy Bow Bring me a handheld game console May. 10 June. 6 In the evening, speak to Junpei at the dorms. Pixel Vest Retrieve the second old document May. 10 – Found on Tartarus floor 43. 20,000 yen Shadow hunting milestone two Complete Request #3 – Defeat 200 Shadows Three Umugii Waters Treasure hunting milestone two Complete Request #4 – Open 100 treasure chests Two Chewing Souls Fusion Series one: Emperor Oberon May. 10 – Get Oberon by fusing Limin or Neko Shogun with Unicorn. Level up the Persona to level 17 to unlock Mazio. Female Uniforms

Go to the menu and select Quest to check for any new Elizabeth Requests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

June Requests

Request name Unlock date Deadline How to complete Reward I’d like to be gifted a bouquet of flowers June. 13 – Buy a Rose Bouquet (2,000 yen) at the Rafflesia in Port Island Station. Female Winter Garb I want Jack Frost dolls Complete Request #18 – Get three dolls at the Crane Game in Paulownia Mall on Saturdays. Three Twilight Fragments Bring me some potent medicine June. 13 – Get the medicine from the nurses’ office. Steel Pipe Retrieve the third old document June. 13 – Found on Tartarus floor 69. 30,000 yen Shadow hunting milestone three June. 13 – Defeat 300 Shadows. Three Beads Persona Fusion milestone June. 13 – Fuse Personas a total of 20 times. Five Twilight Fragments Create a Persona that’s level 23 or above June. 13 – – Sugar Key Fusion Series two: Chariot Mithras June. 13 – Fuse Chariot with Oberon and Tam Lin for a Mithras. Level up to 26 using the Chariot Social Link. Male Winter Garb Bring me an Onimaru Kunitsuna June. 13 – Find in locked chest on floor 54 in Arqa. Crit Rate Boost Skill Card Bring me a triangular sword June. 13 July. 5 Talk to Mitsuru at night in the dorms to get the Fencing Epee. Gallant Sneakers Bring me a protein not for pros June. 13 July. 5 Talk to Akihiko at night in the dorms to get the Amateur Protein. Spiked Bat I want to look fashionable June. 13 July. 5 Get the Black Quartz in Arqa from the Lustful Snake, trade this for the Designer Glasses in Club Escapade. Five Power Incense I

July Requests

Request name Unlock date Deadline How to complete Reward Retrieve the fourth old document July. 9 – Found on Tartarus floor 92. 40,000 yen Shadow hunting milestone four Complete Request #22 – Defeat 450 Shadows. Two Kamimusubi Water Treasure hunting milestone three Complete Request #16 – Open 150 treasure chests. Six Snuff Souls Persona Fusion milestone two Complete Request #23 – Fuse Personas 35 times. Five Twilight Fragments Create a Persona with Torrent Shot July. 9 – Fuse a Mokoi with Lamia to get a Matador. Torrent Shot is obtained at level 22. Three Attack Mirrors Fusion Series three: Hermit Mothman July. 9 – Get the Vibrant Feather from the level 82 boss in Tartarus. Fuse Mothman with Agilao. Maid Outfit Defeat a rare Shadow one July. 9 – Defeat rare Shadow found in Yabbashah. Seven Onyx Traverse the Monad Passage July. 9 – Beat the bosses in Monad Passage after completing the 80th floor. Black Sword I want to eat some chilled taiyaki July. 9 – Buy Lukewarm Taiyaki for 200 yen at the school and refrigerate overnight in the dorm. Nihil Cloth Let me hear music unique to Gekkoukan July. 9 – Get Gekkoukan Boogie from the PA Room in school. Female Uniforms I’d like to see a pair of Max Safety Shoes July. 9 – Buy from Tanaka Commodities on July 12. Three Twilight Fragments Bring me the mysterious person’s autograph July. 9 – Reach Hermit Social Link level four for Tanaka to spawn in Paulownia Mall. Nihil Blade Please feed the cat July. 9 – Get four Super Cat Food from Aohige Pharmacy, head to Port Island for the cat and feed it on four separate days. Male Summer Garb Bring me a Christmas star July. 9 Aug. 4 Speak to Fuuka in the dorm at night. Jack’s Globes I wish to feel the ocean July. 9 – Go to Yakushima Beach (July 20) and bring back either Strange Seaweed, Pretty Seashell, Small Crab, or Yakushima Wood for Elizabeth. Five Amethysts

Remember to check for possible deadlines on Elizabeth’s Requests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

August Requests

Request name Unlock date Deadline How to complete Reward Retieve the fifth old document Aug. 8 – Found on Tartarus floor 118 50,000 yen Shadow hunting milestone five Complete Request #31 – Defeat 600 Shadows Two Bead Chains Treasure hunting milestone four Complete Request #20 – Open 200 treasure chests Two Precious Eggs Persona Fusion milestone three Aug. 8 – Fuse Personas 50 times Five Twilight Fragments Create a Persona that’s level 38 or above Aug. 8 – – Marionette Perform King & I Aug. 8 – Create Black Frost by fusing Jack Frost, Jack-o’-Lantern, and King Frost. Three Guard Incense II Bring me an Outenta Mitsuyo Aug. 8 – Find a Outenta Mitsuyo Sword in Yabbashah. Multi-Target Boost Skill Card I’d like to try a home-cooked meal Aug. 8 – Cook with someone in the kitchen inside the dorm. Legendary Cleaver I’d like to see a mysterious potato Aug. 8 – Grow a Tarakaja Potato on the dorm rooftop. Ergotite Shard Attempt a hundred shrine visits Aug. 8 – Go to Monetary Offering Shrine at the Naganaki Shrine three times for the 500-Yen Bill. Lime Swimwear I’d like to see proof of a bond Aug. 8 – Reach max level on any Social Link. Space Badge Look for a drink with my name Aug. 8 – Go to Que Sera Sera bar in Port Station Island for a Queen Elizabeth bottle. AS Generic Matierla I’d like to try Aojiru Aug. 8 – Trade a Vintage Yagen for the Aohige Aojiru at the Pharmacy. Get the Yagen from the Antique Store for Turquoise and two Topaz. Eight Twilight Fragments I wish to become a straw millionaire Aug. 8 Aug. 31 Trade Bandage Wrap with the Fierce Looking Delinquent in Station Outskirts. Then trade the now obtained Student Handbook for the Irresistible Catnip by interacting with the Flustered Student in Port Island Station. Finally, trade the Catnip for the Cat Ear Headband by seeing the Cat-Loving Boy at Iwatodai Strip Mall. 20 Turquoise

September Requests

Request name Unlock date Deadline How to complete Reward Retrieve the sixth old document Sep. 10 – Found on Tartarus floor 144 70,000 yen Shadow hunting milestone six Complete Request #46 – Defeat 800 Shadows. Soma Create a Persona that’s level 46 or above Sep. 10 – – Two Atrophying Sutra Fusion Series four: Lovers Titania Sep. 10 – Fuse Black Frost with Throne to make Titania. Male Uniform Fusion Series five: Magician Rangda Sep. 10Sep. 10 – Fuse Titania with Sarasvati for Rangda. Have a high Magician Social Link or level up Rangda to level 54. Female Summer Garb Defeat a rare Shadow two Sep. 10 – Find the rare Shadow in Tziah. Topaz Bring me an Ote-gine Sep. 10 – Find the weapon in Tziah boss floor. Quality Nihil Ore Bring me a giant, creepy doll Sep. 10 – Get the Anatomical Model from the Science Lab in Gekkoukan High. Quality Nihil Blade Find me a beautiful tile Sep. 10 Use the tile tile for Request #92 Win Rock, Paper, Scissors at Mahjong Parlor Red Hawk in Port Island Station. Scrub Brush Bring me a fruit knife Sep. 10 Oct. 2 Speak to Aragaki at night in the dorm. Bus Stop Sign Bring me oil Sep. 10 Oct. 2 Speak to Aigis at night in the dorm. Rocket Punch

Some Requests are specific to trips you can go on. Don’t forget to check for these Requests as you can easily miss them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

October Requests

Request name Unlock date Deadline How to complete Reward Retrieve the seventh old document Oct. 6 – Found on Tartarus floor 172. 90,000 yen Fusion Series six: Strength Siegfried Oct. 6 – Fuse a Siegfried and use Endure Skill Card. Sky Sundress Fusion Series seven: Hierophant Daisoujou Oct. 6 – Get a Regenerate III Skill Card from Mayoido Antiwues in Paulownia Mall, and fuse Daisoujou with Hariti and Suzaku. Blue Shorts Bring me a Mikazuka Munechika Oct. 6 – Purchase from Mayoido Antiques for a Qualoty Nihil Blade, three Emeralds, and two Silver Quartz. Endure Skill Card I’d like to try sushi Oct. 6 – With max level Academics, go to the Inari Shrine at the Naganaki Shrine to get the Inari Sushi. Ergotite Chunk Bring me a Sengoku-era Helm Oct. 6 – Go to the Faculty Office seven times and talk to Mr Ono each time to get the Kanetsugu’s Helm on the seventh visit. Seven Twilight Fragments Bring me a glasses wipe Oct. 6 Nov. 1 Talk to Ikutsuki at the dorms. Three Garnet I’d like to walk around Paulownia Mall Oct. 6 – Show Elizabeth around the Paulownia Mall. Small Cheongsam I’d like to visit Iwatodai Station Oct. 6 – Show Elizabeth Iwatodai Station. Book of the Ancients I’d like to visit Naganaki Shrine Complete 50 Requests – Show Elizabeth Naganaki Shrine. Vitality Sash I’d like to visit Gekkoukan High Complete 70 Requests – Show Elizabeth Gekkoukan High. Sorcerer’s Mask

November Requests

Request name Unlock date Deadline How to complete Reward I’d like to visit your room Complete 80 Requests – Show Elizabeth your dorm room. Tyrant’s Horn Retrieve the last old document Nov. 6 – Found on Tarturus floor 198 120,000 yen Create a Persona with Tempest Slash Nov. 6 – Found on Tarturus floor 226 150,000 yen Fusion Series eight: Death Alice Nov. 6 – After reaching level 68, fuse Lilim, Pixie, Narcissus, and Titania for Alice. Maid Outfit Fusion Series nine: Fool Loki Nov. 6 – Reach max level on Fool Social Link and fuse Succubus and Seth for Loki. Masakados Defeat a Greed Shadow Nov. 6 – Get the Gold Medal from the Greed Shadow in Harabah. Life Aid Skill Card Bring me a Rai Kunimitsu Nov. 6 – Find in locked chests in Harabah. Prime Nihil ore Go clean a restroom Nov. 6 – Clean the restroom in the Port Island Station. Maid Outfit Go water the flowers Complete Request #75 – Water the flowers on the Gekkoukan High rooftop. Maid Outfit Bring me food for a furry friend Nov. 6 Nov. 30 Talk to Koromaru at night in the dorms. Three Bones Bring me a Featherman R action figure Complete Request #90 Nov. 30 Talk to Amada at night in the dorms. Sacrificial Doll I’d like to try Oden Juice Nov. 6 – Talk to the Friendly Student in Gekkoukan High. Go to Kyoto and pick up a Durian Soda, Jumbo Juice, and V6 from the Godaigo Inn. Trade and pay 5,000 yen to the Friendly Student for Oden Juice. Winter Uniform Bring me my Christmas present Nov. 6 Dec. 25 Find the Thank You Note after saving someone in Tartarus. Show this to the Eccentric Man in Iwatodai Strip Mall for the Santa Hat. Give this to Elizabeth. Three Ruby Fusion Series 10: Tower Masakado Complete Request #87 – Fuse Bishamontent, Jikokuten, Koumokuten, and Zouchouten for Masakado. Use the Charge Skill Card to get a Masakado Charge Persona. Two Nihil White Models Defeat the Shadow of the Void Nov. 6 – Defeat the Shadow of the Void at Monad Passage on Tartarus floor 255. Dead Moon’s Husk Take out the ultimate adversary Nov. 6 – Defeat Elizabeth by entering the final door in Monad Passage on New Game Plus. Omnipotent Orb

There isn’t a rush. Take your time to enjoy each side quest in Persona 3 Reload. Screenshot by Dot Esports

December Requests

Request name Unlock date Deadline How to complete Reward Retrieve the progress report Dec. 4 – Found on Tartarus 226th floor. 150,000 yen Create a Persona with Auto-Maraku Dec. 4 – Complete Yukari Social Link and fuse Cybele Lovers Persona. Auto-Maraku is learnt at level 70. Debilitator Sutra Bring me a Dojigiri Yasutsuna Dec. 4 – Head to Harabah floor 212 and unlock a chest using three Twilight Fragments. AS Refined Material

January Requests