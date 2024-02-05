Persona 3 Reload: How to Fuse King Frost

Persona 3 Reload brings some of the most charming Personas in the franchise: the Jack Frost dynasty. Jack Frost, Jack-o’-Lantern, King Frost, and even Black Frost are back in the remake.

King Frost is a good option if you’re looking to cover an Ice weakness. Mitsuru in the party is enough to make sure you have at least one person with this element in their arsenal. But since the main character can have a dozen Personas, it’s handy to have him as your ticket into higher-powered Frost spells like Bufula and Mabufula. Here’s how you can fuse King Frost in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload King Frost requirements

To make King Frost, you need the Sugar Key, available after completing one of Elizabeth’s requests. The Velvet Room concierge wants three Jack Frost dolls, which you can easily get from the crane machine in Paulownia Mall. It’s much easier than finding a fashionable item or collecting 12 drinks for her.

The crane machine is just outside the arcade. Play on it until you win a prize, which took us two attempts each. Get three Jack Frost dolls and bring them to Elizabeth to unlock the Sugar Key. Once you have this, you can get into the scientific part of making King Frost: mixing Personas.

What Personas do you need to fuse King Frost?

Here are a few Persona fusions we can use to make King Frost:

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leanan Sidhe (Empress) + Power (Justice)

Lamia (Hermit) + Matador (Strength) (thanks, Siliconera)

(thanks, Siliconera) Legion (Fool) + Mithras (Chariot) We got Leanan Sidhe by mixing Tam Lin with Gurulu. We got Power by mixing Naga with Fortuna. We got Lamia from Leanan Sidhe and Zouchouten. We got Matador from Berith and Take-Minataka. We made Legion from Unicorn and Zouchouten. We made Mithras from Tam Lin and Jack-o’-Lantern

+

Because of how fusion works in Persona 3 Reload, you can make King Frost by mixing Personas that would normally result in an Emperor Arcana. There are plenty of options for this, though, and you can experiment with the Compendium in your Velvet Room. Don’t forget to save your game before you experiment.