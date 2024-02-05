Category:
Persona 3 Reload: How to Fuse King Frost

Pedro Peres
Published: Feb 5, 2024 01:11 pm
An image of the protagonist from Persona 3 Reload.
Image via ATLUS

Persona 3 Reload brings some of the most charming Personas in the franchise: the Jack Frost dynasty. Jack Frost, Jack-o’-Lantern, King Frost, and even Black Frost are back in the remake.

King Frost is a good option if you’re looking to cover an Ice weakness. Mitsuru in the party is enough to make sure you have at least one person with this element in their arsenal. But since the main character can have a dozen Personas, it’s handy to have him as your ticket into higher-powered Frost spells like Bufula and Mabufula. Here’s how you can fuse King Frost in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload King Frost requirements

To make King Frost, you need the Sugar Key, available after completing one of Elizabeth’s requests. The Velvet Room concierge wants three Jack Frost dolls, which you can easily get from the crane machine in Paulownia Mall. It’s much easier than finding a fashionable item or collecting 12 drinks for her.

The crane machine is just outside the arcade. Play on it until you win a prize, which took us two attempts each. Get three Jack Frost dolls and bring them to Elizabeth to unlock the Sugar Key. Once you have this, you can get into the scientific part of making King Frost: mixing Personas.

What Personas do you need to fuse King Frost?

Here are a few Persona fusions we can use to make King Frost:

King Frost's fusion screen in Persona 3 Reload
Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Leanan Sidhe (Empress) + Power (Justice)
  • Lamia (Hermit) + Matador (Strength) (thanks, Siliconera)
  • Legion (Fool) + Mithras (Chariot)
    • We got Leanan Sidhe by mixing Tam Lin with Gurulu.
    • We got Power by mixing Naga with Fortuna.
    • We got Lamia from Leanan Sidhe and Zouchouten.
    • We got Matador from Berith and Take-Minataka.
    • We made Legion from Unicorn and Zouchouten.
    • We made Mithras from Tam Lin and Jack-o’-Lantern

Because of how fusion works in Persona 3 Reload, you can make King Frost by mixing Personas that would normally result in an Emperor Arcana. There are plenty of options for this, though, and you can experiment with the Compendium in your Velvet Room. Don’t forget to save your game before you experiment.

Read Article How to find Potent Medicine for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 promotional image showing Fuuka.
How to find Potent Medicine for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Fleetfooted Cavalry weakness
The party engaging Fleetfooted Cavalry
Persona 3 Reload: Fleetfooted Cavalry weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload vs. Granblue Fantasy: Relink: Which should you play?
A promotional image of the male protagonist from Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload vs. Granblue Fantasy: Relink: Which should you play?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Enslaved Beast weakness
The party fight an Enslaved Beast, a black lion with a ball and chain.
Persona 3 Reload: Enslaved Beast weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Are Kendo Club and Swimming Club in Persona 3 Reload?
How to improve the Academics skill in Persona 3 Reload
Are Kendo Club and Swimming Club in Persona 3 Reload?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 5, 2024
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.