How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload

In Persona 3 Reload, request #9 on Elizabeth’s list of quests tasks you with collecting 12 different drinks from vending machines. To complete this quest, you need to find at least four vending machines, and know how to get all the drinks out of them.

It might sound simple, but this can be (by far) the most complicated of Elizabeth’s early-game requests. Finding the vending machines is difficult enough, but then it turns out that one of them is malfunctioning, and actually getting all the drinks out of it is a whole mini-quest in itself.

All vending machine locations in Persona 3 Reload

The easiest vending machine to find is in the 2F Hallway at the student dorm, almost right outside your own room.

The easiest vending machine to find is in the 2F Hallway at the student dorm, almost right outside your own room. It sells Cielo Mist, SoBay, and Mad Bull.

There's another vending machine in the 3F Hallway of the student dorm, directly above the first one.

There’s another vending machine in the 3F Hallway of the student dorm, directly above the first one. You’d think this would be easy, but it’s actually the one that took me a long time to discover, as there’s not generally much reason to come up here. It sells Starvicks, Cylon Tea, and Aguafeena.

Another easy-to-spot vending machine is on Iwatodai Strip Mall 3F, right outside the Net cafe.

Another easy-to-spot vending machine is on Iwatodai Strip Mall 3F, right outside the Net cafe. This one sells Nastea, BauerBar, and Fountain Dew.

There's a vending machine at Port Island Station between the Flower Shop and the Screen Shot cinema.

There’s a vending machine at Port Island Station between the Flower Shop and the Screen Shot cinema. This one sells Dr. Salt, Moonkist, and 1 Up, so if you’ve bought all the drinks from the machines listed so far, you’ve got enough to complete the quest. Unfortunately, I didn’t find the Port Island vending machine until after I’d completed this quest the hard way. You see, there is one more vending machine…

The fifth and final vending machine is at Iwatodai Station, to the right of the escalators.

The fifth and final vending machine is at Iwatodai Station, to the right of the escalators. This one sells the same drinks as the 2F student dorm Hallway machine, plus three others: 4biotic Pack, Definitely Lemonade, and Happiness Water. But if you check this machine before you complete the related mini-quest, then those last three will be listed as Sold Out, which brings me to the next part of this guide.

How to get the Sold Out drinks in Persona 3 Reload

To get the Sold Out drinks, follow these steps:

To get the Sold Out drinks, follow these steps:

Increase your Courage stat to level 2, Ordinary. Just keep falling asleep in class, going to karaoke, and eating Mystery Burgers until it levels up.

Go to Club Escapade at the Paulownia Mall and speak to the Suspicious Man sitting alone near one of the speakers. Buy the Iwatodai Forum Note from him.

This is a very complicated way of going about buying some frickin’ soda. Screenshot by Dot Esports