How to create a Mothman with Agilao in Persona 3 Reload

Easier than we thought.
Pedro Peres
Feb 7, 2024
Igor, Elizabeth, and the Protagonist within the Velvet Room.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tinkering around with Personas is half the fun in Persona 3 Reload, and Elizabeth is giving you more fuel for your mad experiments. The Velvet Room concierge wants you to make a Mothman with Agilao for Request 35, and it’s simpler than it may seem.

After creating an Oberon with Mazio, Elizabeth has more to ask of you. Now, she wants a Mothman with Agilao, which follows a similar principle. Though you could just level Oberon, you’re gonna have to bring your own Agilao for this fusion.

To finish this Elizabeth request, you’ll need a few lower-level Personas and a bit of progress in the Chariot Social Link. Here’s what we used to wrap up the Fusion Series No. 3 request with Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload.

How to complete Elizabeth Request 35: Hermit Mothman in Persona 3 Reload

We found two reliable ways of making a Mothman with Agilao in Persona 3 Reload.

  • Sati (Magician) + Shiisa (Hierophant)
    • Sati has Agilao from the get-go and can be obtained from Shuffle Time in the top half of Yabbashah, while Shiisa drops from the lower part.
    • You can fuse a Shiisa using Oberon and Lamia or Naga and Yamata-no-Orochi.
  • Mithras (Chariot) + Genbu (Temperance)
    • Mithras learns Agilao at level 25 and is easy to fuse, and Genbu can drop from Shuffle Time in the upper part of Yabbashah. This will also take care of request No. 25, which is to make a Mithras at level 26 or higher.

Sati and Shiisa may be simpler if you’re at a higher level, which will let you roam Tartarus and obtain the Personas you need as you explore.

If you’re doing the second method, don’t try to get a Mithras from Shuffle Time. We want to leverage the bonus experience from the Chariot Social Link, since Mithras starts at level 24 and learns Agilao at level 25. What you have on Genbu is somewhat irrelevant for the request, since Mithras is the important part.

A Mothman with Agilao for Elizabeth's Request.
The hard part, shockingly, isn’t the Agilao. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We fused Mithras by pairing Leanan Sidhe and Forneus. These two cheap Personas can drop from Shuffle Time in earlier floors, or you can buy them off the Compendium without making a dent in your wallet. This should give you a Mithras that will get some XP from the Chariot Social Link, pushing you to level 25 and letting you learn Agilao. We had Chariot at rank four, which pushed our Mithras to level 27, so you can get away with less than that.

From there, we took that Mithras and fused it alongside a Genbu, which we made from Berith + Eligor. Berith is cheap and Eligor drops from Shuffle Time in the top half of Tartarus’ third block, Yabbashah.

Fusing Mithras with Genbu gave us a Mothman, which inherited Agilao from Mithras. This let us complete Elizabeth’s request easily, and we also got a Mothman with quite a bunch of bonus XP thanks to the Hermit Social Link.

