Persona 3 Reload: Kazushi Miyamoto (Chariot) Social Link guide

There are multiple Social Links that you need to work your way through as you play Persona 3 Reload. One of the earlier ones you unlock is for Kazushi Miyamoto, who’s on the track team and has the Chariot Arcana.

How Social Links work in Persona 3 Reload is you need to go out of your way to spend time with these characters. When spending time with them, there are certain choices you can make to create a deeper bond with these characters, which is important to progress their story, giving you the chance to unlock stronger Persona during the Dark Hour. It’s easy to miss out on these choices, and we’re here to ensure you get each. This is our guide on how to complete Kazushi Miyamoto’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

How to unlock Kazushi Miyamoto Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Spend time with Kazushi Miyamoto on the track team.

You need to unlock Kazushi Miyamoto before progressing through his Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. The only thing you have to do is join the track team after school, which you can do by making your way to the gym and signing up.

After you’ve joined the track team, Kazushi appears in the back of your homeroom, and you can speak with him whenever you want to spend time with him and the track team. Before you agree to do this, make sure you have a Persona associated with the Chariot, giving you increased points to grow your bond with him in Persona 3 Reload, similar to when you spend time with Maiko Oohashi.

All Kazushi Miyamoto Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload

You can only spend time with Kazushi on certain days of the week. He’s free on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. However, he won’t be available during exams. You should see his Social Link card hovering above his head whenever you want to hang out with him.

To make sure you maximize your team with Kazushi, you have to pick the correct options to grow your relationship. This should be the same for every playthrough, and again, make sure to have a Chariot Persona on you. You can always visit Elizabeth in the Velvet Room at Paulownia Mall to grab one before you head out.

At Rank 1

My side is killing me … I might’ve overdone it. “Toughen up!”

You don’t even look tired. What kind of training regimen do you have? Any option



At Rank 2

It’s just my anemia’s acting up “Are you going to be okay?”

I tried medicine, I tried wrapping it, but the pain won’t stop “Will it heal?”



At Rank 3

What’s up? I was just gonna sneak into practice. Any option

She made the appointment without telling me, so there was nothing I could do. “That really sucks.”



At Rank 4

I keep running into you at the weirdest times “Back from the hospital?”

Dammit! I can’t “Take my shoulder!”



At Rank 5

Well, I just want to win, so i have to practice “Show some guts, man”

I promised to be the number one athlete in Japan. “Why go so far?”

So I have to win this meet to make it to nationals “What about your knee?”



At Rank 6

I know you didn’t say anything. I think he can tell something’s up. “How’s your knee?”

Otherwise, I won’t be able to keep my promise to my nephew. “You have to get tougher.”



At Rank 7

You must know what’s going on. “…”



At Rank 8

I’m sure you love lugging all this dead weight around, huh? “I don’t mind at all.”



At Rank 9