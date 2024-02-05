Persona 3 Reload: Maiko (Hanged) Social Link guide

Social Links are one of the keys to becoming stronger in Persona 3 Reload. The Girl at the Shrine, Maiko Oohashi, represents the Hanged Social Link, one of the dozens you can find in the game.

The Hanged Man Major Arcana is a fitting choice for Maiko. This card commonly takes on the meaning of a sacrifice for a greater good, though that sacrifice may come from personal reflection and usually involves giving up something, according to the Waite tarot.

We were intrigued by her story and where it was going, but we also just wanted to get Inugami out of our party so we could make room for better Personas. Here are our answers for the Maiko Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

Unlocking the Maiko Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Starting on May 6, you can start trying to befriend Maiko, though you’ll have to bribe her with snacks first. Stop at Octopia, the takoyaki stand at Iwatodai Strip Mall, and grab a Weird Takoyaki. From there, cross the street into Iwotadai Station and buy a Mad Bull from the vending machine (truly a healthy meal for a child). Once that’s done, you can start progressing your connection to Maiko when she’s available.

Maiko’s Social Link is necessary if you want to unlock the Sun social link, with Akinari Kamiki. He appears at Naganaki Shrine on Sundays, though you’ll need at least Academics level four to start the Social Link. He will show up after you’ve reached rank three with Maiko, and if you’ve been studying for a certain redheaded third-year student, you may be close to his requirement already.

Maiko (Hanged) Social Link guide and answers

Maiko is only available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, so plan your schedule accordingly if you want to max out her Social Link quickly. Don’t forget to bring a Persona with a matching Arcana for more points with her. Inugami is a cheap, early-game option, available through a few different recipes or as a reward in the first part of Arqa.

The Hanged Arcana is a perfect representation of Maiko. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the answers we used to rank up Maiko’s Social Link to rank 10. While your answers may change, this is what got us to the max level. We’re using your Social Link level when you start the interaction as a base.

Starting the Social Link (gets you to rank one).

“ It’s your turn, okay? You get to pick ” Jungle gym.

”

At rank one:

My tummy’s grumbling! Can we go to Wilduck? Sure, let’s go.

Why would they get a divorce? Either choice



At rank two:

And who are you? I’m Maiko’s friend.

Do you think he’ll come home and see me? Don’t worry, he’ll be there.



At rank three:

They really do care about me! That’s great news! or Of course they care!



At rank four:

He’s so mean! It’s not fair! That’s awful.

Do they wish I would just disappear? They would never.



At rank five:

I made up my mind! I have to run away from home! It’s up to you.

I need lots of snacks, right? And… my insurance card? That should be enough.



At rank six:

She’s never done anything like this before! Either choice works.

If you have any idea where she is, I’m begging you to tell us. Maybe at the takoyaki stand.



At rank seven:

What do you want to get? Hamburgers.

It was sad, but I listened to the whole thing. Did I do good? You’re a good girl.

Who do you think I should pick? Your dad.



At rank eight:

Even if I’m gone… we’ll still be friends, right? Friends forever.



At rank nine (last interaction)

Do you think I’ll have a family of my own one day? I’m sure you will.

Can we get married? Sure.



The Hanged Man (or just Hanged in Persona 3 Reload) can describe Maiko’s situation perfectly. She’s in a bind due to her parents’ imminent divorce, almost as if she was hanging and waiting for answers. When the divorce is basically inevitable, she knows she’ll have to pick a side. She likes her father, but her mother doesn’t seem to be able to care for herself as well as Maiko’s father. The girl at the shrine ultimately decides to move in with her mother to help out, even though she’ll have to give up a lot to do so.