Persona 3 Reload Maiko: Food that’s round, hot, and soft location

Many characters you encounter in Persona 3 Reload have several requests for you to complete as you work your way through the story. Maiko, a young girl at the Naganaki Shrine, tells you she’s after a particular type of round, hot, and soft food.

Beyond a general description of the food, Maiko doesn’t give you any other details. You’re on your own to track this down somewhere in the city where you have to buy it and return it to her location to offer it to her. Thankfully, her description narrows down where you need to go. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the location of food that’s round, hot, and soft for Maiko in Persona 3 Reload.

Food that’s round, hot, and soft location for Maiko in Persona 3 Reload

Maiko is looking for you to get her takoyaki. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The food you need to find for Maiko is called Weird Takoyaki, and it only appears as an item you can purchase from the Iwatodai Station Strip Mall in Persona 3 Reload. You need to visit this location after school before evening to get access to the shop.

When you reach Iwatodia Strip Mall, on the right side of the area, there’s a shop called Octopia. There’s a distinct sign above it with bright lights, with a creative octopus holding a martini in one hand and a gun in the other. Approach the stall to ask for a serving of the takoyaki, which costs 400 yen. I’ve enjoyed takoyaki the few times I’ve had it, but given that it’s described as “weird,” I might question the ingredients that went into it. Regardless, it’s what Maiko wants, and all that matters is she’s happy with the food she eats.

After you have it, make your way back to Maiko and offer it to her. She’ll happily accept the food from you, bringing you a step closer to a closer friendship with her. You need to track down a second item, a drink Maiko describes as “mad and bitter.” Similar to the takoyaki, she doesn’t tell you exactly what she wants and leaves you to figure it out.

Once you’ve completed these tasks for her, this unlocks the Hanged Social Link, bringing you one step closer to completing every Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. There are a lot of them, which means you need to consistently be working on your Charm, Courage, and Academics while also making sure you take time out of your day to build your bond with these people, including Maiko.