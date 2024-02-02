Courage is one of the three Social Skills you have to manage in Persona 3 Reload. It’s a talent you must work on throughout your playthrough, independent of your character leveling up and participating in combat.
You improve your character’s Courage by participating in one of several activities in Persona 3 Reload, which take away from your overall day. You won’t be able to improve on Courage continuously, but you want to ensure you know the best ways to maintain and earn the highest amount while playing to access unique areas and unlock additional interactions with characters. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase Courage in Persona 3 Reload.
Best ways to improve Courage in Persona 3 Reload
Some of the best activities to improve your character’s Courage in Persona 3 Reload are scattered throughout town, and they become available when you’re not in class and before you enter Tartarus. You need to visit the many locations throughout the city, checking to see what you can do on any given day.
Not every activity raises your Courage, but there’s always an opportunity for you to raise one of your Social Skills, such as improving your Charm or Academics. It all comes down to selecting the correct activity, and there are multiple ways to increase your Courage. Thankfully, before accepting an activity, a brief description appears detailing the benefits you receive before you select. However, it’s not always displayed. For example, when you’re in class, sleeping and closing your eyes improves your Courage, and paying attention improves your Academics. It’s only mentioned once, and it’s easy to forget it.
When you choose any of these activities for your character in Persona 3 Reload, which goes for the Academics and Charm skills, this also advances time. This means you have to choose what days you’re increasing your Social Skills and what you want to prioritize. Not every activity is available daily, and searching around town to see what’s available and all the choices in front of you is important to optimize your time. This gives you the best chance to reach the maximum level for each Social Skill.
These are all the activities that you explore to improve your Courage in Persona 3 Reload.
|Persona 3 Reload Courage activity
|Where to find
|Chagall Café
|You can make your way to the Chagall Café at Paulownia Mall, where you can choose to work part-time. You spend your evening serving coffee, which not only increase your character’s Courage but increases their Charm, and you earn a modest paycheck.
|Falling asleep in class
|While you’re attending class, there’s the chance for you to select that your character pays attention to the lecture or falls asleep. When you choose to fall asleep, this increases your character’s Courage, but if you stay awake, you increase your Academics.
|Game Parade Arcade
|There’s a chance for a horror video game to be available at the Game Parade Arcade in the Paulownia Mall area. You can pay 3,000 Yen to play this game for the evening, increasing your Courage.
|Mandragora Karaoke
|Another option to increase your Courage is to visit the Mandragora Karaoke bar on the second floor of the Paulownia Mall area. You’ll pay 800 Yen to play Karaoke for the evening by yourself.
|Screen Shot Movie Theater
|Every so often, a movie plays at the Screen Shot Movie Theater on Port Island that directly increases your character’s Courage. If you visit the theater on the first floor, you can pay to participate in the activity for the evening. The type of Social Skill the movie improves is shown before you pay to watch it. You can also work here on Sundays.
|Wilduck Burger
|When visiting the Wilduck Burger restaurant at Iwatodai Station Strip Mall, they have a mystery burger for sale that you can eat, increasing your character’s Courage.