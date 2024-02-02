Courage is one of the three Social Skills you have to manage in Persona 3 Reload. It’s a talent you must work on throughout your playthrough, independent of your character leveling up and participating in combat.

You improve your character’s Courage by participating in one of several activities in Persona 3 Reload, which take away from your overall day. You won’t be able to improve on Courage continuously, but you want to ensure you know the best ways to maintain and earn the highest amount while playing to access unique areas and unlock additional interactions with characters. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase Courage in Persona 3 Reload.

Best ways to improve Courage in Persona 3 Reload

Check out the movie theater to watch movies to increase your Courage.

Some of the best activities to improve your character’s Courage in Persona 3 Reload are scattered throughout town, and they become available when you’re not in class and before you enter Tartarus. You need to visit the many locations throughout the city, checking to see what you can do on any given day.

Not every activity raises your Courage, but there’s always an opportunity for you to raise one of your Social Skills, such as improving your Charm or Academics. It all comes down to selecting the correct activity, and there are multiple ways to increase your Courage. Thankfully, before accepting an activity, a brief description appears detailing the benefits you receive before you select. However, it’s not always displayed. For example, when you’re in class, sleeping and closing your eyes improves your Courage, and paying attention improves your Academics. It’s only mentioned once, and it’s easy to forget it.

When you choose any of these activities for your character in Persona 3 Reload, which goes for the Academics and Charm skills, this also advances time. This means you have to choose what days you’re increasing your Social Skills and what you want to prioritize. Not every activity is available daily, and searching around town to see what’s available and all the choices in front of you is important to optimize your time. This gives you the best chance to reach the maximum level for each Social Skill.

These are all the activities that you explore to improve your Courage in Persona 3 Reload.