Your main character in Persona 3 Reload has several unique stats called Social Skills, and one is for Academics. You need to improve this skill as you progress through the main story, and this only happens through completing specific activities.
The way you level up your Academics skill is distinct, and you have to go out of your way to do it. It won’t happen through combat or leveling up your character. Instead, it’s through exploring the city, and you have to be mindful of how much you improve it while also not missing out on time-sensitive events. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase Academics in Persona 3 Reload.
Best ways to improve Academics in Persona 3 Reload
The activities you want to track down to improve your character’s Academics in Persona 3 Reload appear around town after school and before you enter Tartarus. You will find them throughout town, and checking out each one before making a decision is always a good idea.
Not every activity you can pick from improves your character’s Academics. They might increase one of the two other Social Skills: Charm or Courage. Luckily, before you choose to do any activity, there’s a brief description showing what Social Skill or Persona stat it increases before you accept it. You want to make sure you choose the correct ones because these are limited, and saying yes advances the timeline of Persona 3 Reload‘s campaign.
As you progress further in the campaign, special events and opportunities appear that you can only access with a high enough Social Skills level. This goes for Academics, Charm, or Courage, depending on the event. You might miss out on these moments if any of these stats are not high enough, preventing you from getting to the best parts of Persona 3 Reload or acquiring certain rewards. It’s important to maximize your time management to ensure you’re selecting the best options available, as not every activity is available daily.
These are all the ways you can improve your character’s Academics stat in Persona 3 Reload.
|Persona 3 Reload Academics activity
|Where to find
|Be Blue V
|The Be Blue V shop opens on July 26, and you can work there part-time, Mondays to Fridays. Not only does this increase your character’s Academics, but it also increases their Charm, and they earn a paycheck.
|Game Parade Arcade
|There is a quiz game you can choose to play at the Game Parade Arcade in Paulownia Mall. The game is called You’re the Answer, and you can play it for 3,000 Yen. The arcade switches out the games they’re featuring, and You’re The Answer won’t always appear.
|Monetary Offering at Naganaki Shrine
|After school, before it’s too dark, the Naganaki Shrine is open for you to visit. You can choose to make a monetary offering at the shrine, and it increases your Academics based on how much you offer. You can choose to offer 100, 1,000, or 10,000 Yen at a time.
|Screen Shot Movie Theater
|The Screen Shot Movie Theater at Port Island Station might have a movie playing that can increase your Academics. You must pay 1,500 Yen to see it for the afternoon. You can also work here on Sundays.
|Staying awake in class
|Every so often while at school, a teacher’s lesson has the chance to put your character to sleep. Choosing to stay awake increases your character’s Academics, but if you fall asleep, it improves their Courage.
|Studying at the library
|After school is over, it’s still open for a short time, and you can choose to make your way to the library on the first floor to study there.
|Studying at your desk
|You can interact with the desk inside your room at the Student Dormitory, where you can study. You can do this any time of the day, whenever you have the option to pick an activity.
|Wakatsu Kitchen
|When visiting the Iwatodai Station Strip Mall, there’s a restaurant called Wakatsu Kitchen. Eating there for the afternoon for 680 Yen increases your Academics.