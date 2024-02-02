Your main character in Persona 3 Reload has several unique stats called Social Skills, and one is for Academics. You need to improve this skill as you progress through the main story, and this only happens through completing specific activities.

Recommended Videos

The way you level up your Academics skill is distinct, and you have to go out of your way to do it. It won’t happen through combat or leveling up your character. Instead, it’s through exploring the city, and you have to be mindful of how much you improve it while also not missing out on time-sensitive events. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase Academics in Persona 3 Reload.

Best ways to improve Academics in Persona 3 Reload

Spend time studying at the library to improve Academics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The activities you want to track down to improve your character’s Academics in Persona 3 Reload appear around town after school and before you enter Tartarus. You will find them throughout town, and checking out each one before making a decision is always a good idea.

Not every activity you can pick from improves your character’s Academics. They might increase one of the two other Social Skills: Charm or Courage. Luckily, before you choose to do any activity, there’s a brief description showing what Social Skill or Persona stat it increases before you accept it. You want to make sure you choose the correct ones because these are limited, and saying yes advances the timeline of Persona 3 Reload‘s campaign.

As you progress further in the campaign, special events and opportunities appear that you can only access with a high enough Social Skills level. This goes for Academics, Charm, or Courage, depending on the event. You might miss out on these moments if any of these stats are not high enough, preventing you from getting to the best parts of Persona 3 Reload or acquiring certain rewards. It’s important to maximize your time management to ensure you’re selecting the best options available, as not every activity is available daily.

These are all the ways you can improve your character’s Academics stat in Persona 3 Reload.