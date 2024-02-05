There are multiple Persona fusions you can make as you play Persona 3 Reload, and they require specific combinations. One of the earlier ones you’ll come across is a request from Elizabeth for you to make an Oberon with Mazio.

Mazio is an Electric attack that Oberon can learn, which deals weak damage to all foes with a low chance of inflicting shock. Tracking down the correct combination can take a bit of time, and the only way to do this is to explore Tartarus and collect the right Persona. Here’s what you need to know about how to create Oberon with Mazio in Persona 3 Reload.

How to complete Elizabeth Request 16: Emperor Oberon in Persona 3 Reload

You can fuse two Personas together to create Oberon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple combinations you can make in Persona 3 Reload where Oberon is an outcome. My favorite combination you can do early is Slime with an Ara Mitama, which you should expect to see on the earlier floors shortly after you receive the request from Elizabeth.

If you’re struggling to find the Slime or the Ara Mitama, there are several other combinations you can try in Persona 3 Reload. These choices include a Slime with Zouchouten, a Lilim and the Unicorn, the Valkyrie and Onmoraki, or the Valkyrie and Jack Frost. For anyone who’s attempting to unlock the King Frost fusion, grabbing Jack Frost on the first 100 floors of Tartarus would be a good idea, even if you do it one time.

After you have Oberon in your Persona loadout, the next step is to get it to learn Mazio. Thankfully, Oberon is not required to learn Mazio through the Persona Fusion. Instead, it learns this ability when it reaches level 17, and if you use it several times in combat while exploring Tartarus, it should learn Mazio on its own. You can return to Elizabeth with your reward.

Future requests from Elizabeth that feature specific Persona combinations with certain attacks also follow these same rules. However, if you’d rather not wait, you can always give it the Mazio Skill Card if you’ve picked one up during your travels in Tartarus. There’s a chance you can receive this after completing a battle, and the Shuffle Time rewards appear.

You should receive your reward upon completing the request from Elizabeth. After every full moon, Elizabeth has a new array of requests for you to work through, so expect to visit her often as you’re making your way through the Persona 3 Reload main story. You should always go out of your way to speak with Elizabeth at least once before entering the Velvet Room, mostly because we think she has some spectacular dialogue, and it’s great to have alongside the somber tone of the main cast. You also want to make sure to check up on her to see if there’s any romance brewing between the two of you.