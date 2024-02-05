All Persona 3 Reload romance options and how to romance them

Persona 3 Reload features several characters you’ll get acquainted with, and some of these characters are romanceable. If you’ve just started and are wondering who all the characters you can court are, this guide will highlight all the available characters and what it takes to romance them.

Recommended Videos

In Persona 3 Reload, players can choose from seven characters to romance. Each character has specific requirements you’ll need to meet to romance them.

Yukari Takeba

Yukari is both stylish and fierce. Image via Atlus

Yukari is the first member of the SEES you meet and is one of the most interesting characters. Despite being held back by family problems, she’s still one of the most popular girls in Gekkoukan High. She puts great effort into maintaining her style and keeping up with fashion trends, and as such, it’s no surprise that to romance her, you’ll need to max up your Charm Stat to keep up.

While you can talk to Yukari right from the start of the story, you won’t be able to start her Social Link and romance her until several hours into the story, once summer starts. As such, you need to put effort into doing activities to rank up your Charisma and avoid romancing other characters until she’s available if you wish to pursue her.

Mitsuru Kirijo

Mitsuru is your team’s capable leader. Image via Atlus

Mitsuru is the second member of the SEES you meet and another highly sought-after girl in Gekkoukan High. She is known for her elegance, intelligence, and strong leadership qualities. As the heiress of the Kirijo Group, she is a reserved and composed individual, dedicated to her responsibilities as a Kirijo and the leader of the group.

Despite her outward poise, Mitsuru grapples with the weight of her family’s legacy and the burdens of being group leader. Because of this, Mitsuru is always busy. You won’t be able to romance her until after Nov. 21. Additionally, you’ll need to max up your Academics Stat to be worthy enough to romance her.

Yuko Nishiwaki

Yuko is both cheery and caring. Image via Atlus

Yuko Nishiwaki is the protagonist’s trustworthy track and field manager at Gekkoukan High. Yuko has a highly energetic and encouraging demeanor and inspires her fellow students to strive for excellence. Despite her upbeat exterior, Yuko harbors personal insecurities stemming from past disappointments and relationships, which you’ll help her work through as you spend more time with her.

To romance Yuko, you must join the track and field club and befriend her friend and captain Kazushi Miyamoto. Afterward, you need to talk to her twice outside club activities before you can begin her Social Link.

Chihiro Fushimi

Chihiro is shy but charming. Image via Atlus

You can easily miss Chihiro Fushimi if you aren’t paying attention. She serves as the Treasurer of the Student Council at Gekkoukan and is incredibly timid and reserved. Chihiro struggles with self-confidence, particularly when faced with social interactions and challenges. Despite her shyness, she is kind and gentle, often going out of her way to help others. As you spend time with her, you’ll support her and her goals and help her work through her shyness, make more friends, and get through her rough family situation.

Of course, this is easier said than done, as to even begin hanging out with her, you’ll need to speak to her on three separate days. This means if you wish to capture her heart, you’ll need to exercise quite a bit of patience.

Elizabeth

Elizabeth is more demanding than she looks. Image via Atlus

Elizabeth is the most unique entry on this list for several reasons. While most of the characters have a traditional link to the protagonist, Elizabeth’s connection is far from traditional. As an attendant of the mystical Velvet Room, Elizabeth helps the protagonist with all his Persona needs. However, she will make demands of her own if you try to court her.

It’s worth noting Elizabeth is not a Social Link. As such, to pursue a romantic relationship with her, you must engage in the optional “Elizabeth’s Requests” side quests. Throughout the game, Elizabeth presents the protagonist with a series of unique and challenging tasks, ranging from collecting rare items to completing specific objectives within Tartarus, which includes fusing specific Personas and getting items from Shadows. Complete enough of these and you’ll get the option to “Go on a date with Elizabeth.” While rare, these dates do offer you an insight into Elizabeth’s life and allow her to satisfy her curiosities.

Fuuka Yamagishi

Fuuka is a timid girl with a kind heart. Image via Atlus

The second shy girl on this list, Fuuka Yamagishi, is the sixth member of the SEES and the group’s valuable operator. Fuuka is incredibly meek and bad at expressing herself, which makes her the target of bullying. She’s a kind and compassionate person who thinks of others. As you spend more time with her, Fuuka gradually grows more confident in her abilities and becomes an invaluable member of SEES.

Before getting the option to romance her, you must stay single until June 15, when you can begin her Social Link. You’ll also need to max your Courage stat, making her one of the hardest characters to romance.

Aigis

You and Aigis will learn what it means to be human. Image via Atlus.

Initially introduced as just a combat android designed to combat Shadows, Aigis quickly becomes a valuable member of SEES. While she struggles to understand human emotions and relationships, Aigis gradually learns the value of forming deep bonds with her teammates.

The only thing you’ll need to romance Aigis is a lot of patience. As one of Persona 3 Reload’s lategame Social Links, you won’t be able to start her Social Link until Jan. 8. Due to the short amount of time you have, you’ll need to spend time with her every time she’s available for a chance to romance her.