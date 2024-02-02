Category:
How to find Pine Resin for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

Every task needed.
Adam Newell
Published: Feb 2, 2024 03:59 am
Screenshot by Dot Esports

After beating the first major boss on the subway car in Persona 3 Reload, you gain access to a series of missions known as Elizabeth’s Requests.

These missions ask you to complete tasks in Tartarus and the whole map, such as finding a certain Persona, collecting a specific amount of items, and sometimes something related to the main cast of characters, such as the Bring me Pine Resin request, which sits at number 12 on the list.

While most people, including myself, might think Pine Resin is in a particular store and go hunting for it in various locations, the truth is the item location is far easier to obtain—and I felt like an idiot when I realized.

Pine Resin location in Persona 3 Reload

Elizabeth Requests Persona 3 Reload
Request Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First things first, when you can access Elizabeth’s Requests, you need to make sure you accept the quest. You will know if you have done this if the Available tag beside it changes instead to In-Progress.

To find the Pine Resin, head back to the Student Dormitory in the evening shortly after taking the request. From the map, you should see an ‘!’ mark telling you something is in the area for you to find.

On the bottom floor of the Student Dormitory, you will find that the ‘!’ mark is hovering over Yukari’s head. Walk up to her and interact with her for a small cutscene to play. After a small chat, she gives you the Pine Resin you need.

Completing Pine Resin Request Persona 3 Reload
Toy Bow Reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Pine Resin, return to Elizabeth either in Tartarus or from the world map before the date reaches 6/6. Give her the key item and you will be given a Toy Bow, which can be equipped by Yukari to give her a much-needed attack boost going into the next part of the game.

Of course, if you don’t plan to keep using Yukari in your party moving forward, you can always sell the item for a bit of cash instead.

