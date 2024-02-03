Persona 3 Reload: Maya Hermit Social Link guide

Persona 3 Reload’s Social Links are grindy at the worst of times, but Maya’s Hermit Social Link has to be one of the worst. You can only make progress on certain days, and the grind is fairly slow compared to other Social Links—but you need to do it if you want to max them all out.
How to progress Maya’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
Maya’s Hermit Social Link first unlocks on April 29. This is a school holiday, and you spawn right next to your room’s computer which has a small card icon above it.
In Persona 3: Reload, you can play online games either on school holidays or Sundays. This means you’re very limited when it comes to progressing the Hermit Social Link, as it won’t be available every day, and it’s available far less frequently than other Social Links.
Every Sunday morning, I focus on Maya’s Social Link because it’s so sluggish. You should also have a Hermit Persona in your party to increase the Social Link EXP you get toward maxing it out.
Which answers should I choose in Maya’s Persona 3 Reload Social Link?
Rank two
Of course.
Sunshine is overrated.
Rank three
Oh really? o_O
You don’t like your job?
Rank four
Let’s plan our wedding, then.
Rank five
Who’s Mr. E?
A drunken master?
Rank six
What bastard?
Rank seven
Well, yeah.
She, um… what?
Rank eight
Hurry up and tell me.
What is he like?
Rank nine
No way!
I think so.
What are you planning?
Rank 10
Oh, no worries.
Is that why you’re sorry?
I’ll miss you.