Persona 3 Reload: Maya Hermit Social Link guide

Published: Feb 3, 2024 07:15 am
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload’s Social Links are grindy at the worst of times, but Maya’s Hermit Social Link has to be one of the worst. You can only make progress on certain days, and the grind is fairly slow compared to other Social Links—but you need to do it if you want to max them all out.

How to progress Maya’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload: Maya Hermit Social Link Guide
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Maya’s Hermit Social Link first unlocks on April 29. This is a school holiday, and you spawn right next to your room’s computer which has a small card icon above it.

In Persona 3: Reload, you can play online games either on school holidays or Sundays. This means you’re very limited when it comes to progressing the Hermit Social Link, as it won’t be available every day, and it’s available far less frequently than other Social Links.

Every Sunday morning, I focus on Maya’s Social Link because it’s so sluggish. You should also have a Hermit Persona in your party to increase the Social Link EXP you get toward maxing it out.

Which answers should I choose in Maya’s Persona 3 Reload Social Link?

Rank two

Of course.

Sunshine is overrated.

Rank three

Oh really? o_O

You don’t like your job?

Rank four

Let’s plan our wedding, then. 

Rank five

Who’s Mr. E?

A drunken master?

Rank six

What bastard?

Rank seven

Well, yeah.

She, um… what?

Rank eight

Hurry up and tell me.

What is he like? 

Rank nine

No way! 

I think so.

What are you planning?

Rank 10

Oh, no worries. 

Is that why you’re sorry?

I’ll miss you.

