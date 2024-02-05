How to get a Umiushi Beef Bowl for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

Elizabeth offers an array of requests for you to work through in Persona 3 Reload. One of these requires you to get an Umiushi Beef Bowl from the store in Iwatodai Strip Mall.

There’s a certain way you have to go about unlocking this shop, though. Each time you attempt to enter this location, the owner reminds you that you need to be a fan of the shop to enter and purchase something. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Umiushi Beef Bowl for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload.

How to become a Umiushi Beef Bowl Fan in Persona 3 Reload

You can head over to the Net Café to become an exclusive member. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way for you to become an Umiushi Beef Bowl Fan in Persona 3 Reload is to head over to the Net Café and purchase the Umiushi Fan Book. You can find it at the bottom of the list of available books and take it to the shared computer at your dorm.

The shared computer won’t become available until closer to the end of April, near the start of the game. After you have access to it, spend a night reading the Umiushi Fan Book and become a member, giving you access to the shop. Although it’s not an exclusive club, the process of how you can start buying items from this location makes it feel like a large scheme. But hopefully, Elizabeth enjoys trying this beef bowl when you share it with her. It’s not one of the oddest requests she’s had, like finding potent medicine.

How to complete Elizabeth Request 10: Umiushi Beef Bowl in Persona 3 Reload

After you’ve become an exclusive Umiushi Fan, you can order an Umiushi Beef Bowl from the store at Iwatodai Strip Mall whenever you want moving forward. You need to purchase at least one and present it to Elizabeth to complete this request. These are good, early-game healing items you can buy for an affordable price and use on your party while exploring Tartarus.

You should expect to work through several other requests for Elizabeth as you work your way through Persona 3 Reload, such as having to complete Persona fusions or taking her out to enjoy parts of your town. Thankfully, Elizabeth’s requests don’t become too overwhelming. Several of them have time constraints on them, but others can be done throughout your playthrough, with more appearing after the latest full moon.