How to bring a CD associated with Gekkoukan High School to Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

Elizabeth has a lot of requests in Persona 3 Reload that will have you searching for strange undisclosed items, with a CD associated with Gekkoukan High being one of them.

This isn’t a lot of information to go on, as the CD in question is never spoken about. All you need to know, however, is at the start of 7/9, Request 39 becomes unlocked, and it can be a bit of a pain to find what you are after.

No matter what stores you go to or who you talk to around the school, it doesn’t appear like anyone knows where the CD is. And that’s because you need to access a seemingly non-existent part of the school to find what you are looking for.

Persona 3 Reload Request 39: Let me hear music unique to Gekkoukan

Don’t blame it on the boogie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To bring a CD associated with Gekkoukan High School to Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload, you need to acquire the item Gekkoukan Boogie. This item is found in the PA Room, on the second floor of Gekkoukan High School.

The key item only spawns after accepting Request 39 from Elizabeth. The PA Room is found opposite your classroom. When you interact with the door, you are given an option to enter to talk to students inside.

After a few lines of dialogue, you are given the key item and then exit the PA Room. You then return to Elizabeth, who gives you the item Female Uniforms (S) for your service. As the name suggests, you can only give this armor to female members of your party.