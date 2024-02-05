Category:
How to find Potent Medicine for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

Heal up!
Persona 3 promotional image showing Fuuka.
Fuuka is a timid girl with a kind heart.

Potent Medicine is one of the many items you must collect in Persona 3 Reload. This item is special as you need it to complete one of Elizabeth’s requests.

At the start of 6/13, Request 20 becomes unlocked, which tasks you to bring her a specific Medicine you can’t find anywhere else. You won’t find this particular item in the Pharmacy or any stores.

That’s because this item, Potent Medicine, can only be found in one particular location. After getting it, there is no other way to acquire it.

Persona 3 Reload Request 20: Bring me some potent medicine

Potent Medicine in the Nurse's Office Persona 3 Reload
Don’t drink it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Potent Medicine is found in the Nurse’s Office, on the first floor of Gekkoukan High School in Persona 3 Reload. Head down the West corridor, past the Faculty office, to find it.

The item will only spawn after accepting Request 20 from Elizabeth. A line of text pops up before you enter to meet the nurse, who gives you the Potent Medicine after a lengthy piece of dialogue. If you try to enter the Nurse’s Office before or after the request has been accepted, you will waste the day listening to a lecture that increases your in-game stats.

When returning to Elizabeth with the Potent Medicine, you are given a Steel Pipe weapon as a reward. This is a useful weapon to use in the early game, but if you finish the request later on, like I did, it’ll leave a sour taste in your mouth.

