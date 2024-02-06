How to bring Elizabeth a giant, creepy doll in Persona 3 Reload

Elizabeth, from Persona 3 Reload, often sends you to fetch different things for her, and sometimes it’s not clear what she wants. So, when Elizabeth sends you to get a giant, creepy doll, of course, you’re going to have some questions. Thankfully, I’m here to help you finish this request.

Buy Elizabeth a drink. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thankfully, you don’t have to do much to unlock this request from Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload. Simply wait for the request to unlock and accept it.

The request in question is #66 Bring me a giant, creepy doll. You unlock this request on Sept. 10 (9/10), around the time you are well over the 100th floor on Tartarus.

Thankfully, you don’t need any special items, high personality traits, or special Personas to finish this request.

How to complete Bring me a giant, creepy doll request in Persona 3 Reload

Knock, knock. I hear you have a creepy doll you don’t need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this request, you need to bring Elizabeth an Anatomic Model. As luck would have it, the school actually has an old and creepy anatomic model they want rid of, so you may as well help them out.

Go to your school and visit the Laboratory (it’s opposit the Art Room) on the first floor during After School. Interact with the door, and you’ll hear the teachers inside are talking about throwing something away. Go in, and the teacher will ask you if you would “adopt” the old Anatomic Model. You’ll receive the key item Anatomic Model.

Bring the doll back to Elizabeth, and, of course, she will think it looks cute. Regardless, you’ll complete the request.

Reward for completing Bring me a giant, creepy doll request in Persona 3 Reload

Your reward for completing the request is a Quality Nihil Blade, a weapon crafting material you can use at Mayoido Antiques. What’s great about this reward is that, normally, Quality Nihil Blades only appear behind Monad Doors at Tartarus. Monad Doors can be a pain to go through, so it’s nice knowing you don’t have to go through one for an extra Quality Nihil Blade.