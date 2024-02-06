10 best Personas in Persona 3 Reload, ranked

Persona 3 Reload lets players choose from over 150 different Personas across the 100-hour experience. With so many different options, it can be overwhelming to select the best Personas for your team. Fortunately, we have you covered.

Top 10 Personas in Persona 3 Reload

The top Personas in Persona 3 Reload are very similar to those in the original Persona 3, although some of their stats have been changed. There are also a few new additions, including Personas from Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal.

These Personas break the balance of the game even in Merciless Mode and because of that, we will be sticking to the base game and not including those. Just know every one of the DLC Personas trivializes a lot of the challenges of Persona 3 Reload, so use them at your discretion. Since we are sticking to the base game, these are the top 10 Personas you can acquire.

10) Alice

The queen of death makes her return in Persona 3 Reload. After several iterations in various Persona games, Alice is back with a vengeance and an arsenal of Dark powers. Her expertise with powers like Mudoon to instantly kill enemies and Maeigaon to deal heavy Dark damage to all enemies on the battlefield make her a powerful foe.

Alice’s prowess with Dark powers lets her block incoming Dark skills, meaning she takes no damage from them. Her signature skill, Die For Me, grants Alice a high chance to instantly kill all enemies, (except for bosses) making it one of the most potent skills in the game. With Mudo Boost, all of Alice’s Dark skills deal even more damage.

9) Scathach

The legendary Scottish warrior has appeared in every Persona game since Persona 2, and now Scathach makes her reprisal in Persona 3 Reload. One of the best magic Personas, Scathach brings the power of Ice and Wind to your arsenal. With high-level skills such as Mabufudyne and Magarudyne, she makes for a perfect late-game addition to your party.

Scathach’s proficiency in Ice skills further improve with her Freeze Boost passive, which gives her a massive increase to all Ice damage. The power of her Wind skills is no joke either, reflecting all Wind damage along with Light damage. Scathach also nullifies Ice damage and Piercing damage against her, giving her great defensive options.

Scathach’s only true weakness is Fire, so make sure you switch her out before engaging enemies with high lategame Fire skills. Offense is your best defense here, with Invigorate to support that playstyle.

8) Susano-o

Susano-o wields his legendary blade, the Ame no Murakumo, to perfection with powerful Slash attacks like Brave Blade and Vorpal Blade. If you are looking for a purely physical damage Persona to fit your lineup, Susano-o is the one for you.

His proficiency with the blade also lets him repel all Piercing attacks while blocking nullifying Ice attacks. However, Susano-o is quite weak to Electricity and Light skills, the latter of which can be defended against once he gains Repel Light. On the offensive front, Susano-o’s Charge skill combined with his Slash Amp passive will greatly boost the power of his Slash attacks.

7) Surt

Quite possibly one of the strongest lategame Fire Personas across the series, Surt brings the devastation of Ragnarok to every battle. The ruler of Muspelheim brings a host of Fire skills that turn your enemies into ashes. Surt is also one of the few Fire Personas that has access to Inferno, a powerful skill that deals severe Fire damage to an enemy.

Surt also has great growth stat-wise, with balanced stats across the board. His defenses are nothing to scoff at either, with no weaknesses at all apart from Ice attacks. Any Fire skills used against Surt will be drained, healing him for the full effect of the skill. If you want a powerful offensive Persona, you cannot go wrong with the firepower of Surt.

Surt is a great Persona to keep on your roster till you reach the end of Tartarus and we recommend using him with any lineup you have.

6) Chi You

The Tower Arcana’s finest, Chi You’s mastery of war brings with him powerful Slash and Piercing skills. Primal Force and Vorpal Blade will destroy any enemies with low physical resistance, especially when combined with Charge. His mastery of the weapons of war also gives Chi You the power to block all Slash and Piercing attacks fired his way.

Chi You is also an excellent tank for the later stages of the game with his high HP pool. With no weaknesses aside from Electricity, he should be able to stand up to almost any Persona that dares challenge him. Pairing him with other Persona that have skills like Revolution in their kit to make the most of his raw physical power.

5) Metatron

Metatron sits at the apex of the Aeon Arcana. He is the most powerful Angel and serves as the voice of God. His balanced stats make him a great Persona to use in just about any lineup because he can learn a variety of skills and use them to perfection. Metatron’s arsenal focuses more on Light and Almighty damage, shredding most enemies with Divine Judgement and Megidolaon.

Metatron’s Light Amp further powers his Holy damage by boosting Makougaon and Divine Judgement. On the defensive front, Salvation will save your team from powerful attacks, making him a great healer matched only by one other Persona. Metatron also repels all elemental damage except Electricity and Dark, which he falls prey to.

4) Beelzebub

The king of the Devil Arcana, Beelzebub reprises his role from previous Persona games as an unmatched force of Darkness. His Dark damage is considered the highest in this title, with Maeigaon making short work of enemies with Concentrate. Mamudoon is a great instant-kill move to have against enemies with low Dark resistance.

Finally, Beelzebub’s most powerful skill, Demonic Decree halves the HP of any foe, regardless of resistances or defenses. This is a great skill against high HP targets that take longer to beat. Apart from the Fire and Light elements, Beelzebub should be able to tank attacks from any other type of damage with little effort.

3) Messiah

Messiah lies at the top of the Judgement Arcana and is one of the most powerful playable entities in Persona 3. His power lies in his defense. This comes down to his natural resistance against all types of attacks, especially being able to repel both Dark and Light attacks, of which there are many towards the endgame.

Messiah also gains access to Salvation to fully heal your party while he regains HP and SP per turn himself. Messiah is no slacker on the offensive front either; Megidolaon is his Almighty skill of choice. This power is further improved by Magic Amp, allowing him to take on any adversary in his way regardless of their resistances.

2) Helel

Helel, the Daystar, is the head of the Star Arcana and the beautiful embodiment of Lucifer. If Messiah is the strongest defensive Persona, Helel would be his offensive counterpart. Having access to the strongest damage skills, Helel can shred his enemies in a plethora of creative ways depending on the situation.

Helel can learn the most powerful Slash, Bash, and Piercing skills in the game and use them to great effect. His stats are balanced enough to also do the same with a variety of magic skills that are amplified by the reduced skill costs of Spell Master.

Finally, Helel’s Morning Star is a powerful finishing blow that will stop any enemy foolish enough to encounter him with deadly Almighty damage.

1) Orpheus Telos

The hardest Persona to acquire is Orpheus Telos, the variant of your starter Persona that develops into an endgame monster. Orpheus Telos is widely considered to be the strongest (non-DLC) Persona you can acquire owing to how difficult it is to obtain it coupled with the powerful skills he can learn. Maxing out every Social Link will allow you to fuse Orpheus Telos.

For all your hard work, you will be rewarded with a Persona that can block every type of damage, be it physical or magical, and restore HP and SP every turn. Being a true blank slate, Orpheus Telos can also learn just about any skill, making him a true jack-of-all-trades, and quite possibly master of the skills he learns too.

Monad should be a piece of cake with him on your side.